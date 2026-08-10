I don’t know; when I set out to write this small series, I was only meaning to explore the idea of subverted expectations evolving over the course of a film from a gimmick into a cultural interrogation.

I chose the three films I did because, in 2024, they all offered unique commentary on the culture’s obsession with true crime, serial killers, and the desire to be part of something darker than ourselves. If only to feel something, for a second even.

What I did not intend was to write about a film centered on people who want to watch other people die on the internet, and then have a perfect example of what I was talking about happen three days prior.

I was going to make a point about how human beings have been low-key obsessed with public executions since the dawn of time. People would come from miles around, bring picnic baskets, buy souvenirs from the killing. Before the radio, or television, or the internet, or podcasts— people had executions. Murder was mass entertainment.

The Romans sold out the Colosseum day after day with the simple promise of spilled blood. Now we call that mixed martial arts.

The governments of the world would allow the public to watch executions as a way to exercise control over the populace— and to demonstrate what would happen if the people watching broke the law. But that hardly mattered; the people wanted to see.

Society would come to watch the hangings and say it was to see evil criminals getting what they deserved, but really it’s because sometimes people feel a pathological, inexplicable pull to witness something they shouldn’t be seeing.

I mean, the French Government used the guillotine up until 1977. The last person executed by guillotine was the same year that Star Wars was released. This wasn’t public, though- just brutal and antiquated.

The last public execution in France was in 1939, and the government banned them shortly after. After the crowd got so hyped up, so riotous, they stormed the stage and began gathering the blood of the executed as souvenirs. The French government seemed to realize that the lesson they were trying to impart wasn’t working, and all they were doing was giving the animals what they wanted. What we wanted.

So what happens when that is taken away from us?

In 2024, Pascal Plante explored this idea in his film Red Rooms. In its simplest form, the film is about a man on trial for a series of brutal killings in which he is the main suspect. Brutal killings that he live-streamed for a profit on the dark web.

In a stunning opening scene, one that is a nearly 20-minute one-take shot, the camera circles the courtroom and establishes the players: the judge, the jury, the bystanders, the defense, the prosecution, and the main suspect himself. The camera slowly revolves around the room as the defense lays out their opening statements detailing how the man on trial is the main suspect in three murders of three girls aged 13, 14, and 16:

“I must warn everyone present that the evidence in this trial is exceptional, due to its extremely explicit and violent nature. if you feel you might not be able to tolerate seeing it, its best to leave now to avoid causing a commotion in the courtroom. Three counts of murder in the first degree, abudction, confinment, sexual assault causing bodily harm, committing an indignity to a corpse, and production and distribution of obscene materials. What we will prove here in ths court is that Ludovic Chevalier is the one who committed these horrible murders. And that he filmed them in his studio, his garage, for a private audience willing to pay to see it live in that is called a red room. These girsly shows have long been a myth of the dark web. But today, we know that they do exist in that grim world. When I took this case I watched the videos once, once was enough. Once was too much. Genetial mutilation. Eyeballs slit with an exacto. Intestines on display. Bodies in pieces, limbs torn off. And the screams of Kim, and Justine, I hear them every night when I close my eyes. Maybe it is a blessing that we never found the video of little Camille. Because it would just be another voice in the horror chorus I hear every night. I want to ask for your forgiveness, for what I am about to inflict on you. I have chosen the word inflict. Because asking human beings to watch these kinds of videos is inflicting something on them. But its nothing compared to what those young girls suffered.”

During this 20-minute scene, the film presents its misdirection. As the attorney is describing the brutal nature of the crimes and what the jury can expect to see— she is also priming the audience. We, naturally, begin to brace ourselves for the extreme violence we are about to see. Because it is what we want to see. It’s why we come to serial killer thrillers in the first place.

The genius of the movie, though, and its ultimate subversion of expectations, is that we never actually see the snuff films that are described to us. There is no violence or blood in this movie. The only glimpse of the violence we get in the film is the reflection of screens on characters’ faces. The cold, red glow from the Red Room casts light on the face of a person who steadily worsens as the footage goes on.

The killer in this movie doesn’t even have a single line of dialogue. He never utters a word. He sits in a glass box for two hours looking like the most pathetic piece of shit loser who ever existed. He is stripped of all mystique, all glamor, all monstrosity as the glaringly white walls of the courtroom reduce him to what he is— a man.

So why is this movie so scary?

Because it explores the lengths some people will go to participate in an investigation. It explores the lengths some people will go to in order to feel close to someone they love. It explores the lengths some people will go to in order to see something they are told they shouldn’t see.

It’s a film that shines a light on a generation’s morbid fascination with true crime and how our engagement with sensationalized crime makes us complicit in its transformation into entertainment.

It also sheds light on how digital voyeurism exacerbates the modern emotional detachment we feel when we watch things online.

As I said, when I set out to write this series of articles, it was simply to find a thematic thread that connected three seemingly unconnected horror movies. I wanted to talk about the way these films used classic horror structures and conventions only to subvert them to comment on a society's carnal obsession with the horrors people can inflict on one another.

I didn’t expect to be writing an article about live-streamed violence and the audience that hungers for it, only to have Perez Hilton live-stream a psychotic break, a mental health crisis, and a suicide attempt on TikTok.

Sometimes the point makes itself. The horror comes home. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Horror is a genre that is built to reflect our worst fears AND our worst traits right back at us.

You see, Perez Hilton began a live stream on TikTok on August 4th, waited until he had thousands of viewers, and then began to carve himself up with a serrated knife. By the time the police had received hundreds of 911 calls from concerned viewers of his stream, he was soaked in his own blood and begging for the cops to kill him. They were able to involuntarily check him into a psychiatric hold using Florida’s Baker Act.

The man having a mental health crisis is not the problem. The man attempting suicide is not the problem.

The man streaming it on social media is an issue, but it's a symptom, not a problem.

The fact that the automated system flagged the stream is good, but that a human moderator waited 20 minutes to take it down is a problem.

How many people watched it is a problem. How many people watched all 20 minutes of it is a problem.

How many people tried to watch it after is a huge problem.

I can’t remove myself from this situation. As it was happening, I watched some of it. I am not immune to the horrible, pathological urge to see something terrible. And the 10 seconds that I saw were horrible, don’t get me wrong.

But the things I read after, the way that every social media platform on earth was working overtime to take this video down as it was reuploaded thousands of times a minute, the way the comment sections flooded and Reddit was overrun with people asking how to get their hands on the video, the way people talked about how badly they wished he had died was also horrible.

There was a hunger for this video online unlike anything I had seen in recent memory.

I couldn’t believe the timing. I was just finished a film wherein a young female becomes obsessed with seeing snuff films live-streamed on the internet, and two hours later I was watching the internet become obsessed with finding and watching a video of a man trying to cut off his own genitals. And both were approached with the same level of emotional detachment.

One alarming aspect of Red Rooms is how little the main character, Kelly-Anne, seems to feel when she’s watching a video of a 14-year-old girl get killed slowly over the course of 31 minutes. It becomes clear, even, that she has watched them more than once.

Would she feel the same sense of emotional detachment if she were in the room where it was happening? Or is it just that watching it through the black mirror of our devices allows us to believe that what we’re seeing isn’t real?

Research suggests that this is actually pretty close to the truth. My generation, the millennials, may have been the first to experience this particular brand of desensitization by repetition, where graphic violence loses its initial impact the more we see of it over time, and the more we see of it lowers viewers’ empathy for the people suffering. Not only that, but by consuming so much news through the structured format of social media, the electronics create a safe and artificial barrier where our brains are able to blend real-world horrors with entertainment to the point where we may no longer be able to feel the difference, no matter how awful the visuals may be. The brain’s emotional center stops triggering high-stress alerts because constant negative information forces the brain to shut down emotions to protect itself.

The end result? The need for worse and worse to feel more. The movie feels like it’s making up a world with an insatiable appetite for violence, full of monsters in secret chatrooms buying murder videos with cryptocurrency—but it's not that far-fetched. In fact, it’s terrifyingly real.

It's why the film feels so personal and so cruel. It lures us in with the promise of something awful— just to tell us that that awful something is just us.

The final scenes of the film center on Kelly-Anne watching the third, undiscovered snuff film alone in her apartment. The screen is making her apartment glow in an eerie, unsettling shade of red, washing out her features. But we can see that she is crying, tears of joy. She did it. She sees it.

And what is maybe the most horrifying shot of the entire movie.. the camera pans away to look out the windows of her apartment.

Outside, the city is dark, but we can see at least 12 other apartments glowing like Kelly-Anne's: Red.

It’s not too hard to imagine what they’re watching.

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