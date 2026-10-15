I don’t know, I have probably seen The Blair Witch Project upwards of 100 times. It is on the Mount Rushmore of my favorite horror movies, and it is certainly one of the ones that influenced me most as a young person when I first stumbled upon it.

That first time I saw it, I don’t think I understood it well. I was deeply uncertain about the film's timeline, and I was very confused by that final scene. When Mike is standing in the corner, and Heather is screaming, and the film cuts to black, I was left with a reflection of myself in the black mirror of the television, eyes wide and mouth agape.

I did not understand anything that I had just seen, not really, but I did know that it scared me, and it scared me bad. I would spend the next 15 years rewatching it, studying it, learning everything I could about it, and maybe then start to get my arms around it.

I had never seen a found-footage movie before this, so the filmmaking was new to me, but more importantly, I don’t think I had ever seen a film that kept the horror a secret for the entire film.

I am still haunted by a scene after the tent is assaulted by something from the outside and Mike and Heather take off running into the night. Heather looks left and begins screaming, “What is that? What the fuck is that?”, but Mike never turns the camera, and the audience never gets to answer her questions, so they become questions for us, too. What was that?

I am not going to spend too much time talking about the creative act of making this movie. Anyone who is anyone knows about the “ten days in hell” that was the making of this movie. We know the screenplay was largely improvised; we know the filmmakers surprised the actors with much of what happened to them, so it's less acting and more reacting; and we understand the film's virality after its January 1999 Sundance Midnight premiere.

What I want to explore is what it means.

It’s a horror movie about three kids who get lost in the woods while trying to make a documentary about a witch. After they get lost, they seem to be stalked and hunted by a supernatural entity. At the end, they find themselves in the basement of a house that shouldn’t exist, a house of a serial killer that was burned down decades before. The kids all die, and their footage is found, but what are we supposed to learn from it?

And you know what’s funny? Until a few years ago, I didn’t really care. Kids lost? Scary. Witch? Scary. Ghost house of a serial killer? Scary.

Then I got sober from alcoholism, and I started to revisit my favorite horror movies with a new, stripped-down view of the world. A new, keen interest in the less obvious interpretations.

When I revisited In a Violent Nature, I wanted to explore the potentially dwarfing power of the natural world, the way it could act as a higher power, and the way that it could make humanity feel insignificant in comparison; how the world of the forest was deeply unconcerned with the world of humans, and how it would continue on way past the moment humanity inevitably ends itself.

When I thought about a film to pair that with, The Blair Witch Project jumped to me almost like a knee-jerk reaction, and it could represent the other side of the coin.

Unlike the forest in In A Violent Nature, the Maryland woods in The Blair Witch Project act as an active, malevolent participant rather than an uncaring backdrop. In A Violent Nature, the natural world takes revenge on the humans that have harmed it, but slowly, inevitably, without feeling, purposefully. The forest in The Blair Witch Project bends, traps, and disorients the characters through spatial loops and temporal distortions. Within it is an unknowable, hostile force that actively eats away at the humans' desire for control, their superiority complexes, and their sanity. It feels personal, and it feels hateful. Is that a witch? Or is a witch a cogntive response to something that seems inexplicable?

This will not be an exploration of addiction, I promise. But addiction drives my curiosity and often leads me into these reinterpretations, so bear with me for a moment.

In my own sobriety, and in my work with others with substance use disorders, one of the many recurring themes is a desire for control. The desire for control in people with substance use disorders acts as a psychological defense mechanism against deep-seated feelings of helplessness, anxiety, and the chaotic loss of control caused by the addiction, or even life itself. Controlling their surroundings, schedules, and people became an early survival strategy to ward off fear and uncertainty. As alcohol rewires the brain’s reward pathways and parasympathetic nervous system, the drinker begins to experience a terrifying loss of power over their own drinking habits. To offset this loss of control, they attempt to obsessively manage external details, relationships, and environments.

This is not unique to alcoholics; we just do it best. The desire for control, though, is uniquely human. It's why we built airplanes; it's why we took to the seas; it's why we climbed Everest; it's why we tried to map the forests. A physical map symbolizes society’s agreed-upon order and rational control, while the wilderness represents reality's raw, chaotic truth. And for as long as humans have existed, we have hated raw, chaotic truth.

Which is why, when Mike loses the map, the metaphorical shit hits the fan. The farce of control is almost immediately dropped, and the trio discover just how unprepared they are to deal with the cruel truth of the world.

The film attempts to explain the great mystery of the forest in at least three ways. Three exercises of human beings attempting to apply meaning to something that may be meaningless. This is, in and of itself, and way to exert control over something. If we can understand it, we can control it.

It’s similar to the ways we imagine early man viewed a solar exclipse. Imagine, you are a primitave human wandering the plains of an untamed earth, and you are recently self aware. Suddenly, the light in the sky disapears inexplicably.

In order to understand it, we must explain it. Without science or knowledge of astronomy, we apply supernatural meaning to it. The hand of God must have blocked out the sun, punishment for something we did. This is hubris at it’s simplest— the world exists for us and because of us.

It is possibly why the Aztecs did human sacrifices for every exclipse, an attempt to appease a God that was punishing them for something they did. Hubris.

Just like the citizens of Blair attempt to explain the inexplicable nature of the woods by creating the story of the Witch. Hubris.

In 1785 the town of Blair banished an Irish immigrant by the name of Elly Kedward. That winter, several children accuse Kedward of luring them to her home to draw blood from them, used in the creation of magic potions, and a number of other children go missing in the same time period. The town accused her of witchcraft and drove her out into the woods, roped her to a tree, tied rocks to her limbs and left her for dead in a makeshift rack.

For days people would enter the woods to check on the status of Kedward, and whenever they found her alive they would beat her with sticks, cut her with blades, and dip their hands in her blood and paint the surrounding trees with bloody handprints. In an act of American puritanical paranoia they believed they were cleansing the village of evil, but what they may have been doing was staining the forest with their own cruelty, giving a name to the natural malice already present in the woods.

In 1825 Eileen Treacle drowns at Coffin Rock. An eyewitness claimed a ghostly hand dragged her into a shallow creek, after which the water filled with strange, oily bundles of sticks. What may have been a simple accident is rewritten into folk lore, turning nature into a type of deceptive predator, an extension of the witch’s influence on the surrounding environment.

In 1886, in what the town called The Coffin Rock Murders, an entire search party assigned to find missing children vanished, only to be found tied together on a rock with their intestines sliced open—before their bodies mysteriously vanished into thin air. More evidence of a supernatural force working within the Blackhills Forest, but more representative of the cycle of life and death, birth and deompostion, slaughter and earsure that happens every minute in every forest on earth.

In 1940, a hermit living deep in the forest claimed a female voice ordered him to murder seven children. He forced one child to stand in the corner facing the wall while he killed the other, unable to bear their gaze. Rustin Parr turned himself in, and in 1941 was hanged, and the townspeople burned his house to the ground. More purification, more actionable comfort. More hubris.

What begins with 17th century Puritans, who already believed the forests of the new world were Satan’s home on earth, evolves into a deep seated fear of the unknown and uncontrollable in modern society.

When the three filmmakers enter the woods, the film subverts the expectations that with modern tools, camping gear, and film equipment the kids who try to impose human logic on a primitive space will remain safe. Hubris.

First the stones appear. Then it begins to feel like the trails are looping back on themselves. Then the sounds of children in the night begin to haunt the trio. Then the compass continues to point south despite the campers walking in a circle. Then the map is lost. Then something attacks the tent. Then one of them goes missing. Then there is a bundle of sticks conatining a package of blood and teeth. Then the stick figures are found hanging from the trees. Figures that look an awful lot like a woman whose limbs were stretched with rocks. Figures that resemble a human, but are made out of elements of the forest, and suddenly the days seem short, the nights seem long, time is a circle and the forest is closing in on them.

The camera stops acting as a tool of documentation and begins to act as a tool of distance in a desperate attempt to separate the campers from the horrors of the untamed wilderness.

For all intents and purposes, the boundary between human identity and the forest is entirely erased.

The characters find the cemetary, they go to coffin rock, they find the witch’s totems, and eventually the stumble on a house that should not exist, a house that was allegedly burned down in 1941. A house where there are bloody handprints of children adorning the walls. Bloody handprints like the ones on the trees surrounding Kedward. They encounter every physical marker of a timeline of human cruelty enacted in Blackhills Forest, and it begins to repeat itself onto them.

Maybe, just maybe, there isn’t a witch.

Maybe, just maybe, the witch is the only way human beings can possibly begin to explain the inexplicable nature of an environment they don’t belong in.

The found-footage aspect, and the first person POV allows us to feel like the forest is hunting them, or that something in it is hunting them.

But their documentary also provides them, and us, with contextual evidence to be afraid. Images they can conjure when they can’t see in the dark.

They’re not just lost, they’re lost in a forest the towns people say is inhabited by a with. They’re lost in a forest where dozens of people have been murdered by something. They’re lost in a forest where the rivers drown people on purpose. They’re lost in a forest where a serial killer of children once did his evil business.

Is that why when they accidentally find a decript cabin in the woods they immediately begin acting like it’s Parr’s? Or is it Parr’s and they’re trapped in an exestiential time loop that is forcing them to relive all the atrocity that has happened in the forest?

Is it easier to swallow the discovery of a mystery house in the middle of the woods covered in handprints if you can assume it’s one you are already aware of? Does the awareness of it make it safe?

The forest highlights the horrifying feeling of alienation and the vulnerability that comes when confronted with a deep, dark ecology that doesn’t give a shit about human survival. At that point, it can certainly begin to feel personal.

But does The Blair Witch Project want us to believe there is a witch? Or does it want to show us what it looks like when modern comfort is removed, when the lack of control is highlighted, and the people’s cognitive ability collapses in response?

Or what if the witch is not a physical entity, but a kind of corrupted frequency that echoes through the trees, driving the people inside of it crazy? Could the spirit of Elly Kedward have imprinted itself on an already hostile landscape, and now the forest doesn’t just contain trees but a violent echo of human horror?

Hear me out, is it history repeating itself? When the trio lose their control over the situation, all hell breaks loose. But control was an illusion, it always is.

But what if, just like Rustin Parr used the witch as the explanation for why he did what he did… what if Josh is doing the same thing?

After the map is lost, and they find themselves back at the same creek the fourth time after walking south for 12 hours, what if the witches frequency breaks Josh’s brain. He’s the first to go. After he is gone, the stick figures appear, the tents are assaulted, and Heather and Mike are murdered in the same way Parr used to murder children.

What if Josh hung the figures? What if he uses his own calls for help to lure his friends to the house? What if he murders Heather, and forces Mike to look away because he can’t bear the feeling of being watched? Could he have been possessed, much the same way Parr claimed he was?

Maybe it’s a tragic accident. Maybe it’s a tragic inevitablity. Maybe we’re just not meant to be so far outside the comforts of home. Maybe a forest is just a forest, but maybe it’s so much more.

Maybe all this to say I am afraid that I will never be able to answer when Heather screams, “What the fuck is that?” because the mystery is out of my control.

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