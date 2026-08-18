I don’t know, maybe it’s because I was raised Catholic that I have such a bone-deep understanding of the kind of shame and fear that comes with growing up.

Not growing up, I guess, but coming of age. That delicate and horrible transition between childhood and adulthood that has been the catalyst for ten million stories in the Western civilization’s narrative canon.

More often than not, a coming-of-age story is supposed to be one of inspiration, relation, and caution— focusing on the themes of losing one’s innocence (like having a sexual experience or seeing someone die) and self-discovery through participation in rites of passage (like graduation, or prom, or losing your first love, or moving away). At the end of a coming-of-age story, the character is different, but not worse. Normally. The transition to adulthood is hard, but it’s necessary for important character development.

Think To Kill a Mockingbird or Stand By Me.

Horror, though, offers a different perspective on growing up. The genre, in typical fashion, loves to present the other side of the coin, to hold a mirror up to the terrifying nature of not being a child anymore.

Especially in presenting what it’s like for a girl to become a woman.

This is why I mention Catholicism.

As I grew up, I heard half a dozen biblical interpretations of why women have periods. See, some older churchgoers told me that women were cursed by God with blood, or the Curse of Eve. The curse, which involved menstruation, bleeding, cramping, painful births, etc., was all because Eve partook of the fruit from the tree of knowledge. Eve ate the fruit; she was banished by God to Earth, and every woman for the rest of time would suffer because of her wrongdoings.

Other members of the church would tell me that the painful birthing process and the monthly blood were not necessarily a punishment from God, but rather a reminder of how far they had fallen from heaven. To me, that sounds like a punishment, but whatever.

Regardless of whether it was a curse, a punishment, or a less-than-gentle reminder that Eve blew it… the outcome was the same— evil stopped being an exclusively external operation (see Satan and his dominion of hell) and was made internal (see guilt and shame). Adam and Eve suddenly felt something they were never supposed to feel— self-conscious.

Genesis 3:7: “Then the eyes of both of them were opened, and they realized they were naked”.

The key word in this passage is not naked; Adam and Eve had been naked since birth. They couldn’t care less. The key word in this passage is realized. This implies they discovered something, became aware of something, could be ashamed of something. Suddenly they cared very much.

This is, arguably, Western Literature’s first coming of age story— Eve’s loss of innocence.

She would, of course, go on to have three very painful births and give birth to mankind’s first murderer— and the story of the perception of women through the course of history is laid bare.

This is why movies often tell female coming-of-age stories through the lens of horror—because since there have been women, there have been horrors.

I don’t think it’s hyperbolic to say that Carrie is the most iconic representation of female coming-of-age horror— it is through blood and shame that she loses her innocence (and kills half a town).

In the year 2000, the film Ginger Snaps understood that some people could not understand what it felt like for a girl to experience puberty, to experience menstruation, so it used the body horror of lycanthropy to really drive its point home.

Lycantrhopy, of course, is the bodily change from human to werewolf. This film was a perfect representation of what Barbara Creed was writing about in her book The Monstrous-Feminine: Film, Feminism, Psychoanalysis— her argument being that horror films frame women not merely as passive victims, but as active, terrifying figures rooted in male anxieties surrounding the female reproductive body. The girls in Ginger Snaps hit puberty, become autonomous, and develop agency, desire, and self-will—only monsters can have that, right?

This is not a new idea— men being afraid of women when they stop being subservient and begin being independent. This happened in March 1895 in County Tipperary, Ireland, when Michael Cleary murdered his wife, Bridget Cleary, by setting her on fire because he believed she had been replaced by a fairy changeling.

He believed this because she started going out on her own, meeting with her friends, and dressing differently than he would have liked.

When talking about the horrors of the female body, we can’t go too long without talking about the 2007 film Teeth.

In the film, the main character, Dawn, is facing a crisis. She is the head of an abstinence group at her high school, but she loses her virginity in a sexual assault, and thus, her innocence. Her rigid and religious upbringing is paired with the inflexibility and dangerous messaging of abstinence teachings. It's through her guilt and shame that she develops a biological answer to allow her to continue with her purity— her vagina grows teeth and bites the dick off of anyone who tries to sexually assault her. Spoiler alert— that’s a lot of people. It’s almost as if the female body was not the problem, but the way men try and use it for their own pleasure is. You see, the teeth don’t bite when there’s consent.

Where was I going with this? Oh yeah. Veronica.

I watched this because I wanted to write an article about contemporary possession movies, and how the themes still hold up in modern society.

Then I watched this, and I realized this was not a possession movie—but a haunting movie. But Veronica is not haunted by a ghost; she is haunted by the reality that she will one day need to grow up.

The film makes a point early on to let the audience know that Veronica goes to an all-girls Catholic school and that she hasn’t had her period despite being 15.

As an English major and a recovering Catholic, I immediately knew this was not going to be a typical haunting movie—this was going to be a coming-of-age movie in the worst way.

Veronica lives in a very small apartment with her three very young siblings. Her mother works more often than she doesn’t, and her father is dead, so Veronica is often left with the task of raising and caring for her siblings. Veronica has no time to grow up physically—her growth stunted by the responsibility she carries. She is not a child, and she’s not really an adult—but people treat her like both and expect things from her as if she were.

She plays a Ouija board in the attic with two of her friends in a rare moment where she gets to act her age because she wants to talk to her father. Instead, she begins to be followed by a demon who is never very far away.

There’s a crucial scene in which Veronica believes the demon is about to enter her house, and as the door opens, it is revealed to be her mother instead.

The horror, of course, is that Veronica is on this path as well. Adulthood has been forced upon her by the rigidity of her family and living situation and has robbed her of a true adolescence. She is maturing quickly, but growing up slowly— and the horror is in the in-between.

Vernonica is one of the better, more frightening films dealing with the metaphor of menstruation and all that comes with it. I found myself alarmed and horrified more often than I would have been if this were simply a possession tale. Veronica wants so badly to undo the mistake she made playing with that Ouija board, the moment of her lost innocence— but when the blood comes, there’s no stopping it.

I remembered when this was released on Netflix in 2017, it was marketed as one of the scariest films on the platform.

When I went to log it on Letterboxd, I found that many of the 3-or-below star ratings were from men claiming it wasn’t scary and was overhyped.

I would like everyone to watch this, if only to become a little more empathetic to the women in your lives and their existence.

I would also like everyone to watch this and remember that these are not scary movies; the genre is horror.

It is not the jump scare that makes something horror; that just makes something momentarily scary. It isn’t the monsters or the gore or the anticipation— but the realization that is the horror. And sometimes growing up is horrific. Sometimes just existing is horrifying.

Adam and Eve were naked the whole time— but they weren’t scared until they realized.

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