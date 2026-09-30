I don’t know; your mileage may vary when it comes to the cinematic exploits of one Rob Zombie.

Not for nothing; I'm a big fan. That’s because I got in early, and I got in often.

I watched Rob Zombie movies before I even had the cultural or cinematic vocabulary to describe what I was seeing. Before I knew Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute from The Office, I knew him as Bill from House of 1000 Corpses— but I couldn’t tell you that the film was exploitation horror; I couldn’t explain what black comedy was, and I certainly couldn’t tell you about all the Marx Brothers characters these psychos were named after.

I couldn’t describe how Captain Spaulding was paying a kind of red-neck homage to John Wayne Gacy, with his fried chicken and all that. I couldn’t recognize the Manson-esque mania and pseudo-intellectualism that was bleeding out of Otis.

I just knew that Captain Spaulding was funny and Otis was scary.

I couldn’t tell you about the inbred/backwoods subgenre that was informed by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes because I would see those movies the same year, but AFTER this one.

I couldn’t talk about how setting the film in 1977 put it right between the end of the Manson era and the Zodiac murders and right before the crisis of the Satanic Panic, because I didn’t know anything about those things.

I definitely couldn’t tell you about how Dr. Satan, representing a nightmare, made it literal- the kind of manifestation of how the world, if the Satanic Panic was real, would have looked.

Watching House of 1000 Corpses was like taking an Intermediate Horror class without even realizing I had signed up, and didn’t have the prerequisites.

I only watched it because my older brother loved Rob Zombie, the musician. He took me to see it, and I loved watching things I wasn’t supposed to see.

Not having the cultural and cinematic context needed before seeing this movie allowed me to fall in love with it immediately, because it wasn’t ruining anything for me; it was literally just opening doors to interests I didn’t even know I had yet.

I’m lucky, because I know many people who came to these films too late, too knowledgeable, with taste that was too developed— and they don’t care for it.

Couldn’t be me.

I love the hyper-saturated neon color palette, the frantic music-video editing, and the hallucinatory, fever-dream hyperrealism of the Firefly farm and the underground sets. I love every member of the Firefly family, especially Baby, Tiny, and Captain Spaulding.

In the two years after House of 1000 Corpses was released, I dove headfirst into horror. I learned everything I could, saw everything I could, learned the references, read the historical contexts, and watched the necessary syllabi. House was a gateway for me, a gateway into hardcore horror. I watched both Texas Chainsaw Massacre films, with the 2003 version in theaters a few months later. I learned all I could about Albert Fish and Ed Gein; I read about Charles Manson and watched documentaries on the Tate and LaBianca murders. I watched Duck Soup, Animal Crackers, and Love Happy. I watched Spider Baby, The Last House on the Left, I Spit on Your Grave, and Cannibal Holocaust.

In 2005, when The Devil’s Rejects was released, I realized I was as unprepared for that film as I was for House.

Although all my favorite characters were present, Rejects and House are entirely different subgenres that look, feel, and function like two completely unrelated projects. It was horror on a spectrum.

Where House was drenched in neon, Rejects was drenched in sunlight. It was gritty, and the texture was almost palpable, like watching 16mm home movies. Where House was funny, campy, and almost cartoonish, Rejects was super serious, bleak, stark, and uncomfortably realistic. It had more in common with The Wild Bunch and Bonnie and Clyde than anything else.

It took me a few years to realize the biggest and most interesting difference between the two films.

On the night of my 21st birthday, I finished classes for the day and walked home. That day included Advanced Shakespeare, Advanced Fiction Writing, Noir Fiction, Literature of the 1500s, and Gothic Literature Studies.

I was beat, and what I really wanted to do was watch The Devil’s Rejects and go to bed. I had just had a class that lectured on how Gothic literature subverted literary expectations by rejecting the clean, predictable rationality of the Enlightenment and exposing the dark, chaotic undercurrents hidden beneath polite society, and the way that noir fiction subverted mystery literature expectations by replacing clean, logical puzzle-solving with moral ambiguity, fatalistic doom, and deeply flawed characters.

So it shouldn't have surprised me that, halfway through what was probably my 25th Devil’s Rejects rewatch, I paused it and thought, “Wait, what the fuck?”

The idea of the Final Girl should be something we all understand. The final girl is a horror film trope—most common in slasher movies—referring to the last surviving female character who directly confronts the killer and lives to tell the story. Film scholar Carol J. Clover coined the concept in her 1987 essay “Her Body, Himself” and expanded it in her 1992 book, Men, Women, and Chain Saws: Gender in the Modern Horror Film.

We know them; we love them. Laurie Strode in Halloween, Sally Hardesty in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street, Ellen Ripley in Alien, Sydney Prescott in Scream—Baby Firefly in The Devil’s Rejects?

That can’t be right. Baby is a monster.

While the final girl archetype more often than not represents the innocent, morally pure female survivor who defeats (or escapes) the killer, it suddenly felt, as ridiculous as it may have been, like Rob Zombie subverted the expectation by turning the psychopathic antagonist into the story's ultimate survivor. The Final Girl.

Station Eleven introduced me to a new narrative concept I hadn't encountered before, and it applies here too—to the monsters, we’re the monsters.

In that novel, a character explains that to human beings, wolves are scary monsters that hunt and hurt people, but to wolves, humans are monsters that hunt and kill them.

It all comes down to who is afraid and how that determines who the threat is; in The Devil’s Rejects, Baby is afraid, and Sheriff Wydell is the threat.

The film creates a wild cognitive distortion— we feel bad for Baby. We’re rooting for Baby.

Maybe it’s not Wydell’s fault. I mean, he begins the film as a by-the-book man of the law. He attempts to enact due process on the Fireflies for their dozens of counts of homicide and body mutilation. He does everything he can to make his community safer by removing the devils and sending them to prison.

But when Mother Firefly kills the sheriff’s brother while in custody, Wydell snaps. He abandons due process, believing that the Firefly family needs more than law and order; they need “biblical vengeance”. In an act that resembles an eye-for-an-eye, he murders Mother Firefly in her cell. Then he lays down his badge, hires two bounty hunters referred to as “The Unholy Two”, and takes the Firefly Family hostage in the home where they committed all of their atrocities.

He spends a good amount of the film brutally torturing the family, using methods he reminds them they used on their own victims. His desperate desire for revenge drives him to acts of sadism that directly mirror the Fireflies' actions.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the audience is suddenly forced into a situation wherein they are supposed to view the killers as the victims, and law enforcement as the monster. After torturing Baby, whipping her, beating her, stabbing her, and nailing pictures of her victims to her chest, Wydell unleashes her and sets fire to the farm. Why does he let her go?

To hunt her.

She is alone, she is terrified, she is shot in the leg, and she is running and hiding from a man hell-bent on killing her. As she moves through the farm and its buildings, we can’t help but be reminded of the intentional mirroring of Sally Hardesty being pursued by Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The setup could not be more textbook Final Girl sequencing.

The film sympathizes with Baby, and by proxy, so do we.

The psychosexual monster with Peter Pan syndrome who has, for almost the entirety of the last two films, delighted in the mutilation and murder of innocent people is the person we are desperate to see survive!

Movie Magic, Baby.

Like every Final Girl before her, Baby survives her ordeal and solidifies herself as the film's last surviving woman.

In a final subversion of expectations, she isn't loaded into the back of an ambulance, or a rescue vehicle like the girls who came before her.

Instead, she climbs into the back of a convertible with a loaded gun, reunited with her demented, demonic family. The first chords of Free Bird ripple through the speakers, and one of cinema’s most badass final acts begins.

Baby goes out in a blaze of glory, like the queen that she is.

Say what you will about the film; it’s hard to deny the truth—Baby Firefly is a legend, an icon, a monster, a Final Girl.

Cause she’s as free as a bird now.

And this bird you cannot change.

Leave a comment