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La Thalamège's avatar
La Thalamège
2d

Dear Mr. Hampton,

As far as I know, before you did, someone else pondered on the problem, and that was Oscar Wilde in his play called "Salome". His Salome is the great-great grand-mother of your Kelly-Ann.

The poet sums it up in the ageing king Herod discovering that the young and beautiful creature he coveted swarms with unimaginable instincts. He is so horrified that he just has the strength to motion to his guards to finish her. Then the group of soldiers moves forth, shields held up before them to crush the ravishing monster without having to touch it.

Is it not where we are now, with a generation that has been castrated from all instinct of resistance to evil ? However, there is, in my view, something even worse and that is the himalayan indifference of the human race to the sufferings inflicted with joy and pleasure to some part of it.

THAT is worse than the inflictors themselves.

There is in Belgium a biologist in his mid eighties who is LOOKING FORWARD to the extinction of the human species, saying it is the only chance for what is left of other species, whether animal or vegeta , to survive on this planet. Unless, of course, the triumphant victorious upper class ("elites") manages to blow it up and turn the whole round ball into a second Moon.

Keep the good work ! THANK YOU and all the best.

Catherine

"Les grosses orchades, les amples thalamèges-le blog"

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Mike Hampton's avatar
Mike Hampton
3d

Masterpiece commentary on a masterpiece movie.

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