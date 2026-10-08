I don’t know, the first time I was taught to kill someone really shook me to my core. A police officer was explaining to me that the serrated edge on the bottom of a fire extinguisher was for breaking windows and clearing debris, but it was also an excellent tool for caving in someone’s skull.

The move was to wait by the door, with the hose pointing upward, and spray whoever was coming into the room right in the face. This would cause them to suffocate and bend over— then I was to bash them in the head with the body of the extinguisher.

This was to protect the 37 9th graders in the room with me.

This lesson in brutality had followed an all staff meeting where we learned situational awareness, and to always be keeping an eye on everything. I kept my eye on the door, and while the presenter kept speaking a man came in through the door and pulled a gun. I shouted “gun!” And everyone scattered. We had more learning to do.

Two weeks later we were going to have a lock down drill. This involved officers from our local police station coming to campus and attempting to break into our classrooms to test our preparedness.

I forgot about this drill because my classes were over capacity by ten students, in all six periods. I had over 150 essays to grade, two weeks of lesson planning to catch up on, three IEP meetings to attend that afternoon, I had to schedule parent meetings and I had to figure out a good time to go to the bathroom in-between final period and creative writing club.

That was on top of teaching six periods a day. They say that the average teacher makes more decisions per minute than a brain surgeon, but no one’s perfect. I forgot that I had to teach my students what to do if someone came on campus with the intent to kill them in-between lessons on rhetorical devices.

When the emergency call came through on the PA, I rushed them all into the pre designated area of safety, away from the doors and out of the sight lines of the windows. I locked the door and grabbed the fire extinguisher.

Some of the kids were scared, but most of them were bored. They had been doing lock down drills since 4th grade, and the severity of the situation had long since left them.

This was the generation of apathy after all.

They were giggling, texting each other, teasing each other, laying down, pretending to cough, and I had to remind them to be quiet. If we weren’t quiet we would die, remember.

When the officer banged on the door and found it locked, I remembered a statistic that said most active shooters will try a locked door twice before moving on— because if the end goal was body count, they couldn’t waste precious time trying to open a door. The door shook twice, and then it was quiet.

The kids laughed. No one was relieved we had survived, they were relieved the routine was over before lunch.

I went home that night completely fried. I got all my work done, had a man fire a gun near me, and tried lethal defense methods on a boxing dummy. I had also given out three referrals for kids sexting during class, suspended another for taking pictures of another kid peeing and posting it on Instagram, and had to call CPS because one of my students was showing signs of neglect. When I called home, the mother accused me of being a “communist faggot” and hung up on me.

Being a teacher was hard. I just wanted to teach To Kill a Mockingbird, not have kids show me videos of people dying on Instagram or have a conversation about safe sex with kids asking me why their fellow 9th grader was pregnant.

I had lost students to gun violence, gang violence, suicide, homicide and jail. I had students who cut themselves because the girls in their class got boobs first and made fun of her. I had kids who seemed to feel nothing at all— and I had to remember it wasn’t their fault. They were like this because they were direct reflections of what society had become— distant, uninterested, apathetic and cruel.

I was not strong enough to ask for help when it came to my emotional regulation, and the battering my central nervous system took every day dealing with a generation lost. I became an alcoholic and tried to kill myself instead. Teachers have the highest rate of alcoholism for professions. I wasn’t special, I was a statistic.

When I was a student, around the time I read Carrie, I related to her because high school was hard. I was bullied, and I recognized the difficulty of life when people were cruel to you for things that weren’t your fault.

That was at a time when the scariest things we dealt with was fire drills.

Then in 1999 15 kids were shot and killed at Columbine

Then in 2001 9/11 happened and I watched the bombing of the Middle East in science class. At lunch we watched videos of beheadings, but those were hard to find. Now I could google it and watch it on the toilet.

Then in 2005 my brother’s high school had an active shooter. Two kids were dead and 20 more were hurt and I wouldn’t know it wasn’t my brother until 8 hours later.

In 2006 Facebook stopped being just for college students, and suddenly everyone had access to everyone.

Unlike the bullies in Carrie’s 1974, kids these days didn’t have to be brave to be cruel— they could do it from their phones.

Cyberbullying became cool when the internet was handheld, and empathy soon turned to apathy when kids were oversaturated with information, violence, cruelty, all in between videos of cats and ads for pimple patches.

When you become numb to violence, or cruelty, you stop understanding that it’s wrong. When it becomes normal, it becomes normal to participate. Our screens hide our feelings, give us a sense of distant detachment. A kid can call another kid ugly online, and feel nothing at all.

Unless you were the kid being called ugly, and then you felt everything. But especially powerless. So they go online and find legions of powerless individuals who teach them to fight cruelty with violence— and the age of innocence gives way to the age of the school shooter.

The genius of Mike Flanagan’s Carrie is in its long form story telling— and its exploration of innocence lost. This is no longer a story just about a girl who’s bullied, and it’s no longer just a metaphor for feminine rage— it’s a story of a country collapsed.

Carrie’s mom is no longer JUST a religious zealot, she’s a deeply MAGA coded, tradwife, fundamentalist Christian doomsday prepper. This isn’t new, you can find 8 of these women protesting out front of Planned Parenthood.

Carrie’s teachers are no longer just adults existing in a space around teenagers— but they’re burnt out alcoholics who are underpaid, overworked, and who don’t know what to do with this new generation of internet bred monsters. This isn’t new, ask any teacher if they’ve ever wanted to smack a kid, or kill themselves.

Carrie is no longer just the byproduct of a shitty mom and three bad eggs. She’s an angel who has fallen into the pits of hell, raised by a mother poisoned by Alex Jones and broken down by kids raised by instagram.

If you’re confused by the tonal shifts the series has taken away from the source material, you’re not alone. Although the lessons of Carrie are still valuable, the world has gotten bigger, and worse, since 1974 and the story must rise to meet it.

For my friends across the Atlantic, this is a uniquely American problem— shown in a funny way in The Drama earlier this year. So I’m sorry if this all seems to hard to believe, but I can tell you from first hand experience that kids are like this, school is like this, there are Carries everywhere and sometimes they kill other kids because kids are monsters. To the monsters were the monsters, though.

For the first few episodes you should be sad for Carrie. She is us, experiencing the horrors of the real world in real time. Everything will break your heart.

I haven’t seen the whole series, but soon I imagine we’ll be asked to be afraid of her. As her horror gets worse, and her powers get stronger, she will likely meet a group of people who feel similarly to her and will tell her that she can take the power back, power in violence.

She will become victim, and perpetrator, and she’ll probably have a hashtag under a black screen on an Instagram post that says #dontsayhername. She’ll become part of the 24 hour news cycle and she’ll be studied and reported on by hundreds of true crime podcasts.

She’ll be a nightmare for some, a cautionary tale for others, and a legend to a few. So were Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold.

Or at least that’s what I think will happen. It happens like 849 times a year in this country.

It’s a far cry from the original text. But it’s a necessary evil. Horror is a mirror of societal change, and modern societal fears, and if it doesn’t change with us.. then what is it for?

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