I don’t know; I suppose looking out the window on November 24th in Southern California and watching the sun create another 73-degree day makes me long for something I have never really experienced—winter. Even though the notion of winter kind of frightens me. Or maybe because the notion of winter frightens me.

Around this time of year, I start to fixate on horror movies set in locations that are cloaked in snow. Perhaps it’s because snow is so foreign to me, but there’s something about it that fills me with dread. Winter, and more importantly snow, heightens horror narratives in several vital ways.

First, there’s the isolationism of it. Heavy snowdrifts and blizzards tend to be really good at separating people from the infrastructure they find so comforting. Snow closes roads, snow downs power and phone lines, snow prevents rescue. Being snowed in creates a perfect environment for the growth of cabin fever, the development of distrust between people, and the inevitable madness that comes from both of those things. See The Shining or The Thing or The Lodge. There are very few things more fun to watch than a gathering of people snowed in a single location who not only start to lose the trust that is among them, but start to lose their minds in increasingly violent ways. Also, the snow can often trap people in a location with someone who is presenting an immediate threat to their safety, like a killer or a captor or a monster— again, see The Shining, The Thing, The Lodge, Misery, ATM, No Exit, The Blackcoat’s Daughter,

Secondly, there’s the idea that the snow often becomes a second monster in many of these films. Winter and the snow turn the environment into something lethal. Think of what the cold can do to the physical body— frostbite, hypothermia, paradoxical undressing. Think of what the snow hides in the environment, from things in the road to cliff drop-offs, to sinkholes, or how whiteouts can hide predators or safe locations from people traversing through the storms. Winter also changes the way the days operate, and sometimes the nights can feel like they go on forever—or, in some cases, for 30 days or so —making them a perfect hunting ground for a gang of ruthless, bloodthirsty vampires. It’s bad enough to be trapped in a cabin with a killer, but it’s worse when the outside can kill you just as easily.

Thirdly, there’s the visual aspect of films set in the snow. The starkness of pure white snow makes blood look gnarlier; it makes people on the horizon look more frightening, and the barrenness and colorlessness of the settings speak to emptiness, death, decay, and ultimate vulnerability.

I wanted to take this time and clue you in on a number of snowy-ass horror movies I will be partaking in while absolutely nothing around me changes weather-wise. This can help you curate your own watchlist of spooky snowy films. I’ll try to avoid the obvious (looking at you, The Shining), but some of them can’t be avoided because they’re so good (looking at you, The Thing). Some are gateway, some are trash, some are slow, and some are popcorn blood baths—but all of them make perfect use of winter and the snow that comes with it.

Let’s start with some trash and go from there.

ATM (2012)

Here’s the setup. Two people who have crushes on each other leave a holiday party thrown by their big corporate jobs, hoping they can spend a cold night warming up to each other. Unfortunately for them, a deeply unlikable third joins them without an invite. As they drive home, that unlikable third insists they stop at an ATM so he can withdraw cash to order a pizza. (This was my introduction to the fact that in some cold-weather states, stand-alone ATM kiosks not only exist but are outfitted with central heat.)

The three of them pile into this interior ATM outcropping to stay warm while old boy takes the money out, and while they are occupied, a man decked out in a large black parka unfolds a beach chair and plants himself in front of the entrance.

The three inside the ATM don’t immediately know how to react to the entrance of this parka-clad stranger, but after said stranger murders a passerby on the street, his intentions become quite clear. The three inside the booth have left their coats and cell phones in the car, which makes it even harder when the parka stranger cuts the heat and activates the fire sprinklers—then it becomes a fight for survival.

Why you should watch it: Weaponized winter. After the killer cuts the heat, the looming threat of hypothermia starts a ticking clock for the people in the booth. Also, this does not take place in some remote woods or in a cabin, but in a snow-covered parking lot in the middle of Winnipeg suburbia. Who knew a strip mall could be so scary? Is this movie good? Probably not. Is it entertaining as hell? Oh yeah.

Lamb (2021)

Okay, I will admit there is not as much snow in this as I remembered from the first time I saw it—but it is a deeply cold movie that seems to exist in perpetual winter. Which helps with the overarching theme of parental grief after the death of their biological daughter; life must always feel like winter after that.

This Icelandic folk-horror movie follows a husband and wife as they struggle to move on after their daughter dies. On Christmas Eve, a monstrous entity enters their barn and procreates with one of their ewes, which then gives birth to an unusual half-sheep, half-human hybrid baby. Instead of being horrified by the thing and killing it as anyone else might, the couple adopt the Lamb/Child, name it after their dead daughter, and raise it like a child of their own.

This is one of those horror movies that isn’t actively scary, but becomes more and more horrific as the audience sits with the implications more. This is grief horror at its most utterly strange. It gets harder to watch the longer it goes on, as the Lamb’s biological sheep mother becomes more and more desperate to get her child back from the humans, and then the Lamb’s human uncle shows up drunk as hell and horrified by the things his sister has been doing.

That’s all before the Lamb’s father shows up in the final act.

Why you should watch it: It’s tremendously upsetting, and deeply fucked. Icelandic folk horror is so special and alarming, and the umbrella of grief that hangs over it takes away all the silliness of the premise.

See For Me (2021)

The setup— A blind, bitter but deeply independent former Olympic skier takes a cat-sitting job at a very secluded mansion surrounded on all sides by a snowy forest. Sophie loves taking these small gigs for rich people because it gives her an opportunity to steal their expensive wine and sell it for a major profit. Unfortunately, while running this wine-stealing scam, she accidentally locks herself out in the snow and needs to use an app called See For Me, which pairs blind users with sighted volunteers via FaceTime, to make her way back inside.

Later that night, three armed burglars break into the mansion, hell-bent on stealing the seven million dollars they have learned is in the safe of the wealthy divorcee. Sophie calls the police, but is told that because of the weather and the mansion's remote location, it will take over 40 minutes for them to arrive. Unable to wait, Sophie calls See For Me again and pairs back up with Kelly, an Army Veteran and professional first-person shooter gamer. Together over FaceTime, the two women take it upon themselves to flip the script on the home invaders.

Why you should watch it: Once again, the snow creates a ticking clock for the protagonist, as she has to figure out how to survive a home invasion while the police slowly make their way to her. Also, like Hush, the film makes it clear right away that just because she is differently abled, she is no victim. Sophie is morally gray and low-key a bad person, but she’s also a badass. The film cleverly switches between narrative omniscient POV and screen-life POV, which really amps up the tension and violence. It’s sick.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

I spent a lot of time analyzing this film in my article Alone is Horror, Lonely is Hell, so I won’t spend too much more time on it here except to say that it is Osgood Perkins’ debut feature, it’s extremely unsettling, and one of the most unique possession movies I have ever seen in my long life of watching horror films.

Why you should watch it: If you can settle into its slow-burn pacing, it’ll give you a glimpse into a scary premise that follows a young girl who gets so lonely she consents to demonic possession. It’s brilliant.

Frozen (2010)

The premise for this one is about as simple and effective as cold-weather horror gets. Three young people take a break from college classes to go skiing at a resort. They’re kind of assholes and a little entitled, so they didn’t buy a lift pass. They bribe a guy to take them up. They ski a little bit, drink a lot, do dopey young people shit, and as the mountain is closing for the night, they sneak onto the lift for one more ride. Naturally, the guy running the lift gets called away, and the guy who replaces him doesn’t know that there are still three people riding— so he shuts it all down. The three characters are trapped on the ski lift, too high to jump and too isolated for anyone to hear their screams for help. There are no killers, there are no monsters, there is only a tragic mistake and some extremely cold weather to deal with. The three have to figure out how to get off the ski lift before they freeze to death (frostbite starts settling in quickly).

Why you should watch it: It’s fun. It’s stupid. It’s icky sticky. There are wolves— did I mention the wolves?

Devil’s Pass (2013)

Hear me out: I know found footage isn’t everyone’s bag, and I’m not going to pretend like this movie is a work of art or anything. But listen, this movie follows five American college students who trek into Russia’s northern Ural Mountains to film a documentary about the real-life 1959 mystery in which nine Soviet hikers died under bizarre, unexplained circumstances called the Dyatlov Pass Incident.

On their very snowy journey, they stumble upon severed human tongues and unusual footprints that seem to lead nowhere, all before an avalanche severely wounds almost everyone on the expedition. When they signal for help— help doesn’t come. What does come is a heavily armed Russian Military force that was dispatched to kill them, so they are driven into a bunker carved into the side of the mountain, where they discover the secrets of a Soviet Cold War time-travel conspiracy.

Why you should watch it: Found-footage Cold War time-travel conspiracy. You read that correctly. It’s trash, but it is delicious trash.

Orphan (2009)

The setup: This is another movie that centers around a married couple still grieving the stillbirth of their third child and the mother’s past struggles with alcoholism. To fill the void, they choose to adopt from a local orphanage. They are deeply charmed by Esther, who is artistic, intelligent, old-fashioned, and only a little strange— so they take her in as their third child.

Naturally, there is something wrong with Esther. Beneath her sweet, quiet exterior, she shows alarming possessiveness and aggression. She pushes a school bully off a playground slide, beats a dying pigeon to death with a rock, and deliberately breaks her own arm in a vice to frame Kate for abuse— fueling oodles and oodles of gaslighting and dismissal from Kate’s husband, who blames it on an alcohol relapse.

I don’t want to go into this much more for those of you who haven't been blessed by Orphan, but let me tell you: this is a fucking wild ride from start to finish. It is far and away a very different movie than you’re expecting, and it plays into all the cold-weather tropes I illustrated before.

Why you should watch it: if you’re a fan of brutal, mean-spirited horror movies with huge twists, flawed protagonists, deeply unsettling plot points, and a willingness to play fast and loose with genre— Esther is your girl.

Dead Snow (2009)

NAZI ZOMBIES. I REPEAT: NAZI ZOMBIES.

Werewolves Within (2021)

George R. Galuschak did this movie the greatest service, so I will refer you to his delightful piece.

The Lodge (2019)

The setup: An investigative journalist by the name of Richard tells his wife that he is going to divorce her so that he can marry a new, younger woman named Grace, whom he met while investigating an extremist Christian Cult— as one does.

See, Grace was raised in the aforementioned cult and was the only survivor of their mass cult suicide. Six months later, Richard brings Grace and his two children (who resent the hell out of him and her) to his isolated winter cabin in rural Massachusetts for a forced bonding outing over Christmas.

Almost immediately after they arrive, Richard needs to leave for an emergency journalism thing and leaves Grace and the two children, who despise her, in the cabin during a blizzard.

The next morning, Grace wakes up to find the cabin without power or heat, all of the food gone, her dog frozen to death, and her psychiatric medicine gone. Oh, also, for some reason, her father’s culty sermons are being played over and over again so she becomes convinced that everyone in the cabin is actually dead and they are in purgatory.

Hell follows soon after.

Why you should watch: This is maybe the ultimate cabin fever movie, and a great “kids suck” horror movie brought to us by the duo who first gave us Goodnight Mommy. It explores the fragility of a trauma-damaged psyche, and just what can happen when a prank born of resentment goes too far. It's deeply disturbing and a real treat.

30 Days of Night (2007)

The setup: in the way up north, the sun sets and does not come back up again for 30 days. In this small town in Alaska, right on the edge of the Arctic Circle, a nomadic pack of vampires descends during the month of darkness to feed freely without fear of the sun.

A small group of survivors must fight to survive. Josh Hartnett is there.

It’s bloody, fast, scary, fun, funny, and gnarly. I’m not sure what else I can say here.

This should do for now. There’s maybe another dozen better-known features I can revisit if anyone is interested, but this is a mighty fine collection of lesser-known snowbound ventures to haunt you relentlessly as (for some of you) the world turns colder and the walls start closing in.

Let me know what you think, if you visit these, or if my lunatic love of snow horror has led me astray. I love to hear from you.

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