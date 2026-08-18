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Alex Has a Letterboxd

Growing Up is Scary
Coming of Age Horror is better when its female.
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
The Horror of Mise-En-Scène
How a shelf full of tapes is, low key, the scariest part of Barbarian
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
Real Life Violence and the Generation Raised On It
Part 3: When observation becomes obsession becomes apathy becomes the death of a generation with Red Rooms.
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
Evil Is Real And I Will Protect You... And Other Lies Your Parents Tell You.
Part 2 of Subverted Expectations: Serial Killers are Losers, but your parents are scared. The subversive mirror held up by Longlegs.
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
Support Women's Rights... and Women's Wrongs.
Part 1: Interrogating assumptions and expectations with Strange Darling.
  Alex Has a Letterboxd

July 2026

90s Movies I Watched In July
Seven steps closer to having seen them all.
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
Wait, What Happened to Her Face?
A life long love affair with body horror has to start somewhere, so why not Cabin Fever?
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
Let's Hear It For The Boys
Remorse, Regret, and Resentment are the man killers in The Ritual
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
Is It a Nightmare, or Is It a Memory?
The horror of childhood and the nightmare of what should be, but is not, in Skinamarink.
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
Alone is Horror, Lonely is Hell
Spiritual submission, abandonment, and the hellish landscape of loneliness in The Blackcoat's Daughter.
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
How a Movie Saved My Life By Almost Ending It
Suicide, Rehab, and the misreading of a metaphor in The Monster.
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
The Most Wholesome Found Footage Franchise You're Not Watching
Turner Clay and his Blackwell Ghost
  Alex Has a Letterboxd
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