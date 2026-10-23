I don’t know; when I first saw Halloween (2018), I really just saw it as a modern-day homage to the original. A particularly good one. I saw it in theaters and was blown away by how it handled the original text, how it updated the franchise for a new generation, and how gnarly it was by comparison. I mean, at one point we see Michael beating the teeth out of someone with a hammer. This wasn’t the Michael I knew; this was an angrier one, and I was stoked.

It was a perfect example of the Horror Requel. It was a reboot, allowing new characters to exist in a pre-established universe, and a sequel, since it takes place 40 years after the original. It even retcons seven sequels to clean up the timeline and refocus on the original. This was a Michael-and-Laurie story, through and through.

I left the theater vibrating, so thrilled to be alive in a time when not only was there a new Halloween film being released, but it was a great Halloween film. I didn’t think much of it after that; I saw it as existing but serving no real purpose beyond entertainment and adding life to a franchise that had died off.

Maybe a week or two later, I revisited my second-favorite Scream film, Scream 4. Scream 4 is maybe the best horror requel of all time, and really set the mold for what these movies should do, what they should be, and what purpose they should serve.

Then I thought…oh. These need to do something; these movies need to serve something.

At first I thought this was just a Halloween for a new generation, but I remembered that Scream 4 wasn't just remaking the original 1996 film; it was evolving its message for a new generation coming to Scream and updating the story for long-time Scream fans.

In previous installments, every Ghostface killer had an axe to grind, revenge to seek, and lessons to teach. But Scream 4 tackles not just horror remakes, legacy sequels, and horror culture at large, but the toxic pursuit of internet fame and trauma profiting. Jill Roberts takes on the Ghostface mask not for revenge, but to acquire instant internet celebrity status. She doesn’t want to work to get famous; she wants to just be famous for what happened to her.

“I don’t need friends. I need fans.”

So I thought back to Halloween and started thinking: what point is this serving?

Why make this?

I went back to the theaters to see it again, and it clicked home this time after I heard Laurie say, “Michael Myers killed five people, but he’s a human being you have to understand. I’m twice divorced, and I’m a basket case.”

It seems like a throwaway line, like maybe she is explaining something about herself. But she says this in response to the podcasters asking about “the boogeyman.”

A few minutes later, a teenage character talks about Laurie to Laurie’s granddaughter, and he just can’t wrap his head around why she is the way she is. He says, “There’s a lot worse shit happening nowadays. I mean, a couple people getting killed by one guy with a knife is not that big of a deal…. she escaped, and they caught him and now he’s incarcerated. I’m just saying, by today’s standards…”

This beat-by-beat remake of the original was less of an homage and more of an echo, more of a definitive illustration of generational trauma, the way that trauma makes its way through a family, the evolution of PTSD into CPTSD, and how hard it is to get someone to believe you, let alone understand you.

Laurie tells the intrusive podcasters who are coming to profit off of her trauma that Michael Myers is just a man. It's unclear whether she is trying to reassure herself or remind them that men are just as dangerous as supernatural boogeymen. Someone doesn’t need to be an unstoppable killing machine to fuck someone’s life up.

They ask her if she would be willing to speak with him. They say he hasn’t uttered a word in 40 years, but that he may speak with her. She kicks them out.

In the car, the journalist is dictating into a recorder, and he says something that would make for an interesting opening line for a podcast, but is dangerously dismissive of how trauma affects people and demonstrates the way people judge those who have survived something horrible.

“Could it be that one monster has created another one?”

In 1978, Michael Myers was a nightmare because who he was and what he did was so random, so sinister, so relentlessly pointless and cruel that he seemed like a nightmare come to life. 40 years later, the new generation of Halloween fans needs to see that, rather than just a random supernatural force, his relationship with Laurie Strode mirrors the psychological dynamics of domestic abuse and survival.

This is not just a reboot, legacy sequel, or Horror Requel; this is an opportunity to explore the real-life effects of survival on a Final Girl.

Standard PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) typically develops from a single-event trauma. For Laurie, that was the night Michael Myers murdered her friends and tried to murder her on October 31, 1978.

If the Laurie-Michael relationship is a stand-in for domestic violence, imagine Michael’s initial attack in 1978 as the original act of abuse. It happens over one night; the victim becomes the survivor, and the abuser is taken away. Even during his 40-year imprisonment following his crimes, his memory dictates every aspect of Laurie’s life. Michael is chained to the pavement in a distant institution, but his control extends far beyond his physical body.

PTSD can physically alter the brain’s structure and its chemistry. The amygdala becomes hyperactive. The amygdala is the brain's alarm system, and after a severe traumatic incident, it begins constantly triggering the fight-or-flight response, even when the survivor is physically safe, leading to hypervigilance. Laurie’s obsession with Michael’s return is representative of the hypervigilance of an abuse survivor. She builds a heavily fortified house, isolates herself from society, turns to self-medication, and practices self-defense obsessively. On the outside, she looks like a crazy person, a loner, a conspiracy theorist. On the inside, she is fighting an internal war of chemistry, emotion, and trauma.

The prefrontal cortex becomes underactive, and as the prefrontal cortex is designed to calm down the amygdala with reason and logic, in an abuse survivor, this part of the brain finds it difficult to regulate emotions, think rationally, or make healthy decisions. Laurie's hypervigilance and poor emotional regulation alienate her daughter, showing how the trauma of abuse forces survivors to build walls that disrupt normal human connection. Karen, Laurie’s daughter, suffers from her own trauma-related emotional scarring due to the way Laurie raised her, their survivalist upbringing, and their fear and stress, putting a spotlight on how an abuser’s impact ripples through multiple generations.

The hippocampus, or our memory center, shrinks in the face of severe trauma. When someone is abused ritually or suffers from sudden and intense trauma, the hippocampus can start misfiring and sending traumatic memories into the brain, causing the survivor to struggle with differentiating the past trauma from the present moment, which then begins the cycle of the amygdala and prefrontal cortex overreacting again. It makes the survivor feel like the trauma is not happening in a memory, but actively, and the body responds in kind.

Because Laurie was never able to receive the help she needed, or because no one took her as seriously as they needed to, or because the entire town has minimized her experience to phrases like “just five dead people and one guy with a knife”, her life crumples under the weight of her own trauma. Even her own daughter says, “She’s agoraphobic. She needs cognitive behavioral therapy.” Her granddaughter says to her, “Yeah, but when will you get over it? The boogeyman? All this hiding and preparation, it was for nothing. It took priority over your family. It cost you your family.”

In the later films, before they are retconned, Michael’s legacy becomes undeniable. His monstrosity becomes national news. Laurie’s story is not only believed by others, but understood. Her trauma is dealt with, and her life moves forward.

This isn’t how abuse works. People rarely realize the monster is real. A survivor’s story is rarely accepted so easily by so many people. Even if the abuser is taken away, if the survivor doesn’t get the help that they need, the PTSD can evolve. CPTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder) typically develops from prolonged, repeated, or chronic trauma over an extended period (such as ongoing abuse). This is what I struggled with for years. I changed the locks, added new ones, built a security system, and checked the cameras before I left the house. If I saw my abuser in public, I would have a physiological reaction: tunnel vision, a racing heart, and cold sweat.

While Laurie’s initial incident was one night, not being believed, understood, or getting the help that she needed led her to live in a 40-year state of being in the fight response, and she turned her home into a booby-trapped fortress, while obsessively waiting for what she believed would be Michael’s inevitable return. The constant, chronic nervous-system fight-or-flight loops turn Laurie’s PTSD into CPTSD.

While we, the audience, aren't surprised that Michael escapes from his institution during a routine prisoner transfer, but it’s bigger than just the plot moving forward. Michael’s escape and immediate pursuit of Laurie represents the reality that survivors often face—the fear that the abuser will return to finish what they started. I spent years terrified that my abuser would come back, that she would show up on the cameras I set up, that she would reach out to the people in my life, that she would know where I was and go there if I left the house, that she would test the locks I put up to keep her out.

Michael moves through the neighborhood killing anyone who gets in his way. Every dead body is evidence of what Laurie had been warning them about for 40 years. He leaves behind him a wake of violence as he searches for the one person that he wants, the job he needs to finish, his great obsession.

This isn’t a bogeyman, but it is a man. An abuser, a man capable of cold-blooded violence in the pursuit of control.

Much like The Invisible Man, this film becomes a fantasy in its final act. It lets go of the reality it is exploring and gives the audience a fucking break. Once Laurie gets Michael into her house, she takes the power back and gives the audience the cathartic release of seeing her turn the tables on her abuser, lock her monster in the basement, and light the man on fire.

For all her suffering, the contemporary final girl gets closure. She is not a hero; she is not celebrated; she is ostracized, judged, and tormented. Much like every survivor who was ever courageous enough to report abuse.

In our minds, we are capable of turning our abusers into monsters, because a monster is easier to understand. A monster lets us rationalize it, make sense of it, and prepare for its return. It’s much harder to accept an abuser as a person, someone who should know better, who should act better, should sympathize, should empathize, should give up at some point.

The climax, obviously, is not realistic, but man, does it feel good.

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