Alex Has a Letterboxd

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Carla Berenice's avatar
Carla Berenice
Jul 26

I’ve had training as a volunteer working with abused children and what you described in this review is deeply moving but also disturbing and accurate. What this does to a child’s mental state and psyche is beyond comprehension and that’s where the worst horror originates from

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Taryn
Jul 22

Working in the mental health field, I've had to interact with CPS before, and once you do that, it definitely changes the way you consume media. I've watched different things that make me feel like I should call CPS, so you're not alone in that!

I really like how you incorporated the different ways you and your friends interpreted the movie. I always find that so interesting. I think for some people, movies can be therapeutic, which makes them feel less alone.

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