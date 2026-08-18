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Misty Layne's avatar
Misty Layne
7h

"Ginger Snaps" is one of my all-time favorite horror films (actually the entire series is pretty great, though they get progressively less great as they go on). It was such a perfect metaphor. And "Teeth" was a phenomenal film, loved it.

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Yakko Warner's avatar
Yakko Warner
6h

Always a delight to begin one of these essays and try to predict what movie will end up feeling shockingly deserving of your elevation.

"OK, Stand by Me... Catholicism, sure sure... Genesis... Carrie, makes sense. Oh, Ginger Snaps? Sure. Veronica?! Never heard of it."

And now I need to watch it!

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