I don’t know; I’ve been reading X-Men comics for as long as I can remember. I’m not even sure how I ended up in that pipeline because, even though I have vivid memories of specific comic books I read as a child, I have no working memory of how I got my hands on them. It may have been a Saturday Morning Cartoon pipeline, wherein I was watching Batman: The Animated Series and just so happened to stumble upon reruns of X-Men: The Animated Series and decided I needed more X-Men content in my life. Maybe it was through an elementary school pipeline where I heard my childhood friends talking about the X-Men, pursued it on my own, and ended up with comic books. Maybe my brother passed them down to me.

Maybe it was fate. I don’t know.

Fantasical narratives weren't new to me, so it wasn't out of the ordinary for me to become deeply and emotionally invested in a story like this. By the time X-Men came into my life, I was already deeply in love with Star Wars, Batman, The Lord of the Rings, and Pokémon. I understood good and evil, right and wrong, and the misunderstood doing great and powerful things… but the X-Men were always different from the other fantastical stories I was elbow-deep in.

The X-Men had an urgency, a contemporary realism, something that felt like it was happening not just in front of me but all around me.

Luke Skywalker made a choice. Bruce Wayne made a choice. Frodo Baggins made a choice. Ash Ketchum made a choice. But everyone born a mutant had no choice.

Every villain in every film, book, and comic I ever consumed was persecuted for what they did. That was an easy concept for a young brain to wrap around.

But everyone born with the X Gene was persecuted for who they were. That was a harder concept to wrap my head around. As a child, I remember always being so afraid for all the heroes, so upset for them. Every time they saved the world, there were always people throwing bottles at their heads or calling them slurs. I couldn’t understand it, but I could relate. As someone who was relentlessly bullied for most of my young life, I could identify with people who were just trying to exist despite everyone hating them for it.

These people had to hide what made them special because others looked down on them for it. But they still put their lives on the line for the people who spit on them, despite how everyone treated them.

The X-Men became a core text for me, the way that Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings did. I dedicated every free moment to watching the cartoons, reading the comics, studying lore, learning new characters, and familiarizing myself with timelines and family trees. In Social Studies, I better understood the civil rights movements in America because I started to see that Charles Xavier was a stand-in for Martin Luther King and that Erik Lehnsherr was a stand-in for Malcolm X.

This was one of the first times it occurred to me that the narratives and characters I loved were more than escapist entertainment; they were valuable life lessons, learning tools, and powerful metaphors.

Marvel’s outcasts became a kind of found family for me, and I loved them more than just about anything.

In 2000, on July 14th, my dad took me to see the 20th Century Fox adaptation in theaters, and I experienced something I couldn’t define at the time but understood as monumental.

You see, every other fictional character or universe I loved as a kid was introduced to me through a film. I loved Star Wars because my parents showed the film to me. I loved Batman because I had seen Tim Burton’s film. I had real-world avatars for the characters that I loved.

But the X-Men existed to me in a purely animated sense. They were panels on a page. They were 23-minute episodes twice a week on the weekends. They were action figures in a bin under my bed. They were players in my imagination.

Until July 14th, 2000, when the characters I loved so much became real to me in a way I never thought they could.

Granted, they were different from what I expected. I didn’t have the vocabulary at 12 to describe how Fox was attempting a “Gritty Reboot” or a “More Grounded” approach to a fantastic world of color and latex. I didn’t understand that the world was not yet ready for comic-accurate superhero movies, because this was the first comic book movie of a new era.

I recognized Logan, Storm, and Cyclops because there was still enough visual language to introduce them without naming them, but they were not the heroes I had come to love and understand. Until Charles Xavier showed up.

There was no denying who this was. This was the embodiment of a character unlike any I had ever seen before. The cadence of his voice, the power of his presence, the calmness of his demeanor— this was Professor Xavier. In the theaters, I cried. Tears of pure joy.

I felt seen in a way I had never felt before—like someone had given me a gift. I had no relationship to Sir Patrick Stewart, so I didn’t have the same reaction my father did, who recognized him from a dozen other things. I didn’t have any cultural context to think, “Oh my God, I can’t believe Patrick Stewart is also playing Xavier”— to me, he was just Xavier.

This was movie magic. From the comic book panels to the big screen, a translation so perfect it felt like he was born to play this role.

Later in life, I learned more about the man who played him, and I was stunned by his dedication to Shakespeare, his love for the stage, and his career as a classically trained actor. I’ve seen him perform a number of plays, and I even use his performance as King Claudius and the Ghost of Hamlet’s father in the 2009 adaptation of Hamlet to show my 12th-grade English students.

As I became an adult, I lost this character fault, but as a younger man, I used to wonder why a performer like him would lower himself to lowbrow properties like X-Men. Wasn’t he too good for this? Wasn’t he too prestigious to play a character like this?

But as I got older and thought back to my initial emotional reaction to seeing him on the big screen in 2000, I realized something. He did it because he could, because he should, and because a generation of young people would be grateful to him for it.

He did it because we needed him to.

It feels so strange to write that a classically trained Shakspearian actor was destined to play the live action version of the world’s most powerful telepath who started a school for young mutants to give them shelter from the storm of a society who may never accept them, but it also feels right. It feels true.

For 17 years he continued to bring power and gravity to a role that seemed so ridiculous on paper. He continued to imbue the character with a compassion that radiated off the screen, and poured into the souls of the people watching him.

There was never a moment, in any of the X-Men films, that I didn’t believe that he cared so deeply for every living person on the planet, not just mutants.

Then in 2017 we had to watch him die. In the film Logan, the audience is transported to a future that not only resembles the kind of global warming inevitability of our own, but one that is almost entirely free of mutants. Despite his best efforts, Charles Xavier was not able to stop the ethnic cleansing of mutants by human beings.

We find Charles almost more incapable of moving than when we previously saw him, and suffering from progressive dementia. The World Health Organization has declared him a national emergency, considering his deteorting mind a “weapon of mass destruction.” We see him struggling with his advanced age, his disease, and a crippling amount of unprocessed trauma from something he did. It’s spoken about like children tiptoeing through the night, but it seems he is responsible for a mass causualty event at the school he founded— even though it wasn’t his fault, he became the scapegoat needed for mutant extermination.

He lives, in the film, hidden away and heavily medicated with Logan, also struggling with his advanced age and the weight of the things he has done.

The film, Logan, is arguably the greatest comic book movie of all time for a number of reasons. It is widely seen as Hugh Jackman’s greatest performance as the character he made legendary. It is a swan song for a man he had portrayed over 9 times.

What isn’t talked enough about, is the tragedy of Charles Xavier, and what is maybe Sir Patrick Stewart’s best performance. Not only does he bring the character back to the big screen, but he plays a version of him who has become someone we don’t recognize. Someone who has lost his compassion, his love, his open-mindedness and is now clouded and haunted, demented and scared. A man who has lost his purpose and his will to go on.

A fallen idol.

It isn’t until halfway through the film where, against all odds, Charles feels the stirrings of something he hasn’t felt in decades— hope. Through his telepathy, he feels the calling of a new mutant, new life, new hope.

Suddenly he can think clearly, light returns to his eyes, and his purpose is reinvigorated. He wants to save Laura, the mutant born of Logan’s DNA. A little girl who is essentially his clone, but Charles saved Logan once, and now he wants to save his “daughter”. She is representative of something bigger than all of them, and he spends the last hours of his life doing everything he can to rescue her.

Ultimately he is unsuccessful. As he is lying in the bed in a guest room graciously offered to him by a family, he ruminates on his life. A classic example of what they mean when they say that growing up means watching your heroes turn human in front of you.

In his youth, Xavier was essentially a godlike figure on earth, the leader of the X-Men, and a powerful activist for civil rights. The film, Logan, strips away the majesty of the character to explore what happens when an extraordinary, prophetic leader grows old, broken, and bewildered. We have to see him being helped to the bathroom by Logan, see him taking his medicine, see him crying when he can not think straight, or remember something clearly.

When he dies, he is existing within a juxtapostion.

He says “This was, without a doubt, the most perfect night I’ve had in a very long time… and I don’t deserve it, do I?”

This question is heard by no one, at least no one who is willing to hear him. He believes that he is talking to his Logan, but the man in his room is another Logan Clone, X-24. X-24 stabs Charles through the heart, and shatters the illusion of safety he has given all mutants on earth. Logan has to step up to protect Laura now, completing a cycle of legacy and redemption after Charles protected Logan for so many years.

I was 29 when I saw Logan in theaters, and I cried when the real Logan came into the room, scooped Charles into his arms and whispered “it wasn’t me, it wasn’t me, it wasn’t me.” I cried for the next three hours.

I have cried everytime I watched it since.

It’s not often that a fiction character has been portrayed with so much love and honor that the actor and the character seem to become one and the same, that watching him die on film felt like watching him die in real life, but he did and it did. Charles Xavier had been an integral part of my life for my entire life, and Stewart’s portrayal of him felt powerful, important, and for us. When Logan lost his father figure, an entire fandom did. We had a powerful moment of collective unity as a people, catharsis and pain working together in a way that only the greatest stories can execute.

When Sir Patrick Stewart died last week, I went home and watched Logan again. I didn’t want to watch any of the earlier works, I wanted to see the culmination of everything he had done— I wanted to say goodbye to the man the same way I had said goodbye to the character he had breathed so much life into. The gift he gave us. The cinematic goodbye that hurt the worst. It felt different, but it felt the same.

I hope he knows, somewhere, how much joy and purpose he gave to lost little nerds like me. Charles Xavier fought against the othering of our society, and made the freaks and weirdos feel safe and connected, and accepted.

I’m sorry to all the Trekkies who follow me, because I know you also lost a powerful character brought to life by the man.

But for me he was and always will be my Charles Xavier, and I loved him very much.

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