Alex Has a Letterboxd

Alex Has a Letterboxd

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Akos Peterbencze's avatar
Akos Peterbencze
Oct 8

The first half of your brilliant essay -- that darkness and numb cruelty of teens and society at large -- is what was missing for me from Flanagan's show. I dunno, maybe I became desensitized by on-screen violence over the years, but I felt that this Carrie (these high school kids) were rather snowflakey compared to what I'm used to from Flanagan. Like, Adolescence hit deep. The kids laughing and being bored during active shooter drills (as you described here) were perfectly captured in Our Hero, Balthazar. But in Carrie, all this feels a little watered down. Yes, he shows a lot of what's wrong with the entire education system, teachers and students, but somehow it also feels like I've seen this too many times already, and his version isn't adding anything new or hard-hitting to what has already been said and shown over the years. It just falls flat -- sad, tragic, frustrating, sure -- but overall flat. I wanted to love this, but I couldn't really find anything THAT appealing in it apart from the finale, where shit truly hits the fan.

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Courtney Mroch's avatar
Courtney Mroch
Oct 9

Wow. I was curious about Carrie before your post, but now from your perspective and personal experiences…wow. I’m still digesting all I juts read.

I also have a lot of new questions for a friend I’m currently visiting. We went to college together. She became a teacher. She just recently retired. Earlier than she planned but after putting 30 years in. She couldn’t take it anymore. I will share your post with her too. She may find some comfort in it knowing she’s not alone.

It’s horrific what kids these days have to endure…that they don’t even realize they’re enduring because it’s normal now.

But what teachers have to go through…Alex, I am so sorry. You answered a calling and wanted to do good in the world and ended up trying to do all that in a world that is just cuckoo. I know things change and times evolve but it really feels as if we’re devolving in the States and teachers are among those on the frontline of that.

This was an amazing, thought-provoking, albeit heartbreaking, read. Thank you.

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