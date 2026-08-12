I don’t know, there’s something to be said about the power of suggestion. It seems, almost, so much more cruel than showing or telling. When a film suggests something to you, hinting at a grander and more sinister narrative than the audience is being led to believe… that’s real horror.

What I mean by this, I guess, is that sometimes being shown something horrible is better, less frightening, because as soon as it’s over…it’s over. But the suggestion that the horrors right in front of you are just the beginning? And that maybe the truth is too much for us to handle? What a nightmare.

That’s kind of the real beauty around mise-en-scène— the power it has to convey, to manipulate, to define, and to suggest.

Mise-en-scène, of course, is a French term for “what’s on the stage” that explores the props, and the costuming, and the characters, and the blocking, and the lighting for theatrical performances… but we cinephiles have adopted it as our own and now really think of it as “what’s in the frame”. It can be as grand as showing that it was a dark and stormy night, or as specific as showing two books on a shelf facing the wrong way compared to the others.

There’s no limit to what mise-en-scène can do— be it letting the audience know the time and place in which a scene is taking place:

all the way to manipulating the audience's emotions through lighting and space:

to providing a visual feast of what could come into play in the scene:

or it could suggest something horrible:

In 2022, Zack Creggor released his writing and directorial debut, Barbarian. A horror film centered around the simple premise of what would happen if an Airbnb was accidentally rented out to two separate people.

Or, at least, that’s what the film is on the surface— literally and figuratively. The film itself is a master class in subverted expectations as it builds itself up to be a him-versus-her thriller about male-on-female violence stemming from a system error and then turns into something much, much worse. We all squirmed in our seats as the male and female leads circled each other, the situation growing weirder and more uncomfortable by the second, until it was almost unbearable, waiting for him to do something to her. The casting is even perfect, because the male lead is played by Bill Skarsgård— and we have huge Pennywise-shaped contextual baggage with him.

And then, he is killed not even a third of the way through the film.

Saying he was killed doesn’t feel like enough.

Bill Skarsgård is brutally murdered by a monster in the basement. A basement we were sure he was going to kill Georgina Campbell in. A basement they find by accident, after another tense scene between the two of them that we, as an audience, were sure was going to end differently.

A basement that goes on forever. Deeper into the ground, into the dark, under the house. A basement that has an oddly suggestive room that is overshadowed by Bill Skarsgård being brutally murdered by a 9-foot naked monster woman.

A room that is passed over and not revisited again in any serious way, but a room that has terrifying implications. The Mise-en-scène of the room is executed in perfect fashion. The color palette is sickly, suggestive of nauseating things that have happened in there. The bare, bloody, and sweat-stained mattress is suggestive of monstrous deeds, and the camera is suggestive of a monster capturing the moment.

The audience doesn’t have time to think of this room for what it is, considering the monster in the basement and the destroyed head of what was believed to be the male lead, but the suggestions come back later.

The film subverts expectations again by abandoning the story of Georgina Campbell in the basement, being pursued by a nine-foot monster, and cutting to a bizarre and kind of hilarious #metoo plot featuring a despicable Justin Long.

Justin Long is a producer of some sort, and he is being accused of rape by an actress on set of a television show he is in charge of. To afford rigorous legal representation, he needs to sell some of his properties, including an Airbnb that is oddly familiar. Justin Long also stumbles upon the basement, but he is not alarmed. In fact, he is pleased with the potential money he can make from the additional square footage!

He needs to map it out in full! So he dives into the depths, only to discover the real truth of the property he owns.

I don’t want to go into the film too much; that’s not why I wanted to write this article. I wanted to simply explore the horrifying suggestion that comes from a shelf of VHS tapes, and how this one shelf creates horror within the horror.

Justin Long discovers that a serial killer lived in this basement, the same basement as the monster. He finds a room with an old TV, a VCR, and a shelf full of tapes. His flashlight slowly passes over the labels on the tapes as he tries to ascertain what they are. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of genius production design and Mise-en-scène that tells a story in and of itself.

I had to pause the film a number of times to read the labels myself— but this is the list I was able to generate:

Liquor clerk

Smiley-old

Jane-screamer

Hitchhiker

Stephanie

Sara M.

Cab driver

Won’t stop crying

Ruth L.

Chelsea

Bad nose bleeder

Redhead- homeless

No teeth

Junky

Kelly

Hannah H.

Lacey

Irish accent

Melissa

Brunette-crazy

Blonde skinny

Ruby

Pregnant

Brenda

Very old

Asian biter

one breast

Very fat

Gabby

Puker

Blind

Tonya

Blonde skinny-2

Black maid

Suicide

The audience is treated to a flashback midway through the film that gives us some insight into the man who lives in the basement— a man who kidnaps and murders women— but the list is a history, a recorded log of his cruelty, the video diaries of a monster.

Each of these tapes was recorded in the room we glimpsed earlier, the one with the mattress and the camera. It is a frightening mix of personal (some are named) and impersonal (some are physical descriptions), and suggests not only rape and murder, but also experimentation (what ifs, maybe I’ll like this taste expansions). One is labeled suicide, and anyone can decipher the outcome at the end of that tape. It's horrible, and it's fascinating— not just in the story it's telling but in how it's executed in the film.

During the flashback, we see this man buying supplies for a home birth—so the woman on the tape labeled "pregnant" was kept long enough to give birth—at least that’s the suggestion. The purchases could also suggest that he fathered a few of these women's children. The behavior of the nine-foot naked monster woman suggests this as well.

The film itself is a horror movie, but it’s also kind of hilarious. It’s an exciting and wild ride full of twists, turns, and unexpected outcomes. It’s more fun than it is scary.

But at the center of it is a tragedy, a real horror story, all documented and preserved on a shelf of tapes to be rewatched, revisited, and relived for decades to come by the real monster of the film—a man. A shelf passed over with a flashlight for less than 5 seconds in a movie that is an hour and forty-five minutes long.

The truth of the horror in the film is reserved for those of us who were really looking, those of us who really wanted to find out. Those of us willing to pause the disc to write down the names on the tapes.

We never see the contents of any of these tapes, but we don’t have to— the suggestion is horrible enough to stick with you forever.

Barbarian was released in 2022, but it lived on streaming services for years. There were rumors here and there of a physical release, but for 4 years we were stuck with compressed versions bouncing from Netflix to Hulu to HBO Max and back.

But as of Tuesday, there’s a stunning 4k physical media release, and you all should buy it and watch it because it's the introduction of one of our newest and best horror storytellers— and friends? He’s a sicko.

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