Content Warning: This post discusses domestic violence

I don’t know, when I heard that Leigh Whannell was remaking The Invisible Man, I immediately groaned, thinking that Universal was still trying to make its Dark Universe happen despite the epic failure of the Tom Cruise Mummy fiasco. But I admired Whannell from the first time I saw him as Adam chained up in that basement, and for the work he had done to keep the genre alive in the years after Saw; I felt like I owed him a watch of this.

It was available to me to watch at home, so on a random night in February 2021 I pressed play. The film opens with an exceptionally loud soundscape of waves crashing onto a darkened beach, lit only by the light of a single house on the top of the cliff. The house on the cliff is deceptively opulent, clearly owned by someone of substantial wealth, because it hides what it really is. It’s cold, grey, and hyper masculine. It’s blunt, constructed of steel, stone, and glass. The camera finds Elizabeth Moss in bed, listening to the colossal waves crashing on the nearby shore and counting minutes as they pass on the digital clock. It’s 3:45 am.

She slowly begins to peel the covers off her body, revealing that she is being held in place by a hand- the hand of the man sleeping beside her. She is being controlled, even in slumber.

There’s no score in this intro, the panicked sound of Cecilia trying to be quiet, and the crash of the waves outside. She is packing a bag, focusing a security camera on her sleeping husband to see if he wakes up, hiding evidence that she has drugged him, and shutting down the security system of the prison she’s contained in. It’s an excruciating span of minutes, and deafening in its portraiture of what it feels like to tiptoe around someone you are terrified of.

She makes it outside, only to be stopped by a dog. A dog named Zeus, for the king of the gods, wears an electric shock collar, so even his expressive ability is controlled. Cecilia is escaping, but she can’t leave the dog stuck. While removing his collar, she bumps a car, setting off the alarm. It’s a jump scare in the purest sense, and she sprints across the lawn, over the stone wall, and through the woods to the main road.

Her sister picks her up, and before anyone can ask questions, Adrian erupts from the woods and shatters the passenger-side window to reclaim Cecilia.

The car speeds off, and the audience learns that two weeks have passed. Cecilia stays with a friend, and we learn she hasn't left the house in two weeks. She paces around the living room, peeking out the windows; she covers her webcam, doesn't sleep, and stays hypervigilant. The doorbell rings, and Cecilia flinches, and her friend tells her, as comfortingly as he can, “He’s not out there, I promise.”

At this point, I paused the film because I was trembling. I peeked out the window, double-checked the three locks on the door, and closed my laptop that was sitting four feet from me. Then I wept.

A few months before that, I had called the police to my home, and they had forcibly removed my girlfriend from the house. After two years of abuse, I had finally worked up the courage to break up with her and told her she needed to move out. She responded by dislocating my shoulder and inflicting over six thousand dollars’ worth of damage to my home. For months after that, I was terrified that she would return to my home and finish what she had always said she was going to do: destroy us both. For years, she kept me under her control, dictating everything I did, said, and thought. When she was displeased with what I did, said, or thought, she punished me.

In the film, the person ringing the doorbell was Cecilia’s sister, coming to let everyone know that Adrian had died by suicide.

Cecilia sits everyone down and finally feels safe telling them what happened. She says that Adrian controlled her diet, what she wore, who she spent time with, what she did, and what she thought.

She says, “If he didn’t like what he thought I was thinking, he’d…”

Her sister asks, “He’d what, hit you?”

To which Cecilia responds, “Among other things.”

It occurred to me after she said this that this wasn’t just a monster movie in Universal’s attempt to create an extended universe; this was a film that was using the concept of invisibility as a psychological metaphor for coercive control, gaslighting, and domestic abuse. This monster movie uses monsters as stand-ins for real-life monsters.

Abusive relationships often make the survivor feel like they are tiptoeing on eggshells around an unseen, unpredictable force. They hijack your thought processes and make you feel like they're always there. By making the abuser, Adrian, actually invisible, the film literalizes how an abuser’s presence can dominate a survivor’s entire reality even when the abuser is not actively present. You start to think about everything you do, how it would affect the abuser, what they would do in response, and if you could handle it. Every car door slam, every ringing phone, every shout is a trigger warning.

Sometimes the worst is in the little things. Adrian uses his invisibility suit to incite psychological warfare on Cecilia, starting by moving things. When she puts the knife down in the kitchen, he moves it. Or they do little things to make you feel like you made a mistake, like you’re an idiot. Like when Adrian turns up the burner on breakfast, and it starts a fire. It makes Cecilia feel like she can’t even do the little things, like remembering where she put things or making breakfast without hurting people.

What they do is so crazy and pointless that if you tried to explain it to people, they wouldn’t believe you. How could they? When Cecilia goes for her first job interview, she finds her portfolio empty. She can try all she wants to convince herself that the drawings were in there before, but why aren’t they now? A few times, if I upset my ex or she didn’t like where I was going for job interviews, she hacked into my email and canceled them for me. When I showed up and was told that I had canceled, I felt insane.

When Cecilia goes to her sister for help, her sister reminds her of the scathing and cruel email that was sent to her the other night. How can Cecilia convince anyone that a supposedly dead man sent that email from her email address?

Whenever this was done to me, it scared me. Why couldn’t I remember where I put the car keys? I was going to make everyone late. Why couldn’t I remember where I put my wallet, even though I was so sure I had kept it where I always do? Was I sure that I hadn’t canceled that job interview? Was I sure that I had packed my meeting notes, even if they weren’t in my bag now? It makes you feel completely out of control. Makes you look like a complete idiot. An unstoppable fool. Useless. Like you need someone to take care of you.

If I brought it up with my ex, she would blame me. She wouldn't be able to believe I could accuse her of something so insidious. She would pull knives on me and tell me that since I thought she was so evil, she should just kill herself. Then she would slit her wrists, and I would have to take care of her, and suddenly the control was back in her hands. She would show me her blood and blame me for why she felt like this. Then she would hit me and tell me I had it coming, and I would agree. I was useless, and I needed her to take care of me.

A primary tactic of abuse is cutting the survivor off from their support network. In the film, Adrian does this by staging events that make Cecilia look unstable or even violent, driving away her sister and friends. In reality, abusers systematically isolate survivors from loved ones to guarantee total dependency and prevent outside intervention. I often had to cancel plans with friends and family because I couldn’t think of a way to explain why two of my ribs were broken, and how it wasn’t her fault that she kicked them in, that I had driven her to do it. I couldn’t explain why I couldn’t get my nose to stop bleeding. I couldn’t explain why I had bruises on the side of my head. I couldn’t explain that I was responsible, but they would judge her. It didn’t occur to me that this was her plan all along.

Statistically, the most dangerous time for a survivor is when they attempt to leave the relationship. I learned this a dozen times over. Whenever I tried to leave, I would be cut with knives, have my toes broken, or be sexually assaulted to be reminded of “what I would be missing”. Cecilia escapes in the opening scene, but Adrian’s behavior escalates into stalking and violence, mirroring how real-world abusers often refuse to give up control, cranking up their behavior once their partner attempts to establish autonomy.

There’s a haunting moment early in the film when the front door opens, and Cecilia goes outside. It’s cold, and her breath is visible. She’s trying to convince herself that the wind must’ve opened the door, and the auidence is trying to be convinced along with her. That is, until someone invisible breathes out, and the fog of their breath dances on her hair. We know then that she is not crazy, but she does not yet know.

Simply leaving the relationship doesn’t end the danger, but often makes it much, much more dangerous.

About two thirds of the way through the film, Cecilia has finally gotten her sister to sit down to dinner with her, so that maybe she can explain everything that is going on, and how in danger she really is. Adrian, wearing the invisibility suit, murders the sister and places the knife in Cecilia’s hand.

I almost screamed with relief. Finally, finally, the film had broken through into regualr, basic horror frameworks. The scene is alarming, and violent, and scary, but it is allowing the audience to finally suspend disbelief.

The horrors of the abusive relationship had eroded into the horrors of horror. The rest of the film is an excercise in absurdity, and it is so much fun. There are twists and turns, Adrian murders dozens of people, he plays all of his cards and even fakes his own kidnapping by framing his brother. Its a rollercoaster ride of horror film making, and it almost, almost makes up for how terrifying the first half of the film was.

Even at the end, when Cecilia agrees to a dinner with Adrian it dips back into the abuse horror. Adrian love bombs her, buys her everything she loves for dinner, compliments her endlessly, wants to get back together and reestablish their love. This is also a classic abuser tactic. After every moment my ex would leave me bloody and bruised, after she belittled me and made me feel small, and unimportant, and useless— she would remind me she did it because she loved me, loved me like no one else could.

Before the events of the film, Cecilia stays in the relationship because an abuser convinces you to accept the love you think you deserve.

I had always known that horror can sometimes act as a Trojan Horse to explore real world anxtiees, real world fears, real world taboos. It was something I had studied for a lot of my life.

The Invisible Man was the first time, for me, that a monster movie had been recontextualized to directly mirror a kind of real life monster that existed everywhere. That had, until recently, shared a home with me. Growing up I learned not to be afraid of vampires, of werewolves, of zombies or demons— but I had not yet learned to be afraid of the monsters we watched monster movies to forget.

The Invisible Man provided powerful catharsis for me, at least around the thrid time I watched it, because like all great stories should— it made me feel less alone. My fears were not unique, my anxities surrounding my trauma were not unprecedented. I had survived something that had wanted me dead, and I remained afraid of her for years after wards. It wasn’t until I was in rehab for alcoholism that I was finally able to look someone in the eyes and tell them how ashamed I was that this had happened to me, how guilty I felt that I never told anyone, how alone the fear made me feel.

I wasn’t able, until that moment, to admit that I was also afraid that no one would believe me.

Horror movies are an entertainment vehicle by and large, but they are also mirrors. They are lessons. They are cautionary tales. Maybe The Invisible Man doesn’t scare you because you can’t relate, but you should know that someone you know can, and does, relate. Someone still flinches when the doorbell rings, even years later.

No fears are unprecedented, no terrors are entirely fabricated from nothing, that what we fear always comes from something, and often comes from someone.

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