I don’t know; usually I would go to war to defend the theatrical experience. 99 percent of the time, I will tell someone that they need to see something in the theater, that they need to participate in the communal cinematic experience that can only come from parking your ass in a seat and seeing a film projected on the big screen. There’s really nothing like the feeling of leaving a theater and seeing people having conversations in the lobby, on the way to the car, on the drive home.

Normally, I would never suggest someone skip seeing something in the theater in order to stream it at home first.

But there is that one percent.

In February of 2023, I saw the film Skinamarink in maybe the most ideal way possible. It was a word-of-mouth sensation after leaving the Fantasia Film Festival in 2022, and the internet was crawling with people talking about the weirdest film they had ever seen. Shudder acquired it, gave it a tiny theatrical release, and then dropped it onto its streaming service two weeks later.

Before I go on, I will say that this film demands a certain amount of buy-in. If you want it to, or I guess if you let it, it will scare you. If you refuse to buy in, it’ll be a complete waste of your time.

The Letterboxd ratings are all over the place, the reviews are mixed, and the discourse is divisive.

There is one unifying aspect of the film, though: people opened their minds to it and were simultaneously moved and wrecked by it.

That’s where I found myself at 2 am, alone in my living room, streaming the film. Sure, I had read online that this film was strange, but I was not aware that the discourse was downplaying its strangeness. This film was so strange, so haunting, so uniquely made that for most of its runtime I felt like I was watching something I had no right to watch. It felt like I might be committing a crime, or partaking in something immoral.

When I finished it, I wasn’t sure what to make of it— or how to even accurately vocalize to anyone what I had just seen.

But I did have an itching, scratching feeling that I had just watched a film about how child abuse feels to a child. Or, what it might look like when an adult looks back on childhood memories in a house where they were abused.

You see, the film centers around two young children who awake in the middle of the night to find that their father is gone. Worse than that, as the night goes on, their ability to leave the house also disappears as windows and doors vanish.

But before all that happens, we hear the father telling someone that Kevin (one of the children) has recently suffered a head injury. He claims that it was not that bad, and that it “didn’t even need stitches.” There’s a moment of silence, and then he says, “Kaylee says he was sleepwalking”.

In my life, I have taken dozens of classes on mandatory reporting. I was frequently in a position wherein I was responsible for letting someone know if I was suspecting child abuse. As I watched Skinamarink, I felt the need to call CPS hundreds of times.

Much of the film feels like the two children are documenting their own neglect and abuse case. The shots never make sense; sometimes it looks like the camera is on the floor, forgotten as the children start playing with Legos or watching TV. Sometimes, for long stretches of time, the lights are off, but we can hear the children moving about and wondering aloud where their dad is.

This is the first sign of neglect. A child is not only left alone for long stretches of time, but it also feels as if the children are cut off from the outside world—represented here by the disappearing windows and doors.

The second sign is that the children feel they need to keep secrets. When Kevin and Kaylee talk, Kaylee says that maybe their dad went with their mom. Kevin tries to follow up on this, but the older Kaylee just says, “I don’t want to talk about mom.” This is when the whispering starts. The kids hear movement somewhere in the house, and Kaylee says, “We should be quiet.”

The third sign is evidence of silencing. Throughout the film, whatever is in the house with the children (sometimes it feels like an entity, and sometimes it feels like a clouded memory of a monstrous parent) orders the children to do things, and punishes them if they do not follow these instructions. This voice is often growling at them from the dark, telling them to come upstairs, to go downstairs, to hide in the closet, to hurt themselves.

In one particularly frightening moment, the voice in the darkness tells Kevin that “I can do anything. Kaylee didn’t do as she was told. She said she wanted her mom and dad. So I took her mouth away.” When Kevin calls 911, he is whispering and having trouble explaining to the first responder that he was just told to stab himself by someone in his house. When she asks him why he’s whispering, he doesn’t respond. She asks him if he is afraid that someone in the room with him will hear, and he says yes.

The film ends with an explosion of horrors, one that devolves into a Backrooms-esque exploration of a nightmare liminal space, but the mystery remains. You can hear the mother’s voice coming from the closet, but it is cut off and replaced by the sounds of screaming and bones breaking; at certain points, a phone can be heard ringing after Kevin tells 911 that someone in his house told him to stab his own eyes out. Screaming continues and blood splatters on the ceiling.

At around 3:40 a.m., I was deeply shaken by what I had just seen, and I looked around the dark corners of my house, worried about what my brain might conjure and manifest.

I don’t think I would have felt this way if I had seen it in the theaters. The theatrical environment probably would have sapped it of its immediacy, its alarming combination of realism and distortion. I watched it and felt like I had stumbled onto something that was not meant for me, like legal evidence or a snuff film or a child’s last grasp at something they can control. I felt wronged, and I felt gross, and I was scared of it.

A few days later, I got to have a conversation with other people about the film —others who had also streamed it at home, be it on their televisions or their laptops in bed or otherwise.

I told them the way I had interpreted it, the horrifyingly visceral representation of what it feels like to be a child trapped in an abusive home.

I was surprised to find that I was the only one who had seen it like this. Read the text this way. A friend of mine believed that this was a nightmare Kevin was having from inside a coma. She believed that the head injury mentioned at the beginning of the film was the inciting incident, and everything we were seeing was Kevin’s attempt to escape from a comatose state.

Another friend (one raised in a very religious home) told me that he felt like this is what the rapture would feel like to a child. That the parents were taken by god and left on earth to deal with the demons that now walked the earth.

Another friend said it reminded them of what it felt like to think back on their parent’s divorce.

The last friend spoke about how this is what it felt like to try and remember something from their childhood that they had only seen in photo albums.

We all watched the film, but we all came away with different readings—yet they all came from the same place. All of us stared into the static and watched as our inner children took over and showed us nightmares, or memories, or distorted renditions of nostalgia.

We were shown what the liminal space of our memories and subconscious could present to us if given the tools, the blank spaces necessary.

I revisited the film last night and tried to recreate the setting of the first time I saw it. I waited until the sun went down, I turned off all the lights, and I watched it in the dark of my living room. This time, I still felt deeply unsettled by the implications. Still felt deeply scared for the children, but this time I was armed with many more interpretations.

And that made it worse.

I am truly grateful that I missed the theatrical run of this movie. I wouldn’t trade my 3 am viewing for anything, because I didn’t get to walk out into the sun of a day that was still going on. I didn’t get the chance to shake it off and move on. Instead, I was met with every dark corner of my house being filled with images from every dark corner of my brain.

Skinamarink is a nightmare taking the form of a memory, or a memory taking the form of a nightmare— and it allows us to see just how difficult it is to remember the beginning of life as we move closer to the end of it.

If it’s even worth remembering.

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