I don’t know; I think I want to write a trilogy of articles about how three horror movies in 2024 changed the way we can look at subverting expectations. What if subversion stopped being just for entertainment purposes, but began to interrogate an entire culture?

And I guess I want to subvert expectations and start in the middle with a little diddy called Strange Darling.

I saw this trailer in early 2024, and I made sure I never saw another. What I saw was enough. I like Willa Fitzgerald; I like Kyle Gallner; and I love killer thrillers. It looked kinetic, it looked thrilling, it was bright and bloody and revealed nothing. I was hooked. I didn’t even want to talk about the trailer with anyone, for fear they had seen another version before I had.

I held out until August when I finally got a ticket to see this weird little mystery movie. Stephen King called it a clever and thrilling masterpiece; Mike Flanagan said to go in blind, and that it was “sublimely brilliant”; I’d heard others say they didn't want to spoil the twist. I couldn’t understand what could be so twisty-turny about a killer thriller, cat-and-mouse, he-kills-her horror movie.

I sat down in the theater, alone. This was a little movie no one else seemed to be rushing to see. Their loss.

I had been noticing a trend throughout 2024, starting with Longlegs in July. Strange Darling followed suit in August, and Redrooms continued it in September.

Good horror movies work within the established rules and expectations of the genre. Great horror movies have always tried to subvert rules and expectations to comment on the genre, jump over clichéd hurdles, or simply bamboozle the audience and keep them on their heels for the rest of the film.

Think about the way that Janet Leigh dies halfway through Psycho and thus changes the genre from crime thriller to horror. Or the way that Cabin In The Woods deconstructs horror archetypes and presents them as tools to appease ancient pagan gods, commenting on the way storytelling works while also explaining every single horror movie ever made. Or the way that the monsters in The Descent seem like they’re the main threat until it becomes clear that they aren’t, and the horror comes from those you think are closest to you. Or the way that Drew Barrymore was top-billed in Scream but killed in the first ten minutes. It throws audiences off the scent for what they’re supposed to expect throughout the rest of the film. If the character who is biggest on the poster is dead, what the fuck is this movie?

Subverting expectations is a genius way to pay tribute to the genre while also overcoming the structures that can sometimes feel suffocating. Lead an audience down a path, then push them in the bushes when they least expect it. Anyone remember how fresh Split felt, but how shocking the reveal at the end was? That in and of itself was a subversion—what we believed to be a standalone horror movie was actually the unexpected sequel to what would become a trilogy.

Subversion seems simple enough— first, the film has to carefully set up a path for the audience to feel comfortable on.

We can continue to use Drew Barrymore as an example here. The setup? A good-looking blonde is home alone; she gets a phone call; it’s the killer. We all know how this works. Not everyone will make it out of this scene alive, but she will.

In a typical horror movie, the woman on the poster is the final girl.

So we’re expecting Drew to survive this first run-in with Ghostface. That’s the obvious path, but a good writer and a good filmmaker can pivot away from it. But only if the subversion works within the story and its rules.

Killing Drew in the first ten minutes of the first Scream sets up a whole new series of expectations within the rules of that story—audiences now go into every new entry in the franchise understanding that what they expect is wrong.

But what if subverting expectations eventually becomes something the genre needs to subvert?

Is it enough to stray away from the obvious to entertain, or does great horror need to interrogate why we even have a descriptor like “great horror”?

Strange Darling has a simple premise—man chases woman; woman runs. The trailer tells us what to expect, and the genre it belongs to lets us know that this is okay. Men kill women; that is entertainment, and it is also reality.

The writer/director J.T. Mollner wants you to believe this is okay too. He works really, really hard to make sure this is what you expect from the film. The film opens with a black-and-white Kyle Gallner smoking a cigarette while a woman off-screen says, “So I wanted to ask you a question: are you a serial killer?”

He looks to the camera, and there is a hard cut to him strangling someone. The answer, it seems, is yes.

Hard cut to a black screen with red text, and a narrator telling us:

“Between 2018 and 2020, the most prolific and unique American serial killer of the 21st century went on a calculated, multi-state spree that began in Denver, Colorado, continued through Grand Lake, and expanded across Wyoming and central Idaho before culminating in the dense forest of Hood River County, Oregon. Drawing from police interviews, detailed accounts of eye witnesses, depositions, and observations of various law enforcement, this is a dramatization of the true story of the final know killings in that rampage…”

This is followed by footage of a bloodied woman running through a field while the opening credits tell us that Willa Fitzgerald plays “The Lady” and Kyle Gallner plays “The Demon” and that this is a film called Strange Darling, a thriller in six chapters.

I mean, I’m only human. Is it unfair to take everything presented to me and to assume?

Culturally, I have no contextual evidence to assume anything else. Historically, men make up about 92% of all serial murderers. So if a film tells me I am about to watch a film about a prolific serial killer, I am going to assume it is about a man. I feel like it’s also okay to assume that this man is trying to kill this woman, considering that FBI data tells us that from 1980 to 2010, women made up 70% of the victims of male serial killers.

And, I’ll say this again, J.T. Mullner wants you to think this. It’s why he doesn’t make the film linear. The story told in six chapters unrolls in a 3,5,1,4,2,6 structure. It’s why he cut the trailer as he did. It’s why the movie is extraordinary.

It does not just subvert the expectations and rules of serial killer movies; it demands that you interrogate why we’ve accepted men killing women as entertainment since the famous shower scene in 1960.

I will also say, it doesn’t do this in a “woke” way. Sure, we should be wondering why there’s an entire entertainment empire built on the shoulders of men who have killed women; we should wonder why we feel comfortable listening to podcasts on the way to our jobs or why we go to sleep watching The First 48, but it has another question in mind: Isn’t it just as entertaining to see a woman kill men?

The answer, friends, is yes.

Not is it just as entertaining, it almost feels right? Should I be feeling like maybe women should be doing this all the time? Do I support female serial killers?

The chapters reinforce this idea. Chapter 3, subtitled “Can you help me? Please?”, is short. The Demon is chasing the lady. He’s snorting coke and driving erratically. He pulls over to fire a pump-action rifle into her car, sending her flipping off the road. She runs through the woods, finding a campsite with vodka that she pours on a pre-existing head wound; she hops a fence and finds a house. Two older people answer, and she begs them for help.

Hard cut to Chapter Five: “Here, Kitty, Kitty…”

The Demon is in the house. The lady is hiding from him. The rifle looks huge and phallic in this cramped forest house.

He’s shooting every crate and chest he can find while it keeps cutting to her hiding in some kind of box. We see the old man is dead in the kitchen, lying in a spreading pool of his own blood. The Demon finds a large freezer and shoots into it. The lady screams; the Demon rips the door open and punches her in the face.

Hard cut to Chapter One: “Mister Snuffle”. The Lady and the Demon are drinking and flirting in the front seats of his truck. They’re smoking and drinking, flirting and kissing. She’s trying to convince him that she wants to do this with him, but that she doesn’t ever do this. He’s trying to convince her that he’s actually getting a divorce and that nothing bad is happening. He’s got beers in a cooler and rot-gut whiskey in the glove compartment.

“The real issue is safety. Once im alone with you in that room its just us, no witnesses. Do you have any idea what kind of risks a woman takes when she agrees to have a little bit of fun? It’s a goddamn tragedy. Men think that we’re these prudes who don’t like casual sex. Most of us fucking love casual sex. We just want to know that murder isnt going to be served on the side.” “Jesus, I never thought about it that way.” “Of course you haven’t. You’re not a woman. Then there’s, you know, plain ol risk of dissapointment which is the most common, but…violence…that’s no joke. That’s life or death. You seem like a nice guy. But you never know. So I wanted to ask you a question… are you a serial killer?” “No”

This entire chapter is genius. It’s so expected. It feels so real, so natural, and knowing what is coming, you are terrified for her. The chapter continued to bounce between expected and unexpected. The next shot is him choking her. She’s handcuffed to the bed. But she asked for this, you see. It’s a sex game. But he’s bad at it. She starts to belittle him, question his masculinity, be a “bitch”.

Then he handcuffs her again and tells her how she is going to cut her into pieces, and she’s crying and screaming. He demands she call him sir. She begs him not to kill her, and he says, “You asked for this.” She says: “Mr. Snuffluffagus,” and it goes back to them in the car.

“I didn’t know you were into this” “I don’t know if I am into it but I am willing to try” “I’m going to have to believe you while we’re in it or it’ll be a huge fucking turn off” “I did do a little bit of acting. I was in a holiday in express commercial once. You know you’re a little fucked up?” “You know men will do just about anything to get laid? Don’t be a fucking pussy. I can not imagine consent being any more clear.”

Hard cut back to the hotel. He apologizes; she laughs. The game continues. They had a safe word; she needs a break.

But then… she’s looking at him differently. Suddenly she looks legitimately afraid. When it cuts to him, there is a blink, and you’ll miss it: double exposure of him and…something else.

In Chapter 4: The Mountain People, everything changes. The sweet hippy couple who let her into the house help her. They bandage her up, give her a change of clothes, and feed her. But then she stabs the older man when he says he is going to call the cops. Then she beats him to death with the phone. She tries to lock up the old lady, but she runs away when The Demon comes. The Lady hides in the freezer and waits.

What the fuck.

In Chapter 2: “Do You Like To Party?” everything becomes clear. She wants to do drugs. She does coke, but she slips him ketamine. He tries to escape but doesn’t get far. She drags him into the bed, stuffs a sock in his mouth, and while he slowly overdoses, she spends ten minutes using a knife and a taser to torture him, carving the letters EL into his chest.

She steals his cash, destroys his phone, and finds a law enforcement badge in his wallet. Undeterred, she goes out to finish the job, but using a pistol he had hidden in his ankle holster, he shoots her in the side of the head. She escapes; he uses coke to counteract the ketamine, and the chase we see in chapter 3 begins.

In Chapter 6: “Who’s Gary Gilmore?” he handcuffs her to the freezer and calls for backup. She asks why he’s keeping her alive, and he says he’d rather be in a little trouble than get a life sentence. He asks her if she is really The Electric Lady, and now the audience knows for sure that the prolific serial killer mentioned at the start is not a man, but a woman.

So she sprays him with bear spray, and when they wrestle, she takes a fatal bite out of his neck. Before the police show up, she pulls down her pants and stages a rape.

The cops come in, shocked by what they find. Two dead men and a battered, bleeding, and half-naked woman handcuffed to a fridge. The male cop and the woman cop fight over what to do about the scene. The Electric Lady tells them that the demon was coked up and was going to kill her, while the cops continue to fight about what side they’re on. This is one of the few expectations that remain unsubverted. The male cop wants to believe that she is not a victim, that his dead friend couldn’t have been raping a woman high on drugs, while the female cop has taken the female victim's side.

“Just because I have a vagina doesn’t mean you don’t have to listen to what I have to fucking say!”

They eventually get her to the car to drive her to medical attention. Everything is going according to plan until the old hippy blows up her spot. The Electric Lady kills the hippy and releases the female cop. She thanks her for what she did to help her, and looking at Pete, the male cop, in the rearview mirror, she sees another double exposure. Pete asks her why she killed all those men. She says, “Sometimes when I look at people, I don’t see humans. I see devils.”

Pete is shot and killed.

Subverting another expectation, this is not a tale told in six chapters, but seven— as there is the Epilogue: The Electric Lady. Here we find EL flagging down another ride, a woman this time, and getting the help she needs. In what is perhaps the most unsettling moment of the film, EL looks directly into the camera for a very long time—like she's looking right at me, and I’m afraid I may have a double exposure.

But she’s looking at herself in the mirror, and she sees the devil again. But she is not afraid of herself. In fact, she smiles when she sees the devil this time.

She pulls a gun on the woman driving her, but the woman draws first and shoots the Electric Lady. The driver calls the police and tells them that she is bringing in the person she just shot. For a very long time, in one shot, EL fights for her life and looks right into the camera. I wonder what she sees?

She dies, and the film ends.

I left the theater and, as I did with this rewatch, really examined why I was rooting for The Electric Lady.

Is it because, as I get older, I experience more and more stories of men committing violence against women? Is it because I very rarely hear about men getting what is coming to them? Is it because I’ve seen a thousand films about men killing women and I was secretly desperate for someone to turn the tables so I could see a film about a woman killing men? Should I enjoy either side of this cinematic coin? Should anyone?

I don’t know. I just know that I fucking love this movie; I loved what it did to my brain and how guilty and excited it made me feel.

This film subverts expectations for entertainment's sake, but it doesn’t stop there. The subversion demands discussion, exploration, and self-reflection. If you don’t watch this and immediately wonder why you loved it so much, then you didn’t watch it closely enough.

Is the Electric Lady crazy?

Or are all men capable of being devils?

Does that make it acceptable for them to die in horrible ways?

Is it socially acceptable to like these stories if it's men killing women, because that’s what they do and that’s what we know?

If the Electric Lady was real, would she have the same cult following that Manson does? That Ramirez does?

Would she have the same amount of documentaries made about her as they have made about Bundy?

Who would play her, and maybe win an Oscar, in the inevitable film adaptation?

Why are we like this?

Why do we like this?

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