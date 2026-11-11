I don’t know, I rarely run into movies that don’t seem to care about their audience. By design, the art form is for audiences, and by that metric, every filmmaker is attempting to speak to the viewing body as a whole, either to share the message they are trying to get across in the narrative or to simply entertain the masses in the form of cinematic spectacle. Movies are for us.

Some movies, though, hate the audience. Or they simply don't care about their feelings.

Take, for instance, Joker: Folie à Deux. This film hated its audience. Sure, there are people in the world who view this film as a brave act of deconstructing hero worship, a postmodern takedown of society's tendencies to worship the villain (see Walter White and Tony Soprano) by unraveling the incel icon of Aruther Fleck by ultimately revealing the ultimate truth in his nothingness.

In reality, though, most of those interpretations are desperate attempts to inject a narrative into a movie that, at its core, is a silver-screen-sized middle finger to the people who made the first entry in the franchise a billion-dollar success.

Joker: Folie à Deux hates you, and it wants you to know that.

Now, consider both versions of Michael Haneke’s Funny Games. Either the 1997 Austrian version or the shot-for-shot American remake in 2007. These movies do not hate the audience, but they do have contempt for you. These films are a meta-commentary on modern audiences’ obsession with watching violent media for entertainment. They interrogate your complicity and your ability to continue watching even when the films make it clear that the death of the family is for you.

At one point in both films, the wife kills one of the killers and is about to escape. In a traditional thriller, this would be a fist-pumping, crowd-cheering moment. But in Funny Games, the second killer uses a remote control to rewind the film and stop her—and it dares you to cheer for it. The films want you to understand that by choosing to remain in your seat and watch the events unfold, you are an active participant in the slaughter of the family.

Sometimes films develop contempt or hatred for audiences, but only after they have succeeded.

Case in point: the Terrifier franchise. In 2016, Damien Leone released a quasi-sequel to 2013’s All Hallows' Eve, focusing solely on Art the Clown. The first entry is a pretty basic horror film that sticks close to the antagonist as he commits wildly violent crimes throughout the night. It does pretty well on a $ 35,000 budget, but more importantly, it cements itself as an instant cult classic that gives audiences a taste of practical effects-driven gore reminiscent of the grindhouse films that inspired it.

Six years later, Damien Leone is encouraged to make a sequel by dedicated fans and is able to crowdsource 250,000 dollars to make Terrifier 2. Because it was crowdsourced, Leone was able to avoid studio interference and give fans exactly what they paid for. The film went on to make almost $ 16 million, earned an 87% critics’ score, and instantly became a key entry in the genre. For all intents and purposes, it was a love letter to its fans.

In 2024, Leone unleashes Terrifier 3 onto the world, and attitudes change. For a franchise that sells itself on gore, violence, and camp— the third entry somehow feels mean-spirited, cruel, and boring. It’s unclear whether Leone purposefully made Terrifier 3 to punish mainstream audiences for loving Terrifier 2 when it wasn’t for them, or whether the fame he had accumulated was simply too much for him to handle. When Art the Clown uses an IED to kill a number of children at a mall who were there to get their picture taken with Santa, it became clear that Leone no longer understood what made his franchise so good and was alienating everyone who had paid for him to get where he was. He had gotten mean, and in his meanness, he had turned against his audience.

I’m making a point, I swear.

And that point is that somehow, someway, Thankskilling 3 is all of these things rolled into one movie.

This movie hates you. This movie has contempt for you. This movie was paid for by its audience, and deliberately abused that privilege.

You see, in 2008, the filmmakers used a budget of $3,500 to create a 66-minute slasher that followed a turkey, cursed by the Native Americans at the first Thanksgiving, who was reawakened from his slumber to slaughter young people on a road trip.

It’s shitty, it’s stupid, it’s insanely violent, it’s remarkably crass (on the poster, it warns its audience that there are boobs in the first minute), and it’s hilarious. It’s bad, but man, I enjoy it so much. And I am not the only one. Thankskilling, like Terrifier before it, became an immediate cult classic that had audiences begging for more.

4 years after the original, the filmmakers used Kickstarter to crowdsource $100,000 to make a sequel they called Thankskilling 2: Turkie in Space. Then they never made that movie, the first of a series of fuck you’s.

What you need to understand, though, is that Thankskilling 2: Turkie in Space was never made and doesn't exist. At least, in this world. The filmmakers intentionally named the movie ThanksKilling 3 because the fictional sequel, Thankskilling 2, was so universally reviled that all copies were destroyed.

In the Thankskilling cinematic universe, it was made, destroyed, and turned into legend. Turkie is at home with his wife and children, thinking fondly back to participating in the making of Thankskilling 2, which was the first movie filmed entirely from space. In the opening scene, a topless astronaut is floating around in space, only to be shot by Turkie in a very phallic ship. Turkie reports his successful mission to his captain, Captain Pie Let, who is sent on his next mission.

Both Turkie and Pie Let are puppets. One is a turkey; the other, a pie.

The film cuts back to the single-camera sitcom style of Turkie at home with his family, when the news announces that his film is banned in every country on Earth and that every physical copy is being destroyed. The news anchor claims that Thankskilling 2 has been universally deemed the worst film ever made, and that no one should ever see it.

This, naturally, enrages the turkey, leading him to kill his entire family and track down the last remaining copy of the film before it is destroyed.

What the turkey doesn’t know is that the last remaining copy is in a dumpster with a puppet from another universe who has literally lost her mind (represented by another puppet) and is trying to find it. The last remaining copy is also being hunted by a bisexual space worm named Rhonda and its giant killer robot.

What follows is an offensive, rapid-fire parody of kids’ television, sci-fi, and nerd culture. The puppet who lost her mind is joined by a man who is creating a theme park called Thanksgivingland after he became famous for an invention that could cook a turkey in 30 seconds. Unfortunately, this invention was the cause of his wife and child being killed by wolves.

They are joined by a hideous puppet named Flovia, who is a racist, rapping grandma confined to a wheelchair. Together, the three travel to the edge of the forest in search of her mind, where they are met by the guardian of Turkey Hell, who warns them of Turkie's ancient, cursed power and extremely violent nature.

Like Funny Games, the film tests its viewers. It dares you to keep watching, even though the plot relies 80% on events from a film you haven't seen. We haven’t seen Thankskilling 2, so much of 3 doesn’t make any sense whatsoever, so why watch it? Why keep going? Is it for the anus time portals? The topless astronauts? The post-credits rap video? The dizzying fever dream of violence in Turkey hell? The meta-storytelling postmodernism of watching the third in a franchise even if it’s frustrating as hell? Is it for the iconic puppet work? For a turkey wielding a chainsaw and spitting vile one-liners after murdering his entire puppet turkey family? Is it because you're desperate for a Thanksgiving-themed horror movie you can watch every year?

Is it for the grander themes of gratitude, togetherness, and friendship that endure despite it all?

Is it because you’re a masochist and you just need to know?

Regardless, you should see it—even if it is 99 minutes of filmmakers saying, “fuck you for watching this.” If you can endure its mean-spiritedness, and its vile puppetry, and its incomprehensible plot structure— you’ll have witnessed something truly unique. A trashterpiece. Shlock at its most beautifully hideous.

I mean, this film doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page— but it does have a musical remake. What are you waiting for?

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