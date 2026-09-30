Alex Has a Letterboxd

Alex Has a Letterboxd

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That Horror Lesbian
Sep 30

Your love for the firefly trilogy really shines bright in this piece which is so refreshing because I’m used to people ripping one of my favorites to shreds. Absolute bangin write up!

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kayla bastos
Oct 3

love this so much. house of 1000 corpses is my favorite movie of all time and i have a deep love and affection for rob zombies films.

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