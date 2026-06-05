Why subscribe?

I got sober from near-fatal alcoholism a little more than three years ago. I have loved movies my entire life, but I lost touch with the passion in my active addiction. When I got sober, I promised myself that I would re-engage with cinema at a bone-deep level, grab hold of it, and never let it go.

At least twice a week, I will be posting. By subscribing, you’ll be given a front-row seat as I revisit and rethink the world of movies from a deeply subjective but wildly maniacal point of view.

I won’t be saying much about this year’s movies. I’ll leave that to better minds than mine. But I will be exploring as many underseen, undervalued, unexplored classics (at least to me) as I possibly can, or maybe just every movie I have ever loved and doing my best to convince you to watch them and love them as I do.

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Be part of a community of sickos, weirdos, freaks, poets, dreamers, watchers, and escape artists. Cinema is for real ones.