I don’t know, everything about Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs was designed to build expectations— and I fell victim to it. It is a mix of me being deeply Perkins pilled and that it probably had the most effective marketing campaign since 1999, when the world was sold on The Blair Witch Project, and people went to theaters in droves to see a film shot on 16mm by three strangers. The Longlegs trailer had me so excited that I could hardly think about anything else. I was obsessed, and I hadn’t even seen it.

The film sold itself on the basis of its serial killer— the titular Longlegs. The trailers alluded to a monstrosity, a man so horrible he couldn’t even be shown. Pull quotes described it as the scariest movie of the year, and it rained praise on Nic Cage’s performance. It was like Silence of the Lambs but for my generation.

It begged you to come to the theaters and find out for yourself.

That’s what we believed, at least. After I saw the film, I understood that it was really selling us a devastating dose of self-reflection. It drew us in using the easiest bait— our culture-wide obsession with serial killers— and then asked us why we’re like this.

Perkins kept Longlegs hidden from us because he understood that we would come begging for it. We wanted to see the monster; we wanted to see him kill; we wanted to see dead bodies, and we wanted to celebrate it. The world of entertainment has turned savagry and slaughter into big business. They’ve commidfied henious violence.

We had expectations, but fuck— they were subverted. I realized early in the film that I was not supposed to be excited to see the serial killer, and Perkins was actively showing me the exact nature of my wrongs. You see, Longlegs is a fucking loser.

128 million dollars worth of theatergoers all learned this lesson in real time.

My generation has an apathy problem, and we’ll obsess over anything that makes us feel anything at all. This is a point I make as often as someone will listen to me make it, but we’re not entirely unique. Since there have been serial killers, there have been people who romanticized and glorified them. Richard Ramirez killed 15 people, but every day he was in court, he was surrounded by women who loved him and men who admired him.

Ted Bundy confessed to 30 murders, but most experts believe it may have been as many as 100. Yet he also had a devoted group of women who were dedicated to him at best, and lusting for him at worst.

I learned this was a condition called Hybristophilia. This is a psychological condition where a person feels romantic or sexual attraction to individuals who have committed terrible crimes, such as murder, rape, or armed robbery.

That explains the crazies in the 70’s and 80’s— but my entire generation can’t possibly suffer from this condition, right?

In my lifetime, I have spent an inexcusable amount of time studying the macabre— I call it a morbid curiosity. In my studies, I have come to terms with the fact that there are three reasons people love serial killers:

Celebrity is celebrity: My generation can’t separate the monster from the celebrity. Fame is fame. The more visible a person, the more worthy of devotion they are. We equate slaughter with shock value, and shock value with fame. The same reason we keep letting Ryan Murphy make television shows is the same reason we watch YouTube videos of teenagers punching strangers. The reason serial killers are household names is the same reason why we always find out the names of school shooters before we bother to think about their victims. The Illusion of Control: The psychology that allows horror movies to feel like cathartic experiences is the same as engaging with extreme violence through a screen, a book, an article, or a podcast allows people—particularly women, who statistically consume more true crime—to process deep-seated fears and study threat patterns in a controlled environment. Although the number is hard to quantify given how many are launched and how many end every year— but there are roughly 20,000 true crime podcasts available to listen to right now. Morbid Curiosity: Sometimes it feels impossible to believe that what these people have done is real. What do you mean John Wayne Gacy killed and buried 33 kids in his basement? Knowing that these people exist and hearing about what they have done and who they have done it to triggers a desire to interrogate the vagaries of human psychology.

Osgood Perkins understands this about us, and he weaponizes our desires to hold a mirror up to our interests and asks the question: why do we love these people so much? What is wrong with us?

The film wants you to believe that you’re investing your time in a standard serial killer thriller. It has all the hallmarks of the genre: The FBI, a killer, 10 slaughtered families, letters left in a coded alphabet, and a mystery.

10 families have been murdered. Each family had a daughter nearing the age of ten, born on the 14th of that month. At each crime scene, a cipher was left, signed by the killer. But for all intents and purposes, it seems like the killer was never at any of the crime scenes because the evidence shows that the father of each of the families brutally murdered every other member before killing himself.

This is the kind of crime that dreams are made up. If Longlegs was real there’d be hundreds of documentaries about him. Thousands of podcasts. He’d have a loyal, cult following. We’d be scouring his letters, picking apart the crime scenes, theorizing, doing everything we could to learn everything we can.

That is until we learn that Longlegs isn’t really a serial killer, but just some guy. Dale Ferdinand Kobble, Longlegs’ real name, has much more in common with Charles Manson than he does The Zodiac or Richard Ramirez. Throughout the film, in small doses, Perkins reveals that Kobble is just some loner dude who loves glam rock, lives in a basement, makes dolls, and “worships” “Satan”. He carves up his face and gets shitty comestic surgery to make himself look more like his rock and roll idols, he wears dirty white denim and talks in stupid riddles. He’s pathetic.

Kobble never killed anyone, but derives power from the way people’s fear of him have lead them to kill.

I should say people’s fear of what he represents, not even really of him at all. Like Manson before him, it’s his performative nature, his weird ramblings, his very existence that scares regular people and inspires crazy people. He is the living embodiment of the entire “Satanic Panic” hoax. He’s the kind of worthless, recluse loser who scared an entire nation on accident.

When Kobble kills himself, the farce is revealed. Harker, the lead FBI agent on his case, realizes that everyone’s pursuit of him was a wild goose chase as what they were really chasing was an idea.

Throughout the 1980’s and the 1990’s the “Satanic Panic” was a major moral, cultural event that surrounded the falsified and unsubstatiated claim that throughout the United States Satanic cults were abducting, toruturing, abusing and murdering children. It was representative of an entire culture’s inability to face and understand the rapid nature of social change, fueled by religious anxiety, that led to people readily and easily believing rumors and whispers about kids who like metal music and fantasy novels. Parents of children believed that these teenagers represented the embodiment of evil, that Satan was acting through them and they for him, and that it would invade their homes if they didn’t do anything about it.

It all starts when Agent Harker is visited the day before her 9th birthday by Longlegs. He just recently visited a farm where his mere presence inspired the patriarch of the farm to kill his whole family and a priest. When Harker’s mother makes a deal with Longlegs to spare her daughter, she becomes the next instrument of fear mongering that allows him to continue doing whatever loser horseshit he’s up to.

She tells her daughter that she protected her from the devil, that the devil is here on earth, and that she would do anything to continue to keep her daughter safe from devils everywhere.

Even if that means dressing up like a nun, visiting people’s homes, terrifying them with tales of Satan that inspire parents to kill their children.

And because of this, Harker sees devils everywhere and goes into a job where she can chase them down and lock them up. She wants to keep fearful people safe.

You see, Longlegs isn’t a killer— but fear is.

Everytime he says “Hail Satan” another father imagines a world unfit for their daughters to exist in. Wouldn’t it be better for a girl to die innocent at the age of 9 than to continue forward in a world of evil that will ultimately corrupt her? Can’t her memory live on in the form of a doll, a version of that 9 year old girl who will never grow up and never sin?

Osgood Perkins wants you to understand that all serial killers are losers. People who kill people are the lowest of the low. They’re pathetic. They’re monstrous nobodies, but become legandary somebodies when we give them power. When they are alive, they are people capable of terrible things. Through time we make them into legendary figures of evil. We become so afraid of them that the fear becomes like poison that leeches into our every day lives, makes us fear every dark corner, makes us look twice at everyone even remotely different than us.

The movie examines how parents try to protect children from the reality of the outside world, to keep them from understanding the inevitable cruelty of humanity, which can morph into a suffocating control that stops them from growing up. That the desire to keep children innocent can become, in and of itself, a form of toxic abuse in the form of saving them from abuse.

The film subverts genre expectations by showing us that we don’t really need to be afraid of people who kill but that we should be afraid of how afraid of them we are—and what that fear can lead us to do.

Because sometimes that fear can lead to admiration.

Then we’re the problem.

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