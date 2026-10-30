I don’t know; since I started ingratiating myself with the horror community on this platform, I have noticed an alarming trend. Many of the great minds I often associate with have a glaring blank spot in their horror-watching careers—and, shockingly, it's where franchises are concerned. I always thought I was like everyone else, and that my horror-watching career began by building a foundation through franchise consumption. As a young person, I walked through the shelves of Blockbuster and Hollywood Video and inhaled VHS tapes of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, and Friday the 13th.

As I got older, I would secretly watch Texas Chainsaw Massacre films with my brother since he was a big Leatherface guy; I’d rent Critters on my own and wonder “what the fuck” to myself; I watched Tremors with my mom since she liked Kevin Bacon; I saw The Omen at a sleepover, and The Ring at a birthday party.

I've said this before in other writings, but I have always been an outspoken believer that horror movies and horror movie franchises matter because they provide a safe, shared space to process real-world anxieties, build community, and track how cultural fears evolve over time. Psychological studies show that watching horror on screen triggers an evolutionary fight-or-flight response, activating the parasympathetic nervous system and allowing audiences to safely experience stress and release pent-up anxiety in a controlled environment, ultimately ending in a shared cathartic experience.

I recently read a study that examined familiarity with recurring characters and found that lore increases viewer enjoyment and connection. Figures like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Ghostface, or Freddy Krueger become stand-ins for a storytelling device that goes back to our most ancient roots— folklore, mythology, urban legends. Recognizable, familiar symbols and anchors that become shared cultural narratives. We’re not sitting around campfires telling stories of vampires and werewolves and krakens and wendigos while waiting for the sun to rise anymore; instead, we’re sitting in crowded movie theaters and in front of our televisions, debating timelines, lore, origins, and powers. We’re debating whether Sydney Prescott could be the best final girl if she is an amalgamation of all the other final girls.

Long-running franchises give fans an opportunity to participate in the communities they helped build. Build fandoms and engage in collective storytelling.

I wanted to build a starter deck for anyone tiptoeing around the idea of engaging with full-length franchises from the beginning. I feel uniquely qualified to teach people how these narratives evolve after the first entry, what their purposes are, what to expect, and which entries to watch if they’re not obsessive completionists like I am.

By consuming these starter franchises, you’ll find your horror vernacular expands, and you’ll begin to see the signs and symbols introduced in these films elsewhere as you move through the genre.

I like to imagine my horror fandom as a house I live in, and the foundation it stands on was built by these long-form stories; no matter how hard the wind blows, I know I’ll always have them to hold me up.

Without further ado, take my hand. Let me show you a world of violence and filth and horrors a plenty. I think you’ll love it.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Many horror films came before this, but it ultimately begins the modern age of horror as we know it. There’s nothing like it. Tobe Hooper understood this, which is why the second film in the franchise could not be more different than the first. He knew what he did with the original could never be topped, so it needed to evolve.

Tobe Hooper didn’t even set out to be a horror director; he just needed an in to get to work. So he sees lines around the block at his local theater for people trying to get in to see Night of the Living Dead.

He sees that horror is a shoo-in, and he accidentally creates one of the most important horror movies in cinematic history.

TCM is a great franchise, spanning four parallel timelines.

The Sawyer family timeline, which includes 1, 2, 3, and Next Generation.

The Platinum Dunes timeline, which includes the 03 remake and 06 prequel.

The Millennium timeline, a direct sequel to the 1974 original, retcons 2, 3, and Next Generation and replaces them with Leatherface and Texas Chainsaw 3D.

Finally, the legacy timeline retcons every film except the 1974 original and creates a direct sequel in 2022.

This franchise is wild, and many people have tried to get to the bottom of what made the first entry so special —and so vile—with varying degrees of success. Best Entries: 1,2, 03 Remake

Halloween

If The Texas Chain Saw Massacre introduced the idea of modern horror to audiences, Halloween began to build the framework for it. John Carpenter set out to make a passion project, an indie horror movie that he could be proud of, and he went on to cement the tropes that would be used over and over again for decades to come.

It combined and popularized tropes like a masked, unstoppable killer that Carpenter called The Shape. It used point-of-view tracking shots to put the audience in the killer's shoes, and it championed suspense over gore. It established Laurie Strode as the innocent teen girl who survives and fights back, what we now famously refer to as The Final Girl. Instead of a haunted castle, the terror happened in broad daylight and quiet middle-class suburban streets, making a horrifying environment out of the everyday spaces audiences existed in themselves. It even introduced the idea of the Ahab character in Dr. Loomis, the man so obsessed with capturing and killing his prey that he would later put a 9-year-old girl into a burning building to draw him out.

And on a budget of roughly $300,000, it went on to gross around $70 million worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable independent films in history, let alone the genre.

Halloween defined the slasher genre, provided the blueprint, and exploded into a franchise that includes 13 films across three timelines. Sure, it later included pagan cults, LL Cool J, psychic family ties, reboots, requels, legacy sequels, and the like. The franchise always tried to keep up with the times by throwing The Shape into whatever the culture looked like then. In 1998, two years after the success of Scream, they tried to give the Kevin Williamson treatment to Halloween with H20 and the inclusion of a bunch of hot young people and a twisty plot; in 2002 they used Busta Rhymes and a riff on reality television to send up Michael’s lack of origin story by making up a twisted childhood and putting 10 insufferable people in a Big Brother-like television show that live-streamed from the Myers House. Michael didn’t like that, but it's okay because Busta karate-kicks him out of a second-story window. Thankfully, in 2018 they retconned most of this, but come on—it’s hard to say they aren’t all entertaining in their own right.

Best Entries: 1, 2, 3, 4, H20, 2018 reboot

Friday The 13th

It should go without saying that this franchise was an obvious rip-off of Halloween. Director Sean S. Cunningham rushed the film into production on a $550,000 budget to cash in on Halloween's massive financial success. His elevator pitch was that he wanted to make a rip-off of Halloween, but in the summer and at camp. This man even ran an ad in the newspaper to tell people about the movie before a single frame had been shot, and interest was so high the production companies couldn’t help but say yes.

Although this is an obvious rip-off, they quickly stop being similar. Not just the setting, moving from the suburbs to the lovely, sunlit woods of New Jersey and the fictional Crystal Lake, but special effects artist Tom Savini revolutionized onscreen violence with graphic, realistic practical effects that shocked 1980s audiences. Kevin Bacon gets an arrow shoved through his throat.

Not a single second of this movie is serious. Unlike everything that came before it, this film is a thrill ride from start to finish. It’s a popcorn movie, pure adrenaline, sex, drugs, drinking, and murder.

Unlike Halloween or A Nightmare on Elm Street, the original movie kept the killer’s identity hidden until the climax, revealing Pamela Voorhees seeking revenge for her son Jason’s drowning.

Granted, that is only true for the first film. Over the next 11, you’ll follow Jason as he grows into the gigantic, unstoppable killing machine that we know and love. You’ll see him come back from the dead to avenge his mother, only to be tricked by a woman wearing his mom’s sweater. You’ll see him be brought back by a psychic trying to get in touch with her dead father. You’ll see Jason fight Tina; you’ll see Jason fight Tommy; you’ll see Tommy accidentally bring Jason back to life after successfully killing him. You’ll see Jason Copy Cats; you’ll see Jason go to Hell. You’ll see Jason go to Space. You’ll see Jason go to Elm Street. You'll see Jason as a metaphor for AIDs. You’ll see Jason as a metaphor for the 90’s and the horrors of existence.

The best thing about this franchise is that it never, not even once, takes itself remotely seriously, and that's what makes every entry worth loving. They are campy, they are ultra violent, they are stupid as hell and fun as fuck.

Best Entries: Honestly, all of them except Jason Goes to Hell…which is like, low-key fine.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

It’s hard to talk about this movie without talking about Freddy, and it’s hard to talk about Freddy without talking about his legacy, and it’s hard to talk about his legacy without mentioning that he is only in this movie for a little more than 7 minutes.

That is some Darth Vader, Hannibal Lecter-style power. He feels like he is all over this movie because he is all over the later entries in this franchise, but he is more of a specter in the first film, and a suggestion, a horrifying realization.

Not to mention that Wes Craven is a deeply gifted filmmaker, and this whole movie is dripping with confidence, bravado, and iconic kills.

What happens as the franchise goes on is unlike any other franchise in its graduating class. Although the films occasionally dip in quality, they never really stop being good—and that has everything to do with the fact that Robert Englund is in all of them, and the world of dreams immediately lets you suspend disbelief.

You learn that Freddy made a deal with a sleep demon to get revenge on the parents who killed him (it’s hard to remember that FK was a child murderer and possible sex predator because he’s so cool and funny), and with every child he kills, he becomes more powerful.

You’ll see Freddy get revenge by possessing someone and committing murders in the real world; you’ll see Freddy in one of the greatest sequels of all time: Dream Warriors, essentially fighting Dream Power Rangers; you’ll see Freddy try to reincarnate himself by invading the dreams of a baby; you’ll find out that Freddy was the product of a mother who was locked up in an institution and was bred by the seed of 100 maniacs, and you’ll see him fight his own daughter for ultimate control of dreamland and the real world.

Then you’ll get to see Wes Craven come back and make New Nightmare a proof of concept for his next great franchise.

Best Entries: 1,2, 3, 5, New Nightmare, Freddy vs. Jason

Hellraiser

These movies are for the real sickos, the real freaks, and for those of you who want to get weird.

Spanning 11 movies from 1987 to 2022, the films follow a cadre of sadomasochistic sex demons who are summoned by freaks and weirdos who solve a puzzle box and summon them.

The first one is a body horror masterpiece that uses practical effects brilliantly… but the rest of them are mostly an endurance test for how much leather, blood, sex, and torture you can handle.

I like all of these, but I recognize that almost none of them after 4 are objectively good. That coincides nicely with the fact that after 4, they are all direct-to-video shit sequels.

Best Entries: 1-4

Child’s Play

You can't downplay Chucky's cultural legacy. The emotional impact that little doll has had on my generation is beyond description; talk to anyone, and they will tell you about how afraid they were of him, how they jumped from their doorway into their bed to avoid having their ankles grabbed by him, how he changed the way people viewed dolls forever after that— and what’s funny is he has managed this, and most people I know have only seen one of the films in this seven-film franchise.

What they don’t know is that after the serial killer Charles Lee Ray used voodoo to transfer his spirit into the body of a Good Guy doll, he went on to live quite an adventurous life. After trying to get revenge on Andy for two more films and staying somewhat serious, crude, violent, and weird— the franchise takes a wild tonal shift. In the fourth film, he is resurrected by his lovely girlfriend, who is subsequently turned into a doll as well, which leads to cinema’s strangest sex scene. Bride of Chucky marks a switch into hilarious, postmodern absurdity, and the follow-up, Seed of Chucky, finds Chucky coming to terms with having a queer, non-binary doll child named Glen who doesn't want to take on their father’s killing legacy and instead wants to pursue a career in stage acting.

In Curse of Chucky, the franchise takes another serious tonal shift and moves back to a basic slasher formula: a series of orphans are gifted a good-guy doll that may or may not be haunted by the soul of Charles Lee Ray.

In 2019, they remade it, with Mark Hamill voicing Chucky. This time the doll was not possessed by the soul of a serial killer, but a rogue AI unleashed on a child after a disgruntled factory worker turned off all the safety settings. It’s pretty good.

There is also a Syfy series that wasn’t terrible for completionists.

Best Entries: 1, 2, Bride Of, Curse Of

Leprechaun

A palate cleanser for those of you who need a break from the more violent, semi-serious franchises I listed. The first entry follows an Irish farmer who steals a bunch of gold from the titular Leprechaun and is brutally murdered for it. Then the leprechaun falls into a slumber until the local idiot and Jennifer Aniston, in her feature debut, stumble upon his gold again. At various times, there are chase scenes where the leprechaun is on roller skates or in a wheelchair, and he’s always quipping about how he can smell his gold. Somehow they have to launch a four-leaf clover down his throat to kill him. He gets distracted by compulsively shining shoes. He talks so much shit.

This whole franchise is stupid as hell. But it’s so funny, and so violent.

Leprechaun goes to space. But before he goes to space, he goes to the hood. And then he goes back 2 tha hood. In one of those, he kills some people with a giant bong after they get him ridiculously high.

He’s even got an origin prequel and a reboot/ legacy sequel. In this movie, he gets his head kicked off, and he says something like, “That was the worst head I’ve ever gotten,” and it makes me laugh every time.

Best Entries: 1, 2, 3, In the Hood, Back 2 Tha Hood

Scream

Master Wes Craven returns to build another franchise designed to skewer other franchises. Hell, the man himself even shows up in the first one dressed like Freddy Krueger. It’s a stunning accomplishment that pulled the genre out of the hell it was in during the early 90s and got audiences back to the theaters. Most everyone is very familiar with this franchise, so I won’t spend much time here—but I will tell you that every single movie in this series is better if you have seen every other franchise I have offered on this list.

Best Entries: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Kevin Williamson returns after successfully writing Scream and starting a brand new wave of teen-driven horror. This movie isn't as good as Scream; some would say it isn't even very good. I disagree; I think it’s quite good, and the sequel is also good because they go to the Bahamas and still get into trouble there. Then there’s a third one that is absolute dogshit trash and is so funny.

In 2021, this series got a not-terrible television series, and in 2025 it got a not-terrible Legacy Sequel.

I will say that if Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar weren't in these movies, they'd be awful, but those queens elevate them to something special.

Best Entries: 1,2

Final Destination

This movie fucked me up in the year 2000. I was used to slashers that were dolls, leprechauns, masked juggernauts with revenge on their minds, or dream demons—I wasn't ready for a film about destiny as a murderer. After having a premonition that the flight they were boarding was going to explode and kill them all, high school student Alex convinces a group to exit with him.

The flight, spoiler alert, explodes, and they live. But death is not to be fucked with; it has a design, and come hell or high water, it will kill who it believes was supposed to die— in sometimes subtle and sometimes outrageous ways.

This franchise, similarly to A Nightmare on Elm Street, benefits from the inventiveness of it’s premise. Every entry gets weirder, more violent, more ridiculous, and more awesome as it goes on because it lets a series of filmmakers explore destiny and fate through a slasher.

Almost every film in the franchise is good, which is wild to say. Some of them are great. And all of them gave a generation something new to fear, like logging trucks, roller coasters coming off the tracks, tanning beds, and dropping a penny off a skyscraper.

After the franchise's worst entry, The Final Destination, (thanks grace may for fact checking me on this) everyone thought we were done with Death’s design. That was until 14 years later, when Bloodlines made a case for it as the strongest in the series. What a time to be alive.

Best Entries: 1,2,3, Bloodlines

Saw

The post-9/11 era was a very weird time for everyone. It was especially weird for horror, because nothing seemed very scary anymore considering what had just happened. I mean, during class we were watching fire bombings of Middle Eastern countries, and between periods my friends and I were watching beheading videos in the library. The 24-hour news cycle was pumping us full of “if it bleeds, it leads” bad news, and everyone was on edge all the time.

Horror needed to change to meet the moment.

Then James Wan comes along with an idea about a man who wants to punish people for not enjoying their lives the way they are supposed to. For forgetting what it means to exist. For taking life for granted.

This first film is a low-key masterpiece of cruelty, tension, pacing, and narrative. A puzzle-box thriller wrapped in a mystery, tied with a body-horror bow. James Wan revolutionized low-budget independent filmmaking, redefined the entire horror genre for the new millennium, and left a massive footprint on cinema as we knew it.

That being said, the franchise itself does not hold up to this level of scrutiny. Somewhere along the line, it loses touch with Jigsaw’s point of view and becomes a vehicle for violent spectacle and convoluted narrative.

THAT being said, they’re all entertaining in their own way, even if they are awful. And Jigsaw and Spiral are truly awful.

Best Entries: 1,2,3,4,7,10

The Grudge

When J-Horror took over Hollywood in the early 2000s, Sam Raimi took it upon himself to produce an American adaptation of a Japanese phenomenon, bringing original director Takashi Shimizu over to remake his own film for Western audiences.

It was not a very successful experiment, quality-wise, because the film itself is just okay. But it is a great introduction to a Japanese franchise that is AWESOME. It’s so awesome that the series has 9 films, and it ends with a true campy classic that pits The Ring vs. The Grudge in an insane crossover.

Best Entries: Ju-On: The Curse, Ju-On: The Curse 2, Ju-On: The Grudge, Ju-On: The Grudge 2, The Grudge, Ju-On: White Ghost and Ju-On: Black Ghost, Sadako vs Kayako

Hostel

Not to be outdone in the new generation of horror, Eli Roth took all the coolness and slickness of Saw and violated it with this love letter to softcore porn and ultraviolence.

This movie is not cool, and it is not slick, and the first half is a brutal beatdown of insufferable men looking to have sex in various European locales. But the second half is a truly grotesque and violent spectacle that kind of has to be seen to be believed.

The only reason I’m putting this on this list is that Hostel 2 is a terrific female-empowerment horror movie.

Best Entries: 2

Paranormal Activity

In 2009, when I was in college, a friend of mine was handed tickets to a showing of a new horror movie. The person handing out tickets said it was a one-night showing and that it was only showing in like 5 theaters in the US. We figured, “Why not?” since it was free and it was horror.

We saw the film, and it completely rocked us. To this day, I still think that Paranormal Activity is the most frightening movie experience of my life. It was all because of the crowd, the mystery, and its uniqueness. It felt raw, and real, and fresh. Over the next few months, we watched the movie roll out into a wide release, starting with five one-night screenings like the one we attended.

Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this little horror movie could blossom into a franchise that has earned almost a billion dollars over seven films. It felt impossible for anyone to recreate the feeling of seeing the first one in theaters. The entire audience was rapt, as we clenched every muscle in our bodies in a somewhat Pavlovian response every time the rumble started. I still have a DVD that has my name in the credits because I was one of the millions of people who voted to have it released in their city during the viral campaign.

Best Entries: 1,2,3, Marked Ones, Next of Kin

The Conjuring Extended Universe

See Above

Best Entries: The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, The Nun, The Nun 2

I hope this helps. Franchises matter to me, and they matter to this fandom.

Remember, this is just an entry-level list of franchises you should know, see, and familiarize yourself with so you can stop feeling alone at a table of horror nerds all talking about how Jason is only in Manhattan for 20 minutes and then leaves.

Do it for the love of the game. Do it to remember where you came from.

Do it because it’s fun, and horror is escapism.

Don’t not do it because someone told you one of these was bad. Find out for yourself.

This is a love letter to basic franchises, from me to you.

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