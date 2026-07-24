I don’t know; a few years ago, if I were approached by a demi-god in the woods and he told me that he would take away all my pain and give me eternal life, I think I might have taken him up on that offer.

I know what it’s like to have so much guilt, so much regret, so much remorse, that anything that could take that pain away felt like a blessing— even if it was a curse. The sheer paradoxical feeling of emptiness paired with unbearable weight is too much to handle. It’s why men commit suicide four times more often than women; it’s why men commit so much more violent crime; it’s why they are so much more susceptible to substance abuse. It’s the weight of the emptiness that comes from the taboo of telling someone else you feel bad.

Carl Jung called it a “spiritual thirst for wholeness”— that humans have an innate drive toward spiritual connection, purpose, and meaning. That when a person becomes so deeply disconnected from their authentic selves or feels an inner void, their soul begins to yearn for something greater. When someone lacks a kind of framework to deal with trauma, guilt, remorse, or whatever other existential hunger they may have, they turn to substance use or compulsive behaviors to handle this pain and simulate feelings of relief.

Jung taught that pain, trauma, guilt, remorse, and addiction were all a message from the unconscious. When a person suppresses their emotions, traumas, and unlived desires, these buried parts of the psyche form something Jung called “the shadow self.”

Maybe this is too much critical analysis to project onto a Netflix Original from 2017—a little film called The Ritual—but it’s not…not appropriate. Because the root of this movie is an exploration of how damaging it is when men suppress their feelings.

Like most horror movies, the genre is used to explore a greater societal truth, and in this case, that truth is that men need to talk to each other about their feelings. Men need to process trauma. Men need to learn to let go of resentment. Men need to chill.

If men don’t do these things? They go on a resentment-fueled brocation and take a shortcut through the woods, stumble upon the idol of a Norse God, and submit or die.

The film starts off innocently enough, just five bros drinking beers and planning a trip. They seem to have known each other for a while, quite possibly since childhood, given how easily they communicate, but life has gotten in the way of their quality time. So to reconnect, they’ve decided to plan something, either to Amsterdam or Las Vegas or hiking in Sweden. Naturally, none of them can agree on any one idea, and the conversation goes and goes.

The conversation leaves the bar, and they continue it on the street as they begin to shuffle home. One of the men, Luke, has not yet drunk quite enough and wants to buy a bottle so they can continue partaking in their libations. The other four deny, giving varying excuses, but Luke insists. He doesn’t even want to go into the store alone, and begs one of them to join him. Reluctantly, in an act of sympathy and good friendship, Rob joins him on this side quest into the corner store for a bottle of vodka. Rob and Luke briefly discuss how much another one of their friends, Dom, has changed while the camera pans around their boring conversation, alerting the audience that something is not right.

In fact, something is very wrong.

The cashier is collapsed behind the register, battered and covered in blood— quietly trying to get the attention of the two men who have blatantly missed the signs of violence. It’s too late, though, as two men erupt from the back of the store with another shop employee shouting expletives and demanding money. Blink, and you’ll miss it, but Luke dives behind another shelf and rattles some bottles, ultimately alerting the robbers to their, or should I say, Rob’s presence.

Before the men begin verbally assaulting and robbing Rob, he takes one last desperate look in Luke’s direction— but Luke can not, or will not, come out to help. Rob gives the men everything he has, but refuses to give up his wedding ring, and as the thieves become impatient with asking, they move to beating him to death with a pipe, taking his ring, and leaving the store.

Luke looks upon the bloodied corpse of his friend, and the film hard cuts to him waking up in a tent, six months later, in Sweden.

The remaining four friends have taken that trip, and they’ve gone hiking in Sweden—like Rob wanted. Luke is noticeably different; his face betrays his exhaustion, his posture looks like he’s carrying the weight of the world, and his guilt and shame are palpable.

What’s most notable, though, is the emotional and physical distance between the four remaining.

Between Luke and his three “friends,” Dom, Hutch, and Phil, there is a full spectrum of masculine emotion not being vocalized or dealt with—with Luke on the side of regret and the others on the side of resentment. They’re on edge while they hold a vigil for Rob, each saying something and taking a sip from a flask to honor him. They leave trinkets on a rock next to a photo and embark on their final day. It’s clear that the others are angry with Luke, resent him, feel uncomfortable around him, and it’s clear that Luke hates himself more than the other three hate him.

Should they have come on this trip? Probably not. No one can even muster the positivity necessary to tell a positive anecdote about Rob; no one can find the will to laugh at an inside joke they all shared; all they can manage is platitudes and a statement that puts a period on the whole experience: “It should never have happened. But it did. Now all we can do is remember him.”

If it wasn’t for Luke, Rob would probably be there with them. All of them realize it, and all of them feel differently about that truth—“What could I have done differently?” and “What could you have done differently?”

The trip is almost over, and it’s uncertain whether or not any of these dudes will stay close once this goodbye is over. All they need to do is hike one more 8-hour leg to the lodge and say farewell. That is, until Dom trips and fucks his knee up. The tension is broken, but the veil is pierced too.

The horror movie begins when the pretense of friendliness is dropped. The situation isn’t dire, but the pain Dom is experiencing is allowing for his resentments to begin slipping through. His anger is affecting the others, and now no one wants to be on this hike for any longer than they have to be. So leave it to the men to forgo their given directions and forge through the uncharted Swedish woods. It’ll save them a few hours, and they can all be done.

They move slowly through the woods, the trees muffling the sound of the wind and the outside world as a whole. The men talk about anything other than how they are feeling—mostly about food items they wish they were eating at the moment.

The men’s determination not to feel anything that they are feeling is put to the test when they discover an elk disembowled and impaled on tree branches way too high up to be normal.

They brush this over.

It begins to rain.

They brush this over.

They find a cabin in the woods.

This is fine.

It’s boarded up and looks abandoned.

No big deal.

The trees surrounding the cabin are carved with what look like Pagan symbols.

That’s nothing.

There is movement in the dark: twigs snapped and ragged breathing.

The boys need a dry night!

What they can’t brush over is the idol on the altar in the attic. No one is prepared for how this makes them feel. It’s a nightmare to look upon, and seemingly out of place in the abandoned cabin in the desolate woods in the Swedish countryside.

It’s as if gazing upon the idol makes all of the men experience their worst fears over the course of a rough night’s sleep.

Luke has visions that he is back in the liquor store and once more not doing anything to save his friend’s life. When he wakes up, he is outside the cabin and has been gored by something. Hutch is screaming in the corner of the room, having pissed his pants in the course of the nightmare. Dom is sobbing and calling his wife’s name. Phil is upstairs, nude, and praying to the idol.

But never doubt a man’s ability to downplay a trauma. Like the incident six months before, all the men are very uninterested in talking about what they all just shared communally. They just packed up their shit and are on their way! They’re even willing to ignore that it appears that every tree in the forest is now carved with pagan symbology. They pass another cabin, ignore that shit too.

This sets the film up to be frightening. Luke volunteers to go up on the ridge and look for which direction they need to go in, and he initiates the film’s greatest scare. The forest is dense with tall, thin trees. There’s nothing to see up here, but Luke hears something. And as he strains to see where the sound came from, the camera closes in, slowly, on a tree in the distance. Somehow, almost 30 feet up, there is a human hand. It lets go of its grip on the trunk, and whatever giant thing it is attached to runs off.

Luke returns to the boys and decides to let them know that in the night he was wounded by something, probably the thing he just saw. Dom says that Luke hurt himself and is mistaken. Luke is sick of Dom denying him and pushes Dom violently to the group.

“Now he’s got some fucking fight in him. Where was that? Where was that with Rob? You can fucking fight your friends, but you can’t stand up for them?

Not a drop of blood on you. Fucking coward.”

This is the final straw. Luke breaks Dom’s nose, and the friend group fractures completely. All signs of the farce they were performing are gone. This is no longer a group of friends on a bonding trip, but four men trying to get out of the woods alive. Their friend was murdered, and the general consensus is that Luke did not do what he needed to do. This dance, this display of male friendship, is broken.

We’re going to learn that the beast that is tracking them, hunting them, feeds on pain. Not physical pain, mind you, but emotional pain. The more he frightens the boys, the more their relationship fractures, and the better it eats.

The beast visits them that night as they’re forced to camp again. The night terrors return, Luke is back in the store, and when they wake, Phil’s tent is trashed, and he is gone. They’ll find him later, strung up in the tree and disembowled just like the elk.

“We had those nightmares at the cabin, and it followed us, didn’t it?”

What happens next is typical horror movie fodder and a page from the Jaws playbook. The boys run, and they are pursued. We do not see what is pursuing them, but we hear it a lot, see the scale of it, see bits and pieces, but the hints are frightening enough. Somehow, this thing is tall enough and strong enough to lift a grown man and impale him high up in a tree.

Luke and Dom find a cabin; they enter it and are blindsided, chained, and blindfolded.

The strange people who live in this cabin quickly make it clear that Luke shares a bond with them… but Dom does not. They feed Luke, share their scars that match his, and they torture Dom. They torture him and claim they are preparing him for sacrifice.

The creature they sacrifice Dom to is one of the greatest modern feats of practical creature design.

“A god. Ancient. One of the Jotun. A bastard offspring of Lokie. We do not say his name.”

“Because you are afraid of him?”

“We worship it. It lets us live beyond natural life. No more pain. No more death. It is a gift to worship. You will kneel before the god. If you do not, he will hang you from the trees.”

“Why me?” Luke asks.

“Your pain is great.”

The worshipers seem to feel nothing at all, besides a vague sense of pride that they get to worship. Upon discovering all of this and laying eyes upon the Jotun, Luke discovers he wants to feel. He wants to feel for the rest of his naturally long life.

The Jotun has been feeding Luke visions of the night Rob was murdered, because it has been feasting on Luke’s emotional pain. The more Luke feels, the more the God wants him.

But, just like the boys were too proud to discuss their true feelings following the tragedy of their friend’s death, the god is too proud to eat from those who don’t worship him. He continually shoves Luke to the ground, forcing him to kneel, pushing him to his rock bottom. The god forces Luke to relive his greatest pain over and over again.

The god is also too proud to see that he is not breaking Luke, but making him strong enough to process his guilt, to survive it, to move forward from it. He gives Luke the strength to do what he could not do before— face his shadow self, look into the void inside of him, stare the cruelty of the world in the face, and fight back against it.

The sun rises, and Luke is able to escape, having stared a god in the face and survived. He processes his trauma and uses the strength he finds from within to escape it, a better man.

The ritual of the boys’ trip is over. The ritual of masculine emotional suppression has ended. The ritual of worshipping the numbness is over.

Luke feels his pain and remembers what it means to live.

It’s a moving lesson at the end that, despite being tempted to have all his emotional pain removed, Luke chooses to forgo the instant gratification and process his shit.

But also, all these dudes could have gone to therapy, overcome their resentments, worked their shit out, and taken a trip that didn’t involve an emotion-eating bastard son of a god.

Classic men.

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