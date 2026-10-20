Alex Has a Letterboxd

Alex Has a Letterboxd

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Laura
7d

You really nailed what I felt like this movie was about. I'm sorry that you had to go through an abusive relationship; I know exactly how you feel. Like you mention, there was part of me that felt like I deserved what he was serving, but he also made sure to threaten me (by using our kids) even when I realized I deserved more.

Though I find this one hard to watch. I like to watch horror to get away from my trauma and not relive it, I guess.

Excellent read!

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Fernanda's avatar
Fernanda
7d

I hadn’t heard of this movie before, but now I’m very curious to watch it. I really feel what you say about horror movies being mirrors and cautionary tales, along with horror books they are definitely playing the role that fairy tales used to have years ago. I loved this: “Growing up I learned not to be afraid of vampires, of werewolves, of zombies or demons— but I had not yet learned to be afraid of the monsters we watched monster movies to forget.”

Thank you for sharing, it was a great read!

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