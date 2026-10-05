Alex Has a Letterboxd

Alex Has a Letterboxd

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Michael Olson
Oct 9

Assault on Precinct 13 scares me more than Halloween.

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Michael Olson's avatar
Michael Olson
Oct 9

It took me a while before I decided to watch Malignant and I liked it.

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