Alex Has a Letterboxd

Alex Has a Letterboxd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Misty Layne's avatar
Misty Layne
1d

Ah, Thankskilling, my beloved. My favorite Thanksgiving movie ever. I actually never got around to watching Thankskilling 3 (and kinda forgot it existed), but now that it's back on my radar, I'm going to hunt it down. It sounds terrible; I'm so excited!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Has a Letterboxd
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.