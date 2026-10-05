I don’t know; I guess I have always believed it was okay to love what you love as long as it wasn’t causing anyone harm. I used to use the term "guilty pleasure" a lot, but then someone told me somewhere that someone shouldn’t feel guilty about loving the things they love (even though the term rarely implies actual guilt, our words have power).

Just using the word guilty implies a not insignificant amount of classism, sexism, and cultural snobbery. The term “guilty pleasure” implies that certain pop culture, mainstream art, or hobbies are “low-brow” and therefore embarrassing, and that the people partaking in them should feel some sort of shame, or feel the innate need to preamble their love by explaining that they understand that they, for some reason, shouldn’t love that thing but do.

Describing something as a “guilty pleasure” discourages its genuine pleasure. In the world of film appreciation, I understand that there is a certain amount of “grind culture” that makes cinephiles believe that every movie they watch needs to check some box, and consumers become hyper-focused on completing lists, or earning their bona fides, and filling in their shelves with cinema’s greatest achievements— and I used to be the same way. I would get fixated on listicles and rankings, watching everything the culture believed I should be watching—and spending all my time doing that. That being said, somewhere along the line I realized that I was missing out on a lot of pleasurable watch experiences because I was so fixated on doing the work. Earning my credentials. Developing ethos.

When I was studying literature in college, I didn’t love everything I was assigned to read. I loved Beowulf, but I didn’t connect with Great Expectations. This was frustrating when I was studying a medium that required reading thousands of texts, but it stopped being frustrating when someone (who was feeling equally frustrated) asked the professor why we had to read something we didn’t like. The professor’s response changed how I view media consumption forever. She told my classmate, “If you’re only reading books you like, you aren’t reading enough.”

That shut my classmate up, and it stunned me. It was a beautifully simple way to explain how one develops taste, the importance of reading everything to understand why certain things are considered good, and why certain things are considered bad. If you only read the good, how could you understand why it's good?

Someone raised their hand and offered the professor another argument. This student said, “But you assigned this, so it must be considered good. But I don’t think that it is.”

My professor, bless her, didn’t miss a beat. She said, simply, “I don’t think it is either. That doesn’t change its value to the culture. And if you’re only reading things that other people say are good, then you are not reading correctly.”

No one vocalized any more complaints, because we learned a huge lesson in the value of developing taste.

In my line of work, I spend a lot of time with people who have lost touch with the things that bring them genuine pleasure, because addiction has created what we refer to as cognitive distortions. Active addiction tells people that downtime should make us feel “guilty,” makes us feel like every second must be hyper-productive, which increases stress and hurts our overall happiness, so they use more, which intensifies their addictions. This is a byproduct of Western civilization, which puts so much emphasis on accumulating wealth, despite what it does to our sympathetic nervous systems. When people lose the ability to care about themselves or feel joy in everyday participation in their hobbies and interests, they start to feel like self-care is a crime.

When I was in addiction rehabilitation, I had a counselor in my treatment facility tell me to find something I loved and hold on to it as closely as I could because it just might save my life. I chose movies— and they have. I tell my clients this every day. Reestablish a non-toxic relationship with the things you love, and understand that sometimes rest is a gift that you have earned. Working is important to maintain life. Art is what we stay alive for.

Over the course of my life, I have developed a pretty well-rounded taste for the cinematic arts. As you have seen, I can spend a good amount of time critically analyzing a film's thematic elements, authorial intent, and visual language. I know when a film is good, and I know when a film is bad— and that’s because I rarely stop myself from watching either, good or bad.

I have two guidelines I try to live by, based on that day in the classroom.

If you’re only watching movies you like, you aren’t watching enough movies.

If you’re only watching movies that other people say are good, you aren’t watching movies correctly.

Through these two mantras, I have become the kind of person who can walk into a 100-year-old movie theater, see a 35mm print of Citizen Kane, and love it.

I am also the kind of person who can go to an 11 am showing of Primate at a local AMC and love it.

Not only do I have great taste, but I also have terrible taste. Because I have learned to embrace my love for trash. I know what makes a film great and what makes a film terrible, and I have learned to live in the nuance in between. Trash horror is self-care, a chance to turn my brain off and just enjoy it as a gift I have earned.

For every Midsommar there should always be a Darkness Falls.

All this to say that I haven’t spent enough time here celebrating the filth, the shlock, the trash— things that make up a large portion of my cinematic consumption.

I want to take a monthly dive into the dumpster and highlight some “low-brow” films that deserve your love.

This isn't to say every horror movie is worthy of love. The Strangers: Chapter 3 exists, and it deserves nothing but contempt.

What I am saying is that, without guilt, I often love movies that others hate (and sometimes I hate movies that others love), and that is from hours upon hours of boots-on-the-ground consumption.

It can be broken down into four simple ratings:

Good movie, and I loved it. Good movie, and I hated it. Bad movie, and I loved it. Bad movie, and I hated it.

I’ll begin with an easy one. A film people hate, and they don’t even realize it’s their own fault- a film that is a victim of mismanaged expectations: Malignant.

Or maybe it is James Wan’s fault. This man got too good, made too much good stuff (see The Conjuring, Saw, Insidious), so when he decided to make a glorious love letter to body horror, 80s B-movie schlock, and giallo slashers, the world recoiled.

Or maybe because this was a 2021 release, and audiences were forced to see this at home instead of in a theater as a collective, it didn’t hit the way it should have.

Maybe, deep into a post-COVID world, we just weren’t ready to accept absurdism back into our lives, since the world already felt so absurd. Every day, our feeds were littered with deaths, nightmares, acts of cruelty, protests, riots, elections, insurrections, misinformation— was a woman who had a psychotic, homicidal, telepathic, half-absorbed twin brought to life through an act of domestic violence just the tipping point?

People hated Malignant because it sold itself as a terrifying studio horror film, the kind that Wan had been delivering without fail for over a decade, but it delivered a gory, campy, and ridiculous trash vehicle that leaned heavily into the “so bad it’s good” aesthetic, so people couldn’t recognize the good.

When I watched it, I couldn’t believe my eyes. I watched a performer annihilate an entire police station with martial-arts parkour violence—all while moving backward—and I was enamored. I immediately recognized the intentional homage to the kinds of movies I would find on the bottom shelf of the video rental store, movies like Basket Case and Brain Damage, that would seduce me with their insane cover art and even more insane plot descriptions. Every choice was intentional, every frame was purposefully exaggerated, every performance was like watching Days of Our Lives with my mom, every kill was extraordinarily violent. None of this could have, or should have been, an accident.

I watched this and immediately gained a whole new respect for Wan and the kind of insane swing he took with this blank check. This was the movie he decided to follow Furious 7 and Aquaman with??

Was this proof that James Wan loved me and wanted me to be happy?

Imagine my surprise when I tried to talk to others about this film, only to find that the vast majority of people did not have the same experience with it that I did.

They, in fact, hated it.

I know that in the five years since this film was released, the horror community has come back around to it, taken it into their loving arms, and made it a cult classic—but what did we have to realize in the meantime? That we were allowed to have fun, even if the world was burning around us? Especially because the world is burning around us?

Had the “elevated horror” movement turned us against the trash foundation the genre was built on?

I know choosing Malignant as a first choice is kind of a lame-duck take, but I wanted to start with a softball as a proof of concept. I have plenty of rounds in the chamber to make my case, and many of you sickos provided me with examples from your own lives that I’m going to revisit and ultimately celebrate.

Loving horror should be a full-circle experience, and our tastes should be defined by how a movie makes us feel, and not fully by how it is embraced by cinephiles at large.

Sometimes I just want to feel like a little movie raccoon, diving into a horror dumpster and rooting around. I want to take part in all the trash because, more often than not, I like what I find.

Why?

Because I brought myself here and I knew what to expect.

So join me in the dumpster. While I’m in here, throw me the trash you love. I want to celebrate it with you.

Leave a comment