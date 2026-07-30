I don’t know; I got wrapped up in other ventures and wasn’t presented with as many opportunities to watch as many 90s movies as I would’ve liked. My numbers were down from last month. Not by much, but enough to be slightly disappointed in myself. You ever set a schedule for yourself, then don’t follow it, and then give yourself grief for not following the unimportant, made-up schedule, like you forgot to do an essay for a class or forgot to show up to work?

To add to the disappointment, I also watched a few movies I thought were 90s, but alas, they were from the year 2000. That was obviously my fault, but frustrating nonetheless.

Regardless, the films I did watch were valuable—both in their greatness and, in some cases, their awfulness. Some I revisited for the holiday, some to see if they were the way I remembered them from my childhood, and some I saw for the very first time.

Seven movies later, I am seven steps closer to seeing every 90s movie ever made.

Anyways, here they are in the order that I watched them.

Mikey

This was a stunning adventure in dperavity. This was a Tubi classic watch, the kind of thing you’d think would be a one-off, and that no one involved would ever do anything again, allowing Mikey to be their legacy. That is not the case.

This kid, Brian Bonsall, shows up in Blank Check two years after this, and keeps up his run of doing fucking weird kid shit. In this movie, he plays a monster. A child who was born cruel, awful, ultraviolent, and pretty cool. When he throws the hair dryer into the bathtub with his mom and watches as she cooks, it's like “damn, that was pretty badass”, if you can remove yourself from the matricide of the act. It definitely made up for having to watch him drown his little sister; that was not nearly as cool. Then it’s cool again as it was backed up by him beating his dad to death with a baseball bat.

Then, against all odds, Mikey gets adopted. The gaslighter general somehow convinces CPS that an intruder did that to his whole family, and begins a brand new murder spree.

All of this is easier to watch than the scene in Blank Check when Karen Duffy makes out with him as a child and tells him to call her in 10 years… when he’ll be 17.

The Good Son

I had originally set out to watch this movie before I watched Mikey, but I chose to watch the low-brow killer kid movie before watching the high-brow killer kid movie. I felt like this was the right way to explore the spectrum of films centered on fucked up kids.

This one, The Good Son, was a film I remembered from my childhood… but one I had compartmentalized because I think it fucked me up. The only scene I remembered was the Mr. Highway scene because that was a traumatic moment that refused to be locked up and insisted on haunting me for the rest of my life. When you’re a kid, you wonder how anyone your age can be capable of such a thing; it seems so foreign. As an adult, I was way more used to the monstrosity of humankind, and I was way more open to the blatant mean-spiritedness of this flick. At a brisk 87 minutes, it flies by, and the two kids are fucking great. Even when Mom drops Culkin at the end, it demands some fist-pumping cheers.

Independence Day

What else is there to say about one of the greatest Sci-Fi action movies ever made? For 30 years, I’ve been watching this on the Fourth of July, so it’s probably on the list of movies I have seen the most times— but it never, ever gets old. The only thing that changes as I get older is that my interest has changed from rooting for Will Smith less to rooting for Randy Quaid more.

Not to mention it has one of the great movie speeches of all time.: “Perhaps it’s fate that today is the 4th of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom, not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution -- but from annihilation.”

I will be watching this every year for another 30 years.

The Sandlot

“It was salt in an open wound. Even my own mom, a grown-up girl, knew who Babe Ruth was.”

Simply one of the greatest films ever made. A perfectly constructed coming-of-age tale, soaked in nostalgia, dripping with Americana, that perfectly encapsulates what it means to be accepted when you feel on the outside— mixed in with some truly hilarious hijinks, dynamite kid actors, and an excellent dog performance. I don’t care about baseball as a sport, but I fucking love baseball movies. And this is probably the best one.

I rarely need an excuse to watch it, but 4th of July happens in this movie so it seemed like a good reason to watch it on 4th of July.

Air Force One

Look, this is one of the great trashy action movies of the 90’s… but it watches so much different in 2026. It’s very strange to watch a hijacking movie pre 9/11 and wonder if I could remember what it felt like before this was a cultural realism, or what it felt like to live in a country that had a president you wanted to see live…

I suppose it’s a good reminder that politics never really change, that foreign conflicts “end” but then just come right back around, and that the world is truly fueled by the power and cruelty of a small selection of powerful men. And that in a fantasy world, when a presidential cabinet believes a president is unfit for duty, they’ll take action.

Also, Harrison Ford is low-key the baddest ass he’s ever been in this.

She’s the One

Honestly, I was stunned by how awful this was.

Powder

This movie is fucking weird. I saw this when I was a kid and only really had an amorphous memory of it being sad. I think I was too young to really grasp the nuance of it, the cruelty in it, the examination of human nature when faced with something different than them.

Watching it again for the first time in 30 years, I found it to be really exploitative. It is, in a way, an example of why the 90s were such an insane and wonderful time—and why they also were not that great.

So many people were watching so many movies that a movie about an albino kid with electromagnetic powers and a photographic memory could make 30 million dollars on a 9-million-dollar budget. We were really out here watching what the fuck ever.

But I also just don’t think people in the 90s would have treated Jeremy like this. Even though the 90s were a little backward and society was moving forward but hadn't gotten very far yet, this feels almost like satire, or worse, a spoof.

It remains hard to tell if everyone treats him like shit because he’s albino and people hate things that are different than them… or because they are jealous because he is smart and electric. The movie can’t decide, so naturally the audience can’t either.

The central performance is good; you feel a lot of empathy for Jeremy, but the rest of the movie is so melodramatic it’s borderline hard to watch.

Overall, this was an okay month. I partook in more rewatches than I would have liked, but sometimes the heart wants what the heart wants. Next month I am going to strive to watch more first-run 90 films, and I am aiming to beat out 7.

Thanks for sticking with me this far.

Leave a comment