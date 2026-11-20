I don’t know, as someone who spends a lot of my life thinking about how people process trauma and helping people process trauma, I found myself deeply unsettled by the finale of Carrie.

When the series was announced, I could comfortably predict the structure of the show—episode 7, the penultimate episode, would be the bucket drop, and the finale, episode 8, would be the prom. I’ve read Carrie a dozen or so times; I’ve seen every iteration of her story on film, and I’ve consumed enough content to know how this works. It was obvious. The story is the prom, and everyone who tuned in was doing so for the prom.

After everyone finished watching, all the conversation was focused on the prom. People flocked to social media to talk about Emeline and how she possessed Carrie, joining the debate over the decision that removed Carrie’s autonomy. Everyone wanted to talk about how Carrie survived the destruction of Chamberlain instead of dying at home. People were talking about the major departures not only from King’s 1974 novel but also from the 1976 De Palma film. This story feels as old as culture itself, and it lends itself to modern retellings because of its structure and overarching themes. There’s something about Carrie that can speak to every generation, and there’s something about Carrie that makes her feel like she belongs to this community- horror fans- and people feel protective of her.

There’s something about Carrie White that is cathartic for people; readers and audiences can live vicariously through her rage, like they get to enact some kind of revenge on the people who have been cruel to them in their lives— I mean, that’s what stories are for, right? Escapism, fantasy, catharsis.

I understand why people are upset that in 2026 this narrative didn’t live up to their expectations. I don’t begrudge them, and I never will. Stories are subjective.

But I did say in my last Carrie piece that horror is designed to meet the moment, and it needs to change to do that. If we don’t change with it, then what is it all for?

I was not upset by the changes made to this narrative I know so well. But I was surprised. In the finale, there is a prom— but not as much as anyone expected. We came for a bloodbath, and instead we got an interview.

So I asked myself: if Flanagan doesn't want me to see this prom… what does he want me to see?

The answer, as it became clear to me, was a camera.

From the opening episode, the aftermath of the prom is filtered through a camera, as a documentarian films interviews with the survivors. At first, this felt like a smart way to update the framing device of King’s novel— which is told in large part through newspaper clippings, police reports, the White Commission transcripts, scientific journal articles, and even Sue Snell’s memoir. In the 1970s, scattered bits of bureaucratic paperwork were how government bodies tried to make sense of an unthinkable tragedy. In 2026, our way of processing catastrophe is in the cultural language of the true-crime docuseries.

The finale was never designed to be about the prom; it was designed to be about everyone’s version of prom. The only way we even get to see everything that happens over the course of that night is because different people were alive to piece it together—even if the final product is messy, contradictory, hyperbolic, underplayed, horrific, and heroic.

From episode one, I predicted a school shooter allegory, and in a way I was correct. Except that Carrie doesn’t become the shooter; she becomes the gun. Chris Hargensen is the shooter. Billy Nolan is the shooter. Emaline is the shooter. Carrie becomes the nice girl at the center of a tragedy— and she doesn’t even get to tell her own story. No one knows about the other three; all they know is Carrie.

Flanagan leans into the familiar rhythms of the Netflix true crime documentary we all love so much. The lighting is stark, the framing is up close and intimate, and the survivors sit in quiet rooms to reconstruct a night that almost killed them. There’s even a fucking meme about this— “me preparing for my Netflix documentary on how my wife hates that I play video games…”

True crime documentaries promise information, closure, clarity, and empathy. They put a microphone in front of people who have been through something terrible and offer them a deal: “Your story matters. Tell us what happened, and we will help the world understand.”

Everyone in that gymnasium has a different interpretation of the events. They all share a culturally developed belief that being recorded means being cared about—that their story matters and is worth telling. They all believe that they are the subject of the documentary, even though they simply survived the subject of the documentary. When they testify that they heard gunshots, they believe the audience will believe them. They don’t know the documentary will hard-cut to another witness describing how all the balloons started popping and sounded like gunshots. One person will say that they saw Carrie kill Tommy, while another will testify to the scaffolding obliterating his head.

In the aftermath of any kind of trauma, there is always a desperate surge for narrative control disguising itself as journalism. While survivors try to process what they have experienced, filmmakers try to figure out how to make it entertaining. True crime documentary has become less about service and justice and more about turning someone’s worst day into consumable content. It doesn’t matter that every single person being interviewed had a hand in turning Carrie from nice into violent—because they are telling the story and they control the narrative.

In this particular instance, if the narrative stops benefiting the filmmakers, the director kills a witness. When Margaret is dead, she can no longer complicate the story by speaking to the cyclical nature of repressed fear, abuse, societal expectations, and power— it can go back to being a story of a nice girl breaking bad.

The twist in Flanagan’s version of Carrie is not that Carrie lives, or that Emeline “takes the wheel” during the prom massacre, thus softening Carrie’s agency in the events—the twist is that it spotlights how badly we all wanted to see Carrie murder a room full of teenagers. The twist is how disappointed we were when the violence didn't match our expectations. The twist is how little the documentarians care about the subjects they are filming; it's in how they pretend to bear witness while really extracting information and value.

Carrie isn’t the problem. Chris isn’t the problem. Sue isn’t the problem. Margaret isn’t the problem. Tori isn’t the problem— we are.

Whenever Carrie kills someone in this version, she is immediately horrified by what she has done and is excruciatingly remorseful until someone takes control back from her and wields her again. She doesn’t even want to kill her mother— instead, Carrie pulls the house down on herself in an act of self-sacrifice to stop being the person who has done so much damage. If we weren’t in that town, and we simply fired up this documentary on a Friday night after work, we would never know the pain Carrie experienced that night; we would never know the control was taken away from her and used for grander purposes— all we would know is what the survivors told us. We would never know, because she never gets a chance to tell us.

A lot of people have fixated on the fact that Carrie doesn’t die in this version— but they don’t seem to understand that by leaving town, she has exercised autonomy for the first time in her whole life. If she had stayed, surrendered herself, she would have become a victim of a narrative that she was a monster, a cautionary tale, a weapon, a killer. She would be defined by Adelaide’s documentary about her. By leaving, she is not only surviving her mom’s political ideology and her classmates’ bullying—she gets to survive the story everyone is telling about her after it is over, and the story everyone will believe. Her name will be #1 on Netflix, but they don’t get to write her ending.

Carrie was introduced in 2026 as a fallen angel, someone too pure to exist in this world— and it was that niceness, that purity, that made her so easy to prey upon. She was born into a world that has no room for nice girls, but a lot of nefarious use for them.

There’s no catharsis in watching nice girls die, but there is endless entertainment value. Flanagan knows that in 2026, a dramatic recreation of a mass-casualty event is not that scary—that’s nightly news. He does, though, understand how scary a digital footprint is, how scary apathy is, how scary desensitization is, how scary the commodification of tragedy is, and how scary it is to know how many people will tune in to watch something that highlights that this is no country for nice girls.

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