Alex Has a Letterboxd

Alex Has a Letterboxd

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Horror Literati (Jen Smith)'s avatar
Horror Literati (Jen Smith)
Oct 17

Such an intriguing, well-researched, and thoughtful piece! I love the different interpretations you posit. I've always believed there was an actual witch, but there is evidence to support other theories, too, as you've so eloquently pointed out in this essay.

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George R. Galuschak's avatar
George R. Galuschak
Oct 16

Enjoyed reading this! You raise a lot of great questions here. My own reading is that they get lost in the woods, which is easy to do. They get disorientated and walk in circles. At that point, they encounter a crazy person or a group of crazy people.

That's just my take. The beauty of this movie is that it supports multiple takes. As you said, we will never know.

I'd love to believe that the house they enter at the end is the one they pass when they are driving through the woods, but I know that's not true.

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