I don’t know; I guess I am always open to new interpretations of movies I thought I had locked down. Especially when someone else brings them to me and sees something different than I did, or when they come to me accidentally while I am thinking about something else.

This is the beauty of consuming an art form like film or literature— unless an author comes out and definitively says, “this is what this is about, and what you thought was wrong”, we are allowed and encouraged to understand a film or a novel any way we like… as long as we can back up our interpretation with actionable textual evidence.

Last week I was in a 12-step meeting, and the discussion topic was finding a higher power. In addiction recovery, a higher power is any personal concept, force, or entity greater than oneself that provides guidance, strength, and purpose to help maintain sobriety. This can be religious or spiritual (see God), natural or secular (see nature or the universe), or community-based (see a 12-step group as a whole). A member of my fellowship talked about his higher power and how he discovered it on a hike in the woods with his children.

You see, in recovery groups, we talk about the selfish nature of addiction. The brain treats the substance like a basic survival need (see food or water), pushing natural empathy, obligations, and social bonds to the background. We become the main character in our lives, and everything else goes out the window.

This man said he had lived that way for years and years, neglecting his wife and children, his job, everything. He had gotten sober, started attending 12-step meetings, but was struggling with the concept of a higher power because he didn’t believe in God. This is not unusual.

He was struggling with this concept until this hike, when, after a mile into the woods, he felt suddenly, incomprehensibly insignificant, like he was suddenly the least important person in the world, because he barely existed at all. He felt consumed by the sheer majesty of the forest, the enormity of it, the way it seemed to barely even register that he was there, how it would continue on without him long after he died.

His new higher power, the forest, did something for him that nothing else ever had—it made him feel small. It reminded him how little his presence on the Earth actually mattered, in the grand scheme of things.

Like the absolute sicko lunatic that I am, I immediately started thinking maybe I had interpreted In a Violent Nature incorrectly the first time I saw it.

When I first saw it, I loved it. I’m obsessed with horror subverting the expectations of its own genre, and In a Violent Nature, in my opinion, rewrote the way audiences should watch slashers. It had all the tropes; it had brutal kills, and it explored the space in between kills, and what our guys like Jason and Michael were doing while their victims scrambled. By keeping a tight POV on Johnny throughout the film, it removed the kind of cinematic mystery we were used to in slasher films. The horror of him was removed, and the machinations of these types of killers were revealed.

But this man’s share about the forest as his higher power made me wonder if I was wrong about Johnny. Was the film subverting genre expectations, or did Johnny not matter at all? Was In a Violent Nature less a slasher and more an examination of the unforgiving, indifferent forces at play in nature? Was the forest the villain, rather than just a backdrop? Was Johnny less of a supernatural entity and more of a physical embodiment of an untameable wilderness?

I looked it up afterward, and Wikipedia says, “The United States has approximately 1,268,109 square miles (or roughly 811.58 million acres) of forested land, covering about 36% of the country’s total land area.” This was a staggering number, and that made me feel small simply by reading it. I wondered whether parts of these forests had never been seen by people or, in turn, had never seen people.

Was the filmmaking decision to focus on Johnny less about the contemplative nature of killers in between kills and more about how the natural world does not concern itself with violence, does not mourn it, but absorbs it and continues its routine of existence?

I revisited the film and almost immediately felt like an idiot that these things hadn't occurred to me before. The film begins with a couple of ner-do-well young people grabbing a golden locket from a burnt-out fire tower and talking loosely about the White Pines Massacre that happened decades earlier. This is about as classic a slasher setup as it gets—a tragedy that has become urban myth, the killer figure at its center, and the totem of importance that must be taken and retrieved. As soon as the locket leaves the burial ground, Johnny rises from the earth. It's no wonder that I initially viewed this as a postmodern slasher and stayed fixated on that.

There is no dramatic score, though, no swelling of music to announce the arrival of the evil force. The sounds of the forest- the birds, the bugs, and the wind- are uninterrupted as he emerges. He shakes off the dirt and begins his pilgrimage to retrieve his mother’s locket from the teens who took it.

The visual contrast is startling. Johnny is hard to look at, even if we can only see his back. His clothes are rotted, hanging in tatters on his massive frame, and the back of his head looks like a corpse, covered in open wounds and mummified skin. Still, he is surrounded by the gorgeous forest of Ontario's Great Lakes region. The film begins with a long, slow tracking shot of Johnny trudging through beautiful, sunlit woods. The only sounds are his feet in the brush, his heavy breathing, and the world existing around him unbothered.

Johnny stops only when he finds a dead animal in a trap. The animal is in the decomposition stage, clearly having been there for a while. The trap, used for hunting, seems to have been neglected, and the surrounding trail cameras and neon pink trail markers suggest someone set this trap, forgot about it, and left this animal to suffer and die. Johnny looks down at the animal, looks around at the trail cameras, and the relative silence of the woods is disturbed by a car horn blaring from a nearby road.

His attention is immediately drawn there, and he begins marching towards the sound of two men fighting.

One man is a park ranger, verbally assaulting another man for leaving traps in the woods, an illegal act of cruelty. The other man is drunk, telling the park ranger that the woods are free rein and the government can not tell him what he can and can’t do in them.

Johnny enters the man’s house after the ranger leaves, and it is littered with empty beer cans and garbage, with a radio blaring the news. The radio reports on highway lane closures, union strikes at the local steel mill, authorities being called in to calm hostilities, locals asking the government for financial aid, local schools being closed and absorbed into other districts, and the local sports team ending its season in a terrible defeat. Outside of the woods, life is very hard for people. Inside? It doesn’t care, even a little.

The drunk man discovers Johnny in his house and takes a shot at him with a shotgun, but the shot does nothing. So the drunk man runs from his house, screaming, into the woods. Johnny follows, slowly but determined.

The man in the #1 Motherfucker hat gets stuck in one of his own animal traps, falls to the ground, and screams, pleads, sobs, and begs for his life. The bugs don’t stop buzzing for even a second. The man screams like an animal, like the animals he unfairly hunts and traps, and the forest shows him no sympathy. Johnny keeps coming. Johnny buries his hand in this man's face, destroying his skull from the inside.

The radio keeps talking about thieves breaking into a warehouse and stealing medical equipment, and just before it announces positive news about the weather, the screen cuts back to Johnny marching through undisturbed woods. Much like the animals caught in his trap and left to die, #1 Motherfucker will be reabsorbed back into the soil, forgotten. Johnny marches forward, almost aimlessly, until the gentle hum of the forest is broken by the roar of an engine, a car carrying screaming teens. His purpose renews as he follows the shouts and gunshots until it’s dark and he finds their campfire.

The next day, the teens have separated, and Johnny follows two of them to the lake. When he submerges himself to cross, we’re left with a juxtaposition—a gorgeous mountain lake, water still with the sun shining off it, and the excruciating wait to see where he will come back up, and whether the solo swimmer will escape.

She doesn’t, as she is pulled under the water with little fuss or ceremony. The score, again, does not swell dramatically; there is no classic slasher sting; there are no shrieks or wails or running nude through the woods. Two small screams cut short, echoing across the lake into the woods, where no one hears them. The birds never stop singing.

The next girl fares just as well as the one before her. After Johnny pulls off one of the genre’s greatest kills of all time, he kicks her over the edge of the lookout point, takes three deep breaths, and takes in the view.

He turns and begins his march through the woods once more.

A less courageous movie would have cut to something else, trying to keep the adrenaline of that kill flowing, but this movie forces the audience to sit with what we have just seen as we continue a contemplative walk with Johnny through the massive, beautiful landscape.

A woman’s head was just pulled through her own navel, and the forest is no different, and in the grand scheme of time and space, she means little to nothing at all.

Between the sound of the grass under his feet, the songs of the birds, the wind through the trees, we have the echo of crunching bone and squelching flesh, a single audible gasp.

Throughout the film, we meet the human characters and their inevitable expositional drama. They have relationship problems, there is tension in the friend group, their lives are hard— but we only learn this information if Johnny is close enough to hear. When he walks away, their voices fade, and our information pipeline is cut off.

The forest and the nature within it do not care about human drama. Johnny moves through the woods with the neutral, detached, unstoppable inevitability of a natural disaster or erosion.

The horror in the film is not the brutality that is being inflicted on its human characters; it’s not the tragedy of what happened to little Johnny at the hands of the adult loggers, but the way the natural world continues its quiet, cyclical routine completely unfazed by the slaughter. Almost everyone in the film is brutally murdered, but none of it really matters.

The horror is in the reality of human insignificance.

Kris, the final girl, escapes the woods and is picked up by a woman driving a truck. Kris can’t, or won’t, explain what happened beyond saying an animal did it.

The woman driving the truck recounts a time something similar happened to her brother, and he believed it was a bear. She says, “Animals don’t get too caught up on reason.”

Kris spends the remaining moments of the film looking into the woods, expecting Johnny to appear. But what she isn’t seeing is the forest that surrounds her, that isn’t going anywhere, that will be there long after she dies.

She can’t see the forest for the trees.

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