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Growing Up is Scary
Coming of Age Horror is better when its female.
16 hrs ago
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
5
2
The Horror of Mise-En-Scène
How a shelf full of tapes is, low key, the scariest part of Barbarian
Aug 12
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
9
Real Life Violence and the Generation Raised On It
Part 3: When observation becomes obsession becomes apathy becomes the death of a generation with Red Rooms.
Aug 10
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
14
5
4
Evil Is Real And I Will Protect You... And Other Lies Your Parents Tell You.
Part 2 of Subverted Expectations: Serial Killers are Losers, but your parents are scared. The subversive mirror held up by Longlegs.
Aug 5
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
8
3
Support Women's Rights... and Women's Wrongs.
Part 1: Interrogating assumptions and expectations with Strange Darling.
Aug 3
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
5
1
July 2026
90s Movies I Watched In July
Seven steps closer to having seen them all.
Jul 30
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
11
4
1
Wait, What Happened to Her Face?
A life long love affair with body horror has to start somewhere, so why not Cabin Fever?
Jul 27
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
7
Let's Hear It For The Boys
Remorse, Regret, and Resentment are the man killers in The Ritual
Jul 24
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
4
Is It a Nightmare, or Is It a Memory?
The horror of childhood and the nightmare of what should be, but is not, in Skinamarink.
Jul 21
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
10
2
Alone is Horror, Lonely is Hell
Spiritual submission, abandonment, and the hellish landscape of loneliness in The Blackcoat's Daughter.
Jul 16
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
6
1
How a Movie Saved My Life By Almost Ending It
Suicide, Rehab, and the misreading of a metaphor in The Monster.
Jul 13
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
11
5
2
The Most Wholesome Found Footage Franchise You're Not Watching
Turner Clay and his Blackwell Ghost
Jul 8
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Alex Has a Letterboxd
5
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