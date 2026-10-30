Alex Has a Letterboxd

Alex Has a Letterboxd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hellish Views - Harry Evans's avatar
Hellish Views - Harry Evans
10h

I LOVE this. I have many blind spots, and this reminds me starkly of them. LOVED reading all your thoughts and feelings on these horror staples!!!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alex Has a Letterboxd and others
grace may's avatar
grace may
19h

This is so awesome and helpful!! Though I would argue The Final Destination is worse than FD5 (but close competition for last place)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alex Has a Letterboxd
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture