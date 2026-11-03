Alex Has a Letterboxd

Alex Has a Letterboxd

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Sareena | Between the Lines's avatar
Sareena | Between the Lines
9h

Love this, Alex! ❤️ I'm still too emotionally fragile to rewatch Logan, but what an incredibly moving performance from Patrick Stewart. 😭

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Taryn
11h

This is why movies are so important!!!!

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