Alex Has a Letterboxd

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George R. Galuschak's avatar
George R. Galuschak
Jul 30Edited

Enjoyed your post! I saw Mikey on VCR back in the 1990s. Yes, depraved is the best way to describe that film.

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Horror Movie Gang's avatar
Horror Movie Gang
Jul 30

Ive seen all those. Its all i did in the 90s is watch vhs. Great article

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