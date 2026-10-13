Alex Has a Letterboxd

Alex Has a Letterboxd

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Misty Layne's avatar
Misty Layne
Oct 14

I still haven't gottten around to this one, so I'm going to have to bookmark this and come back, but I like the forest thoughts from the beginning!

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Horror Literati (Jen Smith)'s avatar
Horror Literati (Jen Smith)
Oct 13

"The horror is in the reality of human insignificance."

Yes! Fantastic analysis!

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