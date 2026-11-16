I don’t know, I remember running around trying to get the lighting right before my Zoom meeting started. I had set up a small office in one of my extra rooms, a room that, before that, had been primarily dominated by my cat’s litter box and a scattering of her toys. The natural light was the nicest in this room, so I had given it to her to hang out in— I wasn’t a huge fan of natural light. But I was entering a 100-person staff meeting, and participation was mandatory, so I needed to be well lit enough to be seen. Seen and perceived, since perception was in short supply.

I was trying to move the blinds just right so I would be illuminated but not washed out, and I was trying to line up my camera so it wouldn't include my cat asleep on her tree, but would include the bookshelf I had dragged in there and spent two hours curating. For some reason, maybe it was loneliness, but I wanted everyone on this Zoom meeting to know that I was eccentric but also intellectual. Not that, in the grand scheme of things, it would matter much. I ran into the kitchen and added ice to my coffee because it was warm out and I needed something to drink over the course of this meeting, and I didn’t want to be seen constantly bringing a mug to my lips only to set it down because it was too hot.

As people started to pop in, we began the awkward dance of doing our best to greet each other without overlapping. “Hello”s bounced off one another as people who hadn’t seen each other in months started greeting each other in rapid succession; some people were seen trying to speak but not realizing they were on mute, some were just waving and then immediately leaving the frame, and some seemed to have the camera pressed firmly to the side of their face or right under their nose.

While more and more people checked into the meeting, I obsessively checked and rechecked my headphones and my microphone because I didn’t want to use the laptop speakers because there were gardeners nearby and my house is in a flight path.

The meeting was scheduled for two hours, but it ended up being closer to three because we kept pausing to work out camera issues, muting issues, frozen screens, how to use the chat box, people sending private DMs to the whole group, and dropped calls that wouldn't reconnect.

It was a nightmare. This meeting was designed to teach 100 teachers how to teach on Zoom, and 100 teachers couldn’t figure it out.

Later that week, I had a friend’s Zoom scheduled, which would be a nice way to end what was both boring and deeply stressful. I had done my best to teach English to 8th graders over Zoom; I had cleaned every inch of my house; I had taken my dog on hundreds of walks; I had delivered groceries to my mother and watched her wipe down all the bags and boxes with disinfecting wipes; I had learned a new recipe, and I had painted my bedroom (after waiting in a socially distanced line for two hours that wrapped around the exterior of my local Home Depot).

My friends and I had scheduled a trivia night over Zoom; it was my turn to host, so I had sent out the Invite Link earlier in the week and had been writing questions throughout the week. I had set up some lamps in the kitchen, opened the lobby, and waited as my friends trickled in. One of my friends had a new virtual background that made it look like she was in an upscale apartment, one of my friends was playing with filters that made her look like a pig, or a baby, or an old woman, two of my friends were gossiping about some shit that had happened on a show two days before, and my married couple friends just couldnt’t, for the life of them, figure out why we were frozen but they weren’t— even though they were in that one room in their house that had bad service but they didn’t want to go into a different room because the sounds of the get toghether might wake up their baby. Everyone was checking their appearances in the preview window, making slight adjustments to their laptop screens, eyes shooting to different corners when their notification bars alerted them to something.

I was going over the trivia rules in my head because I was hoping to get to the intermission questions before Zoom ended the meeting after the 40-minute mark— but all my friends hadn’t seen one another in person in months, so they were talking like we’d all been at war. It was nice to be together, even if we weren’t and even if it was like this. We were desperate to feel connected. This was all scored by the sounds of Zoom, the gentle dinging of people coming in and out.

Imagine my surprise, then, when on July 30th, 2020, director Rob Savage turned this desperate need for connection against us by releasing his microhorror film Host on the Shudder streaming service.

The film explored a deeply ironic premise centered on the COVID-19 quarantine. We stayed inside to protect ourselves from the invisible threat outside, but what if, in our isolation, we accidentally brought in a different invisible force?

What if that invisible force was just waiting for our isolation so it could prey on us one by one, while our closest friends had to watch from their own isolation, helpless to do anything?

The opening ten minutes of the film feel remarkably similar to every time I got together with my friends on Zoom during the lockdown. They discuss new hairstyles they’re trying out while locked down, immediately begin pouring wine and gossiping about each other and others, and they spend a good amount of time complaining about lockdown restrictions. One character goes on and on about how her father is actively ignoring quarantine rules and leaves the house frequently. The others complain about having to mask up on public transportation; all of them complain about isolation, and all of them are drinking too much. It does for the audience what every good found-footage or screenlife horror film should do: it builds genuine affection for the characters, establishes the setting and time frame, and shows us what the stakes will be.

Like many of us, the characters in the film are desperate for a good time, a way to come together and experience something, even if that means having a séance over the internet with a Scottish medium. Everyone is sitting differently based on how their room is set up; some are clearly on a laptop, some are clearly on a phone, and all are leaning awkwardly into the camera to make sure they can see everything and everyone can see them. Everyone’s rooms speak to them, like Emma’s absurd pink paisley wallpaper and her bunny slippers, Jemma’s cold blue apartment that speaks to an active Pinterest account, or Caroline’s bedroom in the house that belongs to her elderly English father.

It's all so familiar to every time I, like everyone else, tried to find some semblance of human connection in a grid of six boxes containing images of my friends and family. If someone I knew suggested we do an online Zoom séance, I would have been so into it. I never would have given it a second thought that it might be too weird, too dangerous, or impractical. I just wanted to do anything with the people I always do things with.

Watching the film in 2026, I found those opening ten minutes charming and warmly reminiscent of a time gone by, but I also understand how strange they look in hindsight. Host was thought out, written, shot, edited, and released in just 12 weeks during stay-at-home orders in the United Kingdom. Every actor performed in their own space and was directed remotely by the director, who recorded the Zoom footage.

The filmmakers didn't need to do anything extra to exaggerate the lockdown or invent anything new—they simply needed to hold up a mirror and record what they found. Each actor was responsible for their own lighting, camera equipment, practical effects, wardrobe, and makeup. Without trying very hard, the film documents how tired they are, how bored they are, and how much they miss each other in ways only people who were also locked down can recognize, without expository dialogue. The atmosphere feels desperate and heavy, and when Haley insists that everyone take the séance seriously so that she can feel something to break up the horrors of the nothingness of every day, we feel that. It was the same kind of desperation and restlessness that drove everyone to learn how to cook, bake sourdough, and memorize TikTok dances. It was a cultural ritual we all needed to break up the way the days all seemed to be bleeding together.

There is an authenticity to this movie that no amount of recreation could ever replicate. This was a lockdown movie filmed in lockdown by and with people in lockdown.

It goes without saying that things go terribly wrong during this online séance. One of the characters, a nonbeliever, lies during the summoning ritual—she tells her friends she is being touched by something, choked by something, and that she can feel the rope around her neck as she invents a horrific backstory for a spirit she makes up as she goes. She pretends like she is talking to a childhood friend named Jack who died by suicide.

Anyone who watches enough horror knows this isn’t a good idea—spirits love it when you create a space for them to exist in. If you make up a backstory for them, they will pour themselves into the mold and exist that way. And that’s exactly what happens. This hanged man spirit that started as a joke begins to systematically hunt down the participants one by one— and it’s because the woman who was running the séance lost service and the call dropped, before she could close the circle and shut the door between the living and the dead.

Tale as old as time.

The plot is not new or groundbreaking. This isn’t the first time a spirit has run rampant after a bunk seance has gone wrong.

What is new is how the filmmakers weaponized Zoom Fatigue to heighten the fear and engage the audience. The kind of cognitive strain that came from having to read and understand hundreds of non-verbal cues from dozens of people in dozens of squares spread out across my screen. Looking into the left-hand corner when someone was talking, but being distracted by the bottom right when someone was coughing on mute. In Host, this cognitive strain drives much of the horror. When someone is talking in the bottom-right corner, and the highlighted green square tells me where to look, shadows lurk behind someone in the top row, center. I found my eyes darting from screen to screen as the entity began to grow in power.

When I've been in hour-long Zoom calls before, I was always looking for signs that people around me were engaged or that I was losing them to boredom—in the film, I was desperately looking for signs that one of the characters was in danger. The tools we used to make Zoom more aesthetically pleasing are used against the audience in the film. One character, Teddy, sets his background to a tropical beach—but it is soon accidentally mapped onto something in the room with him.

Caroline creates a video loop of her sitting at her desk- this was a trick many of us used to secretly sneak away from long meetings without anyone noticing. Later in the film, this farce is broken after her face is slammed violently into the screen of her laptop, erupting through the video loop and into the video reality.

Emma has been using facial recognition technology to add filters to her face, like a clown, a skeleton, or a snake, to the amusement of her friends. Then, while walking through her house to investigate a sound from another room, the facial recognition technology maps a filter onto a face that can’t be seen by the human eye, revealing that Emma isn't as alone in the house as she thought.

The movie uses every tool in its virtual toolbox. Calls drop at the worst times, characters freeze before they can warn others about the entity in the room with them, video loops create false safety flags, audio lags hold characters up, and pixelation keeps them from seeing what’s going on behind them.

Everything that proved to be plainly frustrating in a work meeting sometimes means the end of a character's life. Even the free Zoom meeting length creates a countdown clock for the audience: we see there are only seconds left, so we need to be prepared for one last fright—and the film delivers. Instead of cutting to black, though, it ends with a picture we are all accustomed to.

This used to be a sign of relief; in this film, it was a wrecking ball.

The question surrounding this film in 2026, though, is: does it hold up?

In 2020, this felt like the scariest movie in the world, because it felt ripped from reality and shared with all of us. It preyed on our anxieties about viruses outside, showing us that our four walls were not keeping things out but keeping things in. It weaponized our on-screen lives against us and turned every technical glitch into a life-ending mistake for all the characters involved. It had characters in masks, dialogue about lockdown, even two characters greeting each other by touching elbows and joking about social distancing.

Does this mean anything to anyone anymore?

Sure, this is an insanely accurate portrait of a time we all experienced, a time capsule of a severe moment in human history.

But masks are a memory; we’re all back to work, social distancing is gone, and many of us don’t need Zoom anymore.

Six years later, does Host still watch as a pure horror movie? Or does it rely too heavily on its time frame to be effective?

In 2036, will young people watch this movie and be deeply confused by what’s happening? Is the history portrayed in this too niche to be remembered because it relies so heavily on euphoric recall?

I would argue that three things help maintain its longevity.

First is the runtime—you're hard-pressed to find a 57-minute horror movie as good as this one. After the séance starts, at about the 15-minute mark, it steps on the gas and it never, ever lets up until the final second. It’s brisk, but it’s powerful.

The second is its dedication to its craft and its absolute study in restraint. The effects are built around fishing line pulling chairs away from characters, compressed air blowing candles or dust into the frame, and actors throwing themselves onto mattresses out of frame—there’s something palpable and authentic about the effects that give the film so much realism and tactile fear. It’s subtle, simple, and never shows too much. Nothing is cleaned up with polish or CGI; it all looks messy as hell and scary as shit.

Finally, there is the underlying theme that a couple of the characters in the film treat the séance as a joke; one of them even treats grief as a punch line, using a made-up story about a friend who hanged themselves as a way to spice up the night, but it is ultimately an act of cruelty born out of boredom. Her desire to create a party trick for the Zoom seance gives a demonic entity a physical form, and the joke ends up being the reason all of her friends are dead. This, paired with the universal fear of isolation and the horror of hearing a knock in another room when you know you are alone, is a timeless, universal theme.

To me, Host is still scary because it is a time capsule, not despite that fact. It is a triggering act of contemporary horror, a mirror that reflects a collective experience that we rushed to forget after it was taken away from us. So much of pop culture refused to look COVID in the eyes and comment on it, but Host did. It is one film I think will remain in the culture because of its themes and execution, and because it's a vital artifact from a time when we all discovered how fragile our social fabric was, and how quickly loneliness could drive us to extremes just to feel anything at all.

But that’s just me.

What do you think? Is this a forever movie, or one we’ll forget about as quickly as we forgot about celebrating birthdays by driving by our friends with our car windows open?

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