I don’t know, I really do blame myself for the way that I am. My love for body horror may have started off as an accident, but my continued pursuit of it is not. I say it was not an accident because I, myself, snuck into that movie theater in 2003 to see Cabin Fever. I didn’t know what I was doing making that decision, except that I wanted to see an R-Rated horror movie and I heard this one was gnarly. I didn’t understand that I would be changing the course of my cinematic life for the… worse? The better?

Much like in 2003, when I snuck into a theater to see The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, seeing Cabin Fever ignited something in me—it elicited a feeling I would pursue to the gates of insanity. Watching Eli Roth’s debut was my first foray into body horror, right at the beginning of my horror renaissance, so I will say that I didn’t have anything to compare it to. I was years away from Cronenberg; I had not yet seen The Thing; I didn’t even have enough horror context to really understand the subervise plot or the visual references that litter the film. I couldn’t even conjure the term “body horror” if I was asked to.

I was just a green little moviegoer experiencing the horror of the human body in all of its visceral glory, and I was not disturbed by it. A normal person might see a film like Cabin Fever and swear off the genre forever— but I am not a normal person. I am a sicko, a freak.

Now, I have mentioned this before, but it bears repeating. 2003 was two years after 9/11, and I was 14. The year before, I watched endless coverage of a televised terror event; I witnessed the fire bombing of a foreign nation on a TV in my seventh-grade science class, and I had been shown videos of beheadings on YouTube while in passing periods. My friends and I frequented Rotten.Com, and Jackass had been on for a year and a half by that point.

I am a part of a generation that is not okay.

2001-2002 was also a weird couple of years for horror.

In the early 90s, horror was as good as dead. After the roaring success of the 80s, the 90s had a hard time living up to it. When you think about 90s horror, you have to try really hard to think of good examples from before 1996. In fact, you have to stretch the classification of the genre to even think of examples to include. Sure, 1991 had The Silence of the Lambs, 1990 had Misery, 1995 had Se7en, and 1994 had In the Mouth of Madness— but all of these movies are horror adjacent at best. It just felt like for the first half of the decade people didn’t know what to do. There were a few genre mainstays like Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday in 93, but that’s low-key the worst Jason movie. There isn’t another Friday the 13th for 8 years. Freddy Krueger shows up twice in the 90s, in Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (91) and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (94), but one of those sucks, and one of those was an experiment in meta storytelling that was way before its time.

Child’s Play 2, Jacob’s Ladder, and The Exorcist III show up in 1990, but they are more of a reflection of the 80s than definitive 90s movies. Even Candyman in 1993 has more in common with its 80s slasher movies than it does with its 90s contemporaries.

Granted, this is a blanket statement that borders on hyperbole, but horror in the 90s does not get good (subjective) until its revival in 1996, when Scream is released (objective). Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven give the genre a jump-start much as the adrenaline shot does for Mia Wallace. The next four years are sick.

1997 offers us An American Werewolf In Paris, Campfire Tales, Cube, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jack Frost, Mimic, Scream 2, Spawn.

1998 offers us Apt Pupil, Blade, Bride of Chucky, Carnival of Souls, The Faculty, Halloween H20, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, The Last Broadcast, Ringu, Urban Legend, and Vampires,

1999 offers us Audition, Bats, The Blair Witch Project, The Sixth Sense, Camp Blood, The Haunting, Idle Hands, Lake Placid, Ravenous, Sleepy Hollow, and Stir of Echoes.

It’s like we were so back.

Even the year 2000 had some solid contributions like American Psycho, Bless the Child, Blood the Last Vampire, Crocodile, Final Destination, Ginger Snaps, Hollowman, Leprechaun in Da Hood, Pitch Black, Scream 3, and What Lies Beneath.

Then 9/11 happens, and suddenly the old ways of horror just don’t hit anymore. It’s hard to feel afraid of all the things we used to be afraid of when the real horrors are on the television populating a 24-hour news cycle. Horror was falling out, just like it had done in 1991, just like it had done in 1981.

Enter: Gore Porn. A subgenre of horror born out of necessity, a way to make the horror viewing public feel something again. A mix of shock schlock, body horror, and human horror all slammed together to create detestable, hard-to-watch, close-to-home horror that moved away from slashers and the paranormal and focused more on the idea of humans as monsters.

And there I was, right at the start, sneaking into a theater to see Cabin Fever in 2003.

According to Wikipedia, because I was having trouble really defining the term— “Body horror is a subgenre of horror fiction that focuses on the grotesque, unnatural, and unwanted transformation, decay, or violation of the physical body. Key elements include mutations, disease, and the profound loss of bodily autonomy.”

That about covers it, but doesn’t come anywhere near exploring the nuance of the genre. The genre can really sneak itself in anywhere.

For instance, Cronenberg gave us The Fly in 1986 and reinvented the creature feature by incorporating the “unwanted transformation” aspect of body horror. It was one thing to go to a movie and see a man becoming a fly, but it was another thing to see a man become a fly. And, if you're paying attention and not distracted by the pulling of the fingernails, you’ll find an extraordinary exploration of man’s desire to control the science of biology— and the “you could but should you” theme of scientific advancements.

An American Werewolf in London did something similar by using the horrific bodily transformations to explore the themes of cultural displacement, isolation, and trauma.

The Thing in 1982 uses the “violation of the physical body” to explore isolation and paranoia and the toxic nature of masculinity.

But in 2003, using bodily destruction or transformation as a vehicle to explore emotional and psychological themes wasn’t enough. We’d eventually come back to this idea, especially when female filmmakers began to retake the genre and make it art again. What we needed in a post 9/11 world was to be so disgusted by what we saw that we might be able to simulate any kind of emotion other than apathy.

In 2003, Eli Roth decided to make a cabin-in-the-woods film, but to violate it from the inside. The first three minutes of the film are a credit scroll, as a white screen slowly and grotesquely changes to a rotten, bloody, coagulated red screen. It’s like a twisted overture, allowing the audience to slowly understand the film's thematic and visual elements right at the beginning.

And if that wasn’t enough of a tone setter, the opening scene has a hermit accidentally pull his dead dog in half and get sprayed in the face with arterial blood.

That’ll do it.

Enter the youths, the five mostly good-looking, horny, and lacking inhibitions, roaring into the woods to celebrate the end of their finals for a week-long drinking party.

You know this movie. You have seen this movie. This is a slasher movie, complete with a group of archetypal teenagers, a cabin, and even a harbinger! The old man in the bait shop warns them to be careful if they’re going into the woods! They have sex! It was even the first time I’d seen a movie that included a prostate-stimulated orgasm!

It’s also so 2003. There’s an exchange of dialogue that goes like this:

“Bert, what are you doing?”

“Going to shoot some squirrels.”

“Why?”

“Because they’re gay.”

“Bert, don’t be a fucking retard.”

“I’m just kidding; I don’t care if they’re gay.”

But it starts to subvert the tropes of the slasher and the cabin-in-the-woods movie pretty quickly. While Bert is hunting for squirrels, he runs into the hermit who is still covered in his dog’s blood. The man needs help; he’s afraid, but Bert is more afraid of him than he is concerned with helping him. So in that fright, Bert shoots him. The inciting incident of the film is not some kind of conjuring of a supernatural entity or unstoppable killing machine— but an act of cowardice.

Bert rejoins the group, casually departing from the horror of shooting a man and regaining his general apathetic view of everything. The young people gather around a campfire, but here we’re subverted again. They don’t tell tales of the ghost stories of the woods or about the man who killed all those counselors at the summer camp down the road.

No, instead, like traditional millennials, they regale each other with tales of horrific crimes. Paul tells them a story about a massacre at his local bowling alley, and like all good millennials, this gets a good laugh out of everyone. Who amongst us doesn’t have a story about a local multiple murder they can whip out during social gatherings?

The tales of serial killings and marshmallow roasts are interrupted by the hermit returning. Not only is he shot, but he is deeply ill. He’s so sick, in fact, that it appears as though his face is melting.

The young people do not help him. They are too afraid of him to help him. Instead, they beat him with a baseball bat and light him on fire. He has a flesh-eating virus, and he has given it to all of them.

Up until this point, we have watched the young people abuse their bodies with drugs, alcohol, and wild sex acts. We have heard them tell tales of all the ways they have abused their bodies in the past— talking about 5-day drug binges and sex parties like they’re coming-of-age tales. Little do they know that the real abuse of their bodies is about to begin.

What follows throughout the rest of the film is decay. Both of the characters’ physical bodies and their connections, their trust, and their civility. What was outside came inside, and what is inside is tearing them apart. The infighting starts early, and the once closely connected friend group is splitting up and fighting to live.

One of them is locked in the shed outside because she got sick first. They don’t know this until Paul comes into her room to check on her, begins kissing her, and then starts to finger her. What he doesn’t realize, until it’s too late, is that he is fingering a gaping wound in her leg.

They put her in the shed, and Paul goes looking for help. That’s when he finds the body of the Hermit floating in the reservoir— and the audience remembers every sketchy glass of water that every character has sipped from. They’re all doomed.

In the film's most famous scene, one of the characters tries to practice some self-care by taking a shower and shaving her legs. Only to realize that she isn’t just shaving the hair off of her legs— but the top layer of her flesh as well.

Bert goes to the general store for help and ignites a subplot in which he becomes the outsider, and the residents of this small town are deeply suspicious of the illness he has brought them.

By the time the film is over, everyone is dead. Either they have been killed by the locals, they have killed each other, or they have been torn apart by dogs, or rotted so severely that there was no possibility of life.

The final scenes are filled with kids filling coolers from the reservoir to make lemonade to serve to the townspeople during a local hoedown. They show just how easily a virus can spread.

Or for fear to spread, if you want to spend any time at all assigning any kind of thematic value to this celebration of the grotesque.

I walked out of the theater different. Worse. Better. Desperate for more.

Thankfully, I was walking out into the open arms of 2003, which marked another rise of horror after it fell off in 2001.

April of 2003 gave us House of 1000 Corpses. In August, we got Freddy vs. Jason; in September, Cabin Fever; and in October, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

When Quentin Tarantino was promoting Kill Bill for Premiere Magazine, he was asked about any young directors who were giving him hope for the future, and he replied, “Well, the young director whose work I saw that I was like, really, really excited by is Eli Roth, who did Cabin Fever. I think that’s exactly what the horror genre has needed.”

And for all intents and purposes, he was right. Say what you will about Roth as a person or his mixed bag of a filmography, but he was part of a generation of filmmakers kids like me needed.

Next year, 2004, James Wan would give us Saw and horror would be just the best thing going for the next 22 years.

They ruined my life, and I’m grateful for it.

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